Tech Bug Keeps Mazda Radios Locked in to NPR

posted by martyb on Friday February 11, @09:17PM
upstart writes:

Tech bug keeps Mazda radios locked in to NPR:

Owners of 2014-17 Mazdas, in the Puget Sound area, contacted KUOW to report their infotainment systems were permanently locked in to the network.

Missing file extensions in album images sent with its digital-radio broadcast reportedly triggered the glitch.

The fix, according to Mazda, requires the replacement of a component.

[...] "We know lots of you always keep your car radio tuned to KUOW - but now some drivers don't have a choice," KUOW told listeners.

Scott Smith, in Seattle, told the network his on-screen menu would not stop cycling through options.

"I tried rebooting it because I've done that in the past - and nothing happened," he said.

"I realised I could hear NPR - but I can't change the station, can't use the navigation, can't use the Bluetooth."

KUOW said local Mazda dealerships had been "flooded with calls".

[...] "Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) has distributed service alerts advising dealers of the issue."

The fix requires the replacement of the $1,500 connectivity master unit, reports say.

But Mazda said customers could apply for a free "goodwill" replacement.

  • (Score: 2) by Revek on Friday February 11, @09:38PM (1 child)

    by Revek (5022) on Friday February 11, @09:38PM (#1220662)

    They can't flash the unit? It more than likely is a time based problem to happen to all of them at the same time. Rather than develop a procedure to fix the units they just want to replace them.

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @09:40PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @09:40PM (#1220663)

      Damn liberal plot.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @09:48PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 11, @09:48PM (#1220668)

    If continued exposure occurs, there is a risk of the male car owners developing permanent limpness in their wrists.
    Most should recover after dosing them with an equal amount of classic rock afterward.

    • (Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday February 11, @10:03PM

      by crafoo (6639) on Friday February 11, @10:03PM (#1220671)

      classic rock? pretty sure all those boomer artists are members of the progressive death cult. look at the ones poking their head up now in the news. No, I think to counter NPR you would need maybe a 24 hour dose of Dick Masterson and maybe a Metokur show or two.

