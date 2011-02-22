from the no-heads-will-roll dept.
UK second in money laundering hall of shame:
The second-highest amount of money is laundered each year in the UK, with an estimated £88bn[*] worth of money cleaned by criminals annually.
Only the US sees more, with £216.5bn laundered annually, while France (£54.5bn), Germany (£51.3bn) and Canada (£25.6bn) also rank among the top five counties in terms of value of money laundered.
The figures, from identity verification software maker Credas Technologies, put together using OECD data, also revealed that about £1.8tn is laundered globally each year, some 3% of total GDP.
Money laundering, and its links to organised crime, is a serious global problem that banks find themselves at the centre of, with their failures to spot suspicious activity partly to blame for the high volumes and value of money cleaned by criminals in the UK.
In October, NatWest Bank admitted that operational failures, including weaknesses in automated monitoring systems, meant that it failed to prevent the money laundering of £400m. It pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court to failing to comply with anti-money laundering regulations between 2012 and 2016.
Current exchange rate is approximately 1 £ = 1.36 $USD.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @12:10AM (1 child)
With all the plutocrats living in London, you should be able to take top spot next year.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @12:25AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/City_of_London [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @12:41AM (3 children)
<sarcasm>Are they counting lobbying? </sarcasm>
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @01:05AM (1 child)
US has 2.46 times the money laundering, but 4.9 times the population. Looks like the UK is dirtier.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Monday February 14, @10:29AM
As a Londoner, I am looking forward to money laundering as an Olympic sport.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @01:10AM
One man's stimulus payments = another's money laundering.
Dios mio; el socialismo!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @01:10AM (6 children)
So the largest economies in the world have the most illicit transactions? I can't believe it!
Of course it's not possible to see where China is on this list.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @01:17AM (3 children)
It's mentioned at #5 - Canada, who had to crack down on Chinese investors inflating Vancouver's property market.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @01:33AM (2 children)
And Toronto, and Ottawa, and even Moose Jaw. Fucking Chinamen are popping up everywhere.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @02:07AM
Niagara on the Lake is a quaint & touristy town near Niagara Falls Canada. Much of the commercial property (hotels & restaurants) are under Chinese (Hong Kong) ownership, going back to the 1990s.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-how-an-ontario-hotel-chain-got-dragged-into-a-hong-kong-national/ [theglobeandmail.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @03:00AM
I blame "Canadians". For every foreign buyer there is a domestic seller. They have been patriotically selling out the country forever.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Sunday February 13, @03:14AM
everyone wants those USD
best fiat currency for the purposes of crimes. the sheer volume of transactions probably helps quite a bit
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @02:21AM
Uk is no where near being largest economy. Seems like presence of usa triggered you to generate a dumbass defensive response.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @01:58AM (8 children)
Oh, yeah, they "failed to spot" the money laundering. More like "aided and abetted", "instigated", or maybe "performed at the behest of".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @02:12AM
...with Deutsche Bank (Trump is a customer) as one of the big players, https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/01/germany-orders-deutsche-bank-to-do-more-to-prevent-money-laundering.html [cnbc.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DrkShadow on Sunday February 13, @04:59AM (5 children)
I was going to come and say, why are the banks spying on, categorizing, and playing-cop with my transactions?
Why is it the "job" of a bank to spot how someone is using their money?
What crud. The US and other countries just forcing corporations to police their citizens, because the government isn't allowed (and for good reason).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mhajicek on Sunday February 13, @08:07AM
Because they're in cahoots with the government, who let's them invent money out of thin air.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @06:04PM (2 children)
Would you prefer that the government have access to that directly? Otherwise the alternative would be to just let criminals transfer money however they like. This current state of affairs is in between the extremes.
(Score: 2) by Tokolosh on Monday February 14, @02:19AM
Yes, because it would avoid the Third Party Doctrine (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Third-party_doctrine). Of course, the government would have to get a warrant, which it finds inconvenient. Rather have the banks do their dirty work.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @03:01AM
"Otherwise the alternative would be to just let criminals transfer money however they like."
lmao, what a dumb bitch. so, since pigs won't do their jobs, we all get treated like slaves? fuck you, you stupid coward. the banks and ZOG are the criminals. you probably walk around with a surgical mask like a retard and get shot up like a cow too.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by number11 on Sunday February 13, @07:45PM
Nah. They're forcing corporations to do it, so they don't have to do all that work themselves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @01:18PM
Oh, yeah, they "failed to spot" the money laundering. More like "aided and abetted", "instigated", or maybe "performed at the behest of".
Funnily enough, I can't do a simple low value (less than £1000) transaction without my entire account being frozen as "suspicious activity" at least once a year, and having to go in person and provide physical proof of my innocence and non-complicity in fraud/laundering before they give me access to my own funds again (one time when it happened it took the bank 5 days to give me access to my funds). Yet apparently they "missed" £88 billion in laundered money each year.
Quite frankly I suspect banks deliberately flag small time or innocuous transfers as "suspicious", so at the end of the year they can show the auditors that their anti fraud/money laundering systems are flagging potential suspects at a decent rate (i.e. they are trying their best), but unfortunately they couldn't catch all the instances of laundering/fraud (i.e. plausible deniability).
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @02:17AM (9 children)
Does anyone else notice the gradual increase in anglo-centric news selection? Not saying it is intentional, but noticeable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @03:25AM (4 children)
No, but I have noticed banned trolls posting offtopic AC comments in every article. Are you getting paid to distract from international money laundering by derailing discussions?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Sunday February 13, @08:16AM (2 children)
I am one of the top two active editors at the moment, the other of course is Martyb. I live in France. I am interested in more than just the USA. Go figure. It isn't Anglo-centric, it is European-centric. I would also like submissions for Australia and New Zealand - I wish I had an RSS feed covering that region. The one that I had no longer works.
If you want more coverage of elsewhere in the world please submit your stories. It's a big world out there and things of interest are happening all around it.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @04:22AM
We're number one! We're number one! We're number one!
(Score: 2) by einar on Sunday February 13, @09:37AM (2 children)
Switzerland was put on a "grey list" because of money laundry.
Austria was put on a "watch list' when a far-right wing party became part of the government.
It is interesting to see how smaller countries always get the end of the stick.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Sunday February 13, @10:47AM
> Switzerland was put on a "grey list" because of money laundry.
I think Swiss banking system was grey listed for tax evasion rather than money laundry.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Sunday February 13, @01:10PM
Well, stronger countries don't like the competition. So makes sense they would sanction and threaten those who can't defend their interests.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by PiMuNu on Sunday February 13, @10:48AM
> online banking, cryptocurrencies and, most recently, NFT marketplace
Perhaps this is why NFTs manage to maintain their value.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @09:12PM
I think robberies in the UK are also high. I think they increased after gun laws got more strict since robbers now know that citizens are unlikely to have guns.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @02:55AM
The international Jew banks *are* organized crime.Money laundering is a bullshit crime. Fuck off, whores.