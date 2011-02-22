from the it's-a-feature,-not-a-bug! dept.
Tech bug keeps Mazda radios locked in to NPR:
Owners of 2014-17 Mazdas, in the Puget Sound area, contacted KUOW to report their infotainment systems were permanently locked in to the network.
Missing file extensions in album images sent with its digital-radio broadcast reportedly triggered the glitch.
The fix, according to Mazda, requires the replacement of a component.
[...] "We know lots of you always keep your car radio tuned to KUOW - but now some drivers don't have a choice," KUOW told listeners.
Scott Smith, in Seattle, told the network his on-screen menu would not stop cycling through options.
"I tried rebooting it because I've done that in the past - and nothing happened," he said.
"I realised I could hear NPR - but I can't change the station, can't use the navigation, can't use the Bluetooth."
KUOW said local Mazda dealerships had been "flooded with calls".
[...] "Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) has distributed service alerts advising dealers of the issue."
The fix requires the replacement of the $1,500 connectivity master unit, reports say.
But Mazda said customers could apply for a free "goodwill" replacement.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Friday February 11, @09:38PM (1 child)
They can't flash the unit? It more than likely is a time based problem to happen to all of them at the same time. Rather than develop a procedure to fix the units they just want to replace them.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @09:40PM
Damn liberal plot.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @09:48PM (1 child)
If continued exposure occurs, there is a risk of the male car owners developing permanent limpness in their wrists.
Most should recover after dosing them with an equal amount of classic rock afterward.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday February 11, @10:03PM
classic rock? pretty sure all those boomer artists are members of the progressive death cult. look at the ones poking their head up now in the news. No, I think to counter NPR you would need maybe a 24 hour dose of Dick Masterson and maybe a Metokur show or two.