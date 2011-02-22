from the my-pressciouss dept.
The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movie and video game rights are being sold off, report says:
The rights to make movies and video games based on JRR Tolkein's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit are about to go up for sale, according to a report Wednesday. The Saul Zaentz Company is selling off the Tolkien rights it acquired back in 1976 for a predicted $2 billion, Variety said.
The rights also include TV shows with more than 8 episodes, live events, merchandise and theme parks, and some rights across additional Tolkien texts The Silmarillion and The Unfinished Tales of Numenor and Middle-Earth, according to Variety.
The Saul Zaentz Company's Middle-earth Enterprises didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Amazon could be considering purchasing the rights, Variety said, after it paid a reported $250 million for the rights to make its upcoming TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon reportedly bought those rights directly from the Tolkien estate, however, due to the eight-episode loophole.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 12, @08:23PM (17 children)
Yawn. Wouldn't it be fun if they started making movies about things we haven't seen a dozen times already?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 12, @08:29PM
Sounds like hard twerk. TWERK HERO!
(Score: 3, Informative) by NateMich on Saturday February 12, @08:39PM (12 children)
Maybe, but those movies wouldn't have an existing audience and guaranteed sales.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 12, @09:36PM (9 children)
Tolkienism becomes Tokenism. [hollywoodreporter.com] Tolkien's dwarves lived underground, were (obviously) non-melanated and the females had beards. What guaranteed audience is there for woke political ideology culturally appropriating once beloved works?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 12, @11:11PM (1 child)
》 What guaranteed audience is there for woke political ideology culturally appropriating once beloved works?
Transgenders make up 0.6% of the US population, for starters, and there are numerous other types of SJWs to choose from.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @11:47AM
-nomsg
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 12, @11:41PM (3 children)
Oh look angry incel is stoopid, reddit had a thread about you deplorables and this topic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 12, @11:57PM
Yes, plebbiters do like to gaslight. Or at least try to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @04:10PM
Corporate shills calling fans reeeeeeecist to protect the diversity quotas. Must be a day that ends with Y.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @04:52PM
*yawn*
(Score: 3, Insightful) by FatPhil on Sunday February 13, @02:33PM (2 children)
It felt natural that the thing that isn't modern planet earth would be like modern planet earth? Erm, why?
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @04:57PM (1 child)
Black elves and dwarves, yes. We should have them. But that's not the biggest problem.
A couple months ago I rewatched LOTR extended director's cut and what was glaringly missing was Warwick Davis. It's like when you want to create a story about a trans-gendered woman and you cast a cis-gendered man to play her. It's just wtf, way to miss the whole fucking point.
The SJWs are just trolls. They probably turn to stone in the sunlight.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @09:16PM
All that inbreeding hasn't helped you lot. No wonder you are incels, your closest relatives have been instructed to not engage in sexual activity with fat slobs they're related to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 12, @10:55PM
Citizen Kane VII: Jedediah Leland's Revenge
(Score: 3, Funny) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Sunday February 13, @04:33AM
I am irresistibly reminded of The Onion.
https://www.theonion.com/hollywood-studios-locked-in-massive-bidding-war-for-scr-1848494334 [theonion.com]
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Sunday February 13, @06:46AM (1 child)
I heard Amazon was going to debut a new LoTR series in September, so I read up on it. Turns out the series is going to be set in the Second Age, thousands of years before the Peter Jackson movies. It will cover Numenor and Moria when it was still a going concern. Sauron was a little noted apprentice of Morgoth. Young Elrond was an up- and coming lieutenant in Lindon.
I've never seen that phase of Middle Earth depicted before, so it could be interesting.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Sunday February 13, @08:07PM
The Jackson movies have nothing to do with it, only Tolkien's heirs, until 95 years after he's been dead. The people who made the second True Grit didn't have to pay the people who made the first, they had to pay the novel it came from's author.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @11:32PM
Uh... there's lots in the Tolkien lore we haven't yet seen once let alone a dozen times.
I personally would like to see a movie where they depict the Ecthelion v Gothmog battle.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Saturday February 12, @09:33PM (5 children)
amongst the younger folks? In 1969 my 6th grade teacher (RIP Mr Woodward) spent 30 minutes after recess reading from The Hobbit. By the end of the first week I'd checked the book out of the library and soon finished it. When he was done with The Hobbit he started in on LoTR, which I promptly got from the library and finished all 3 books in a couple weeks.
My group of friends came up with names for all of us. I was Faramir. I didn't know why then, I don't know who Faramir was now. I don't remember anyone else's names, nor even who was in the group except for 3-4 that I kept up with through high school.
Of course, in the 70s/8s the whole LoTR thing went batshit crazy, culminating in the Peter Jackson movies. Of which he completely borked The Hobbit, but that's another thread.
Us old farts are dying off, and I see the grandkids more into Harry Potter.
That said, I still wish I had my copy of Bored of the Rings. A) that thing was hilarious; and B) I'll bet my 70's era paperback would buy my prescriptions for a month.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 12, @09:46PM
> Bored of the Rings
Adored that book as a child... must have loaned it out, it was the Gollancz edition too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @01:03AM
“He would have finished Goddam off then and there, but pity stayed his hand. 'It's a pity I've run out of bullets,' he thought.”
(Score: 3, Funny) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Sunday February 13, @04:36AM
There may even be a total lack of awareness. Slate's advice columnist just got trolled by someone who wrote in that he was having a conflict with a family friend. His uncle, you see, had downsized and moved to a retirement home and left him a ring. The family friend, "Greg", translated an inscription on the inside and said the writer should get rid of the ring, destroy it in fact.
The advice columnist said that Greg should mind his own business and the writer should wear the ring in peace.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @06:44AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @02:06PM
More recent editions of LOTR are a lot easier to read after the decades of work to fix publishing mistakes and remedy errors in the original writing. I couldn't get through the first 100 pages of my dad's '70s era copy, but the 50th anniversary edition was a delight to read. It's what George Lucas failed to do, actually fix the many serious issues with the work and deliver on the original vision.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @05:47AM (1 child)
fantasy is difficult 'cause consistancy.
game-o-t sucks so bad 'cause the fantasy world has no consistant rules. more or less same for harry.p.
if you don't believe its difficult just look at how main stream is keeping you from measuring more then you need by fanrasizing "alternatives" so you can cut-off the excess but get a clear(er) grasp of what is real.
fantasy is difficult to get consistant, just ask zermalo ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @03:58PM
Rules should take a backseat to story. Otherwise you can just play a hack-and-slash RPG or something.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bradley13 on Sunday February 13, @09:24AM (1 child)
LoTR and Hobbit IP should be in the public domain by now.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mcgrew on Sunday February 13, @08:10PM
They would be if it hadn't been for the evil Sonny Bono and his dishonest colleagues. "IP, my precious!"
