Female-led data hackathon runs for second year:
For the second year in a row, TrueCue has announced the winners of its women-only hackathon, which encouraged teams to use data find solutions for the topic of sustainability.
Partnering with Alteryx and the Institute of Directors, the Women + Data hackathon saw 250 women use global real-world datasets focusing on sustainable development goals to analyse a sustainability problem of their choice.
Zsanett Bahor, who was on one of the winning teams of the previous year's hackathon and is now a consulting analyst at TrueCue, said: "This year, we decided to look at sustainability because climate change and sustainability is one of the biggest challenges we face today.
"We wanted to continue on this idea of having a data set on a real-life global issue that affects everybody because then it's not specific to certain areas. It's genuinely of everyone's interest and data can be really powerful in solving these big, real-world issues."
Despite ongoing efforts to increase the number of women in the technology sector, recent research from BCS found that women only make up around 17% of IT specialists in the UK, a number that has barely moved over the past five years.
The aim of running the hackathon is to address the lack of women in the technology sector by allowing women to use data-related skills as part of an inclusive network of peers, and Bahor explained her own background was not in tech, but in postdoctoral research and health analytics.
While she had experience with analytics, she said: "I never felt like I was qualified enough, because I didn't have a classic tech background. [The hackathon] was a great opportunity and a hands-on experience for me to apply some of the knowledge I've been trying to learn outside of my nine-to-five job."
Those taking part in this year's hackathon were also from mixed backgrounds – around 77% of those who took part in the hackathon said that they were either at beginner or intermediate level when it comes to manipulating, interpreting or visualising data as well as advanced analytics.
Some of those who took part don't work with data as part of their job either – 16% said their roles don't involve data, and 27% said they work with data but it's not the main part of their role.
According to Bahor, participants included students, returners to work, people already working with data who wanted to develop their skills or work with sustainability as a topic, and people who wanted to learn how to use different data tools.
[...] "We tried to not only encourage this community spirit, but to inspire women to see that you can be successful and can have that role model in front of you so that you know what you can aim for."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @06:14AM
We need to have Black women only hackathons. Their intersectionality demands attention that white women are privileged by birth to already receive.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday February 11, @06:32AM (1 child)
Tell me once again, why it's important that women do jobs that women don't want to do. Why can't we just allow women to be women, and decide for themselves what being a woman means? Toxic feminism is just toxic.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday February 11, @06:41AM
women make up 54% of the population*
therefore, all groups, committees, management levels and jobs should have 54% female representation (or more, to compensate for years of oppression and subjugation)
*not including all people identifying as female
"I guess once you start doubting, there's no end to it." -Batou, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex