For the second year in a row, TrueCue has announced the winners of its women-only hackathon, which encouraged teams to use data find solutions for the topic of sustainability.

Partnering with Alteryx and the Institute of Directors, the Women + Data hackathon saw 250 women use global real-world datasets focusing on sustainable development goals to analyse a sustainability problem of their choice.

Zsanett Bahor, who was on one of the winning teams of the previous year's hackathon and is now a consulting analyst at TrueCue, said: "This year, we decided to look at sustainability because climate change and sustainability is one of the biggest challenges we face today.

"We wanted to continue on this idea of having a data set on a real-life global issue that affects everybody because then it's not specific to certain areas. It's genuinely of everyone's interest and data can be really powerful in solving these big, real-world issues."

Despite ongoing efforts to increase the number of women in the technology sector, recent research from BCS found that women only make up around 17% of IT specialists in the UK, a number that has barely moved over the past five years.