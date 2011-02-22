from the say-"cheese"! dept.
https://www.righto.com/2022/02/a-look-inside-chips-that-powered.html
The revolutionary Polaroid SX-701 camera (1972) was a marvel of engineering: the world's first instant SLR camera. This iconic camera was the brainchild of Dr. Edwin Land, a genius who co-founded Polaroid, invented polarized sunglasses, helped design the optics for the U-2 spy plane, and created a theory of color vision. The camera used self-developing film with square photos that came into view over a few minutes. The film was a complex sandwich of 11 layers of chemicals to develop a negative image and then form the visible color image. But the film was just one of the camera's innovations.
The camera required complex new optics to support the intricate light path shown below. The components included a flat Fresnel mirror, aspherical lenses, and a moving mirror. These optics could focus from infinity down to a closeup of 10 inches. The optics are even more amazing when you consider that the camera folded flat, 3 cm [~ 1.2 inches] thick and able to fit in a jacket pocket.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by sgleysti on Saturday February 12, @05:14PM (5 children)
I don't have much to say other than: This is a great article. Interesting read.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RS3 on Saturday February 12, @06:21PM (3 children)
I second this. There are many articles about the optics and chemistry, but few have written about the ingenious electronic controls. Huge kudos to the author, Ken Shirriff, for the depth and detail.
https://www.righto.com/p/about-ken-shirriff.html [righto.com]
https://semiwiki.com/author/ken-shirriff/ [semiwiki.com]
And the list goes on.
The battery itself, called "Polapulse", was legend, and coveted by hardware hackers / experimenters.
http://lateralscience.blogspot.com/2015/02/the-polapulse-battery.html [blogspot.com]
It was used in other products, like this shirt-pocket sized flashlight: https://collection.cooperhewitt.org/objects/18715205/ [cooperhewitt.org]
(Score: 2, Funny) by fustakrakich on Saturday February 12, @09:08PM (1 child)
Yeah, remember the Polarock [polaroidland.net]?
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday February 12, @09:48PM
Well! It was one of my favorite things on the Flintstones. But I never heard it called that.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by istartedi on Sunday February 13, @03:29AM
Came to that LateralScience link for information about the battery. Stayed for the vintage ads. TRS-80 actually looking a lot more expensive than the Apple. I forgot about how out of reach those machines seemed as a kid. Remember to adjust those numbers for inflation too. Historians are going to have a devil of a time figuring out how things are pitched in this era--all the ads are here today and gone in to the bit bucket tomorrow.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 12, @10:21PM
Artsy stuff could be done too - for example, heating part of the print as it was developing (with a match underneath, for example).
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by crafoo on Saturday February 12, @05:36PM (2 children)
going to digital photography was an amazing boost to environmental preservation. those film and paint companies really fucked up the environment.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 12, @06:39PM
>> those film and paint companies really fucked up the environment.
No they didn't. It was the excessive number of people using film and paint. Reduce planet's population, improve environment. I suggest we start with you.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday February 12, @07:01PM
While that might be true I still miss these. It was so neat, click and you got an artifact in your hand. Which is in some regard more potent then another digital file on your phone/camera. Are we sure it was a boost to the environment considering all the mining for minerals and such that are now needed in these phones or digital cameras compared to say then Polaroid cameras? I'm not even that sure that there are that many less chemicals etc abound in that regard, but it's probably correct that the current version is better. But still something was lost, printing one out later just isn't the same really. Plus it would then add to the environmental cost, if you keep tally of such things.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 12, @06:34PM (1 child)
That date messed with my mind, and I found myself trying to remember when I first saw a Polaroid camera. https://theoldtimey.com/polaroid-camera/ [theoldtimey.com] helps to jog some memories. My early memories of a "Polaroid" were probably of "Polacolor" film and cameras. The Polaroid Land Model 100 Series and it's "Packfilm" were released in 1963, and I definitely remember seeing, and even using those.
The SX-70 under discussion wasn't "new" or "unique" insofar as "instant" photography. The lenses, and the film were new, as was the chip that controlled the camera.
OK, memory and TFA finally mesh fairly well.
All of that said, about the time that the SX-70 came out, I had started earning my own 'disposable income', and opted for a Canon 35 mm SLR, with detachable lenses and such. Being a teenage boy, and knowing all that there was to know, I never looked back at Grandma and Grandpa's silly old instant cameras again. 🙄
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:11AM
Boy, that SX-70 takes me back to some early memories. When the film popped out, everybody always held it by an edge and waved it back and forth. I never knew why. There wasn't anything that was being dried off.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by DrkShadow on Saturday February 12, @07:16PM (4 children)
I get the interest in it, I get the "cool" factor, but for me those things wear off before the end of the article.
If you can do this, why focus on disassembling old technology in minute detail when you can make something new? In the end, the goal is to make what was made 50 years ago. Sure, you can learn some things by working with what you have, but you can learn many more things by making something new. A new photo camera, with your own design CCD or something.
So, why, to such minute detail?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 12, @08:30PM
It's called a hobby. Lots of people have hobbies.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 12, @08:31PM (1 child)
People are doing this because old technology is more accessible.
You can take it apart, see the parts, and get a feel for how it works. Try doing that with modern equipment. Most modern equipment is highly miniaturized and much functionality is handled by custom ICs which are a black box.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 12, @08:41PM
Replying to my own post: even this article is pushing the edges of what a teardown can accomplish. Most hobbyist teardowns are for simpler technology.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Sunday February 13, @05:51AM
Because you might learn something you ignorant douche.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @05:24AM
it's total ninja tech. you don't need the interwebz and ze clouds to remember a scene (and geotagging).
no need for elaborate "lab" w/ chemicals to develope film and no need to trust a lab to not look thru your "sensitive" photos.
it's like THE-real-NFT and it exists outside, in the real world. you can touch it and snail-mail it around... and other stuff.