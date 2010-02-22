from the someone-ate-a-LOT-of-beans dept.
Factory contamination affects "at least" 7 billion gigabytes of flash memory:
Solid-state storage devices have so far been spared from the scarcity and high prices that the chip shortage has wrought upon graphics cards, cars, Raspberry Pi boards, and innumerable other products. But that may change soon, due in part to a "contamination" at two Japanese factories used by Western Digital and Kioxia to make flash memory.
According to a short Western Digital press release, the contamination issue has affected "at least" 6.5 exabytes of flash memory, which works out to a bit under 7 million terabytes or 7 billion gigabytes—that's a lot of NAND that will suddenly be unavailable for SSDs, phones, memory cards, and USB drives. An analyst speaking to Bloomberg suggested that the final total of the lost capacity could be as much as 16 exabytes.
According to the highly trustworthy page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flash_memory#Industry [wikipedia.org] the industry produced almost 232 billion gigabytes in 2018, so a loss of 7-16 billion would be 3-8% loss of that capacity. Projecting actual output for 2022 its presumably less, maybe 5% loss ??
So not insignificant but not OMG panic flash drives either.
I haven't seen any news source reveal the nature of the contamination, and that information seems like it would be of great interest. Does anyone have a rumor or guess about the nature of the contamination?
How do you end up with "contamination" of such a large amount of product before you notice?
I presume these things work through the testing phase but will fail quickly in operation or somesuch?
Prepare for even cheesier cheap Chinese flash drive "storage" devices with all the retention qualities of /dev/null 🤦