Early Humans Placed the Hearth at the Optimal Location in Their Cave 170,000 Years Ago:
A groundbreaking study in prehistoric archaeology at Tel Aviv University provides evidence for high cognitive abilities in early humans who lived 170,000 years ago. In a first-of-its kind study, the researchers developed a software-based smoke dispersal simulation model and applied it to a known prehistoric site. They discovered that the early humans who occupied the cave had placed their hearth at the optimal location – enabling maximum utilization of the fire for their activities and needs while exposing them to a minimal amount of smoke.
[...] Yafit Kedar: "One focal issue in the debate is the location of hearths in caves occupied by early humans for long periods of time. Multilayered hearths have been found in many caves, indicating that fires had been lit at the same spot over many years. In previous studies, using a software-based model of air circulation in caves, along with a simulator of smoke dispersal in a closed space, we found that the optimal location for minimal smoke exposure in the winter was at the back of the cave. The least favorable location was the cave's entrance."
In the current study the researchers applied their smoke dispersal model to an extensively studied prehistoric site – the Lazaret Cave in southeastern France, inhabited by early humans around 170-150 thousand years ago. Yafit Kedar: "According to our model, based on previous studies, placing the hearth at the back of the cave would have reduced smoke density to a minimum, allowing the smoke to circulate out of the cave right next to the ceiling. But in the archaeological layers we examined, the hearth was located at the center of the cave. We tried to understand why the occupants had chosen this spot, and whether smoke dispersal had been a significant consideration in the cave's spatial division into activity areas."
[...] The study identified a 25sqm area in the cave which would be optimal for locating the hearth in order to enjoy its benefits while avoiding too much exposure to smoke. Astonishingly, in the several layers examined by in this study, the early humans actually did place their hearth within this area.
Journal Reference:
Yafit Kedar, Gil Kedar, and Ran Barkai. The influence of smoke density on hearth location and activity areas at Lower Paleolithic Lazaret Cave, France [open], Scientific Reports (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-05517-z)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @02:23PM
One more instance in which we prove that ancient man was just as smart as modern man. We want to believe that we are more evolved, more intelligent, more everything than those old animalistic man.
Just how much intelligence is necessary to observe how the smoke disperses if the fire is built in a different location? A dog can't build a fire, but a dog can and does observe where the smoke goes, and chooses a spot where the air is breathable to sleep.