from the don't-sweat-it dept.
New Antimicrobial, Anti-Odor Coating for Clothing and Textiles:
For the first time, researchers have found a cost-effective and convenient way to apply a silver-based antimicrobial clear coating to new or existing textiles. Their method uses polyphenols[*], commonly found in food items notorious for staining clothes such as wine and chocolate. A range of textile types can be treated by the researchers' method, and items can be washed multiple times without losing the antimicrobial and therefore anti-odor property.
[...] There are many kinds of products that can be worn or applied to the body which aim to reduce body odor, but these often come with a compromise such as expense, breathability, limited choice, or something else. Some of these make use of silver, which is well known for its antimicrobial properties, but can be difficult to apply to things like clothes in an easy and efficient way.
A team led by researchers from the University of Tokyo's Graduate School of Engineering has pioneered a way to apply an antimicrobial silver coating to textiles that is cost effective, simple and has some useful implications too. They essentially used a compound known as a polyphenol [*], tannic acid (TA) specifically, to bind silver (Ag) to fabrics. Polyphenols are found in chocolate and red wine amongst other things, and are responsible for their infamous ability to stain clothing and tablecloths. Fortunately, the researchers' coating, called Ag/TA, is completely clear so it doesn't discolor textiles, but best of all, it can survive being washed.
"As kids often do, my son stained his shirt with chocolate one day, and I couldn't scrub it out," said postdoctoral fellow Joseph Richardson. "Associate Professor Hirotaka Ejima and I have studied polyphenols for over a decade, but this chocolate incident got me thinking about using tannic acid to bind silver to fabrics. We think we've found two methods to apply our antimicrobial silver coating to textiles, suitable for different use cases."
The first method might be useful for commercial clothing or fabric producers. Textiles can simply be bathed in a mixture of the silver compound and the polyphenol binder. Another method, perhaps more suited to small-scale settings, including the home, is to spray items of clothing, first with the silver compound and then with the polyphenol binder. An obvious advantage is that people can add the coating to existing items of clothing.
[*] Polyphenol on Wikipedia.
Journal Reference:
Richardson, Joseph J., Liao, Wenting, Li, Jincai, et al. Rapid assembly of colorless antimicrobial and anti-odor coatings from polyphenols and silver [open], Scientific Reports (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-05553-9)
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Friday February 11, @12:37AM
I had no idea that human body odor was a problem, I thought it just was, and that everyone smelled different.
I didn't know that one cared about removing stains from a 4 year olds shirt. I've yet to see a 4 year olds shirt that is 1. worth removing a stain from and 2. that is worn for more than about 3 months.
I suppose if this smells better than scotch-guard, then they're onto a niche product?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday February 11, @12:43AM
I can either take a shower as needed, or buy some expensive doohicky that disguises my funk for cinnamon and peppercorns. Maybe even unicorn farts, they aren't clear.
Me? I can smell my own funk, I'll stick with the showers as needed. As in like, I dunno. A date. A job interview. A media interview. Oh wait, that last one doesn't work. The "reporter" will ignore my funk on cam as long as I fit into the story being told. Hopefully I'm sporting dreadlocks.
Cynical? Me? I'm 63 years old, cynical turned into how the world works decades ago.
Dark humor is like food: not everyone gets it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @12:48AM
This silver is going to end up in the wastewater stream and accumulate in the environment, possibly in what you eat. It is unnecessary. Use soap, use deodorant, wash your clothes. DONE.