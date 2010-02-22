Stories
Joint European Torus Fusion Experiment Sets New Output Record

posted by martyb on Friday February 11, @07:42PM
coolgopher writes:

The prospect of harnessing the power of the stars has moved a step closer to reality after scientists set a new record for the amount of energy released in a sustained fusion reaction.

Researchers at the Joint European Torus (JET), a fusion experiment in Oxfordshire, generated 59 megajoules of heat – equivalent to about 14kg of TNT – during a five-second burst of fusion, more than doubling the previous record of 21.7 megajoules set in 1997 by the same facility.

The feat announced on Wednesday follows more than two decades of tests and refinements at the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy and has been hailed as a "major milestone" on the road to fusion becoming a viable and sustainable low-carbon energy source.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @08:32PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @08:32PM (#1220649)

    If it's kittens, the AGW crowd is going to be pretty conflicted on this.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @08:44PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @08:44PM (#1220652)

    If fusion is (finally) closer to commercialization than the traditional "in 20 years"...then I'm just waiting for fossil fuel interests to start lobbying to reduce fusion R&D funding.

