European cloud companies want more protection from the EU:
Being a cloud company in 2022 is hard and the task is even harder when you're a European cloud company. All three of the top cloud services – AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud – are American, while the rest are mostly Chinese.
However European cloud companies do have a friend: the European Union. Or so a group of them hope, after writing an open letter, signed by 41 companies, asking for help combating "monopoly software providers" who are "once again using their dominant position to lock in customers, forcing them to use the cloud infrastructure they provide."
The letter is addressed to the EU's Margrethe Vestager, one of the most pro-EU politicians and – helpfully – someone with a track record for being tough on American companies, especially internet and technology firms.
"We have a fast-closing window of opportunity to preserve an autonomous European cloud infrastructure sector," the companies write. "The Digital Markets Act (DMA) could quickly ensure that the European cloud market is free, open and competitive. Unfortunately, the current version of the DMA requires clarification to ensure that its remedies also apply to unfair software practices by gatekeepers with dominant positions in productivity and enterprise software."
[...] The companies might be in luck, too, as the forthcoming DMA specifies that "cloud computing services" would be included under the definition of "core platform service", the framework by which the EU describes which companies fall under the scope of the legislation.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by crafoo on Saturday February 12, @05:33PM (2 children)
Right. That's why no company in the EU has started a competitor of any note: not enough regulation. Thankfully a dutiful parasite has written the council of old and wizened parasites on how best to get their host to be productive and innovative.
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Saturday February 12, @06:58PM
Obviously the solution is to impose a fine.
(Score: 5, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 12, @07:49PM
What an insightful comment. Like EU is a dark hole in the internet ala North Korea because of all the regulations. There is just no data centers here and thank god for our American overlords or we would be stuck with backward ass providers running on hand-me-down Core processors.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Monday February 14, @11:42PM
So if I read it right, they're complaining that the cloud giants has an unfair advantage because they have other subsidiaries in other sectors which naturally reuse their own cloud platform thus rendering them guaranteed cloud utilization?
i.e. AWS is successful partially because they have amazon marketplace which runs on aws and which provides a substantial guaranteed revenue for AWS to then compete. Ditto with microsoft and Apple. On the other hand mom-and-pop cloud providers have to compete the hard way with a 100% of their revenue from the open market.
I dunno, that's a bit of a rabbit hole argument there... but I'm no expert in such matters.