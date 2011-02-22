New evidence for the importance of educational attainment in brain health:
With aging populations and growing life expectancy, the number of people suffering from dementia is increasing. For more effective dementia prevention, it is important to better understand risk and protective factors affecting late-life cognition. It is known that midlife cardiovascular risk factors are associated with weaker late-life cognition (memory and other information processing skills). A new study from the University of Helsinki and the University of Turku aimed to examine if educational background affects this association. Over 4000 Finnish twins participated in the study published in Age and Ageing.
"The study showed that cardiovascular risk factors, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high body mass index and physical inactivity, were associated with poorer late-life cognition. This association was stronger in those with lower educational attainment compared to those with higher education," tells postdoctoral researcher Paula Iso-Markku from the University of Helsinki, the lead author of the study.
The result emphasizes the importance of childhood and adolescent education in dementia prevention.
"The mechanisms are not yet known, but these results may reflect the effect of cognitive reserve. Higher educational attainment may increase cognitive reserve that helps to tolerate dementia risk factors better," says Academy of Finland Research Fellow Eero Vuoksimaa who led the study.
Journal Reference:
Paula Iso-Markku, Jaakko Kaprio, Noora Lindgrén, et al. Education as a moderator of middle-age cardiovascular risk factor [open], Age and Ageing (DOI: 10.1093/ageing/afab228)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @03:04PM (4 children)
We've known this for decades. It's like an elastic band. Check out the. #ExplainsArkansasMan threads. Same as people who start out with lower cognitive reserve can't take in new facts as they age, becoming increasingly a bunch of right-wing cranks. Absolutely no use trying to reason with them. And the deficit starts to influence their thinking decades before any official diagnosis of cognitive decline.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @04:28PM (1 child)
>> And the deficit starts to influence their thinking decades before any official diagnosis of cognitive decline.
And vaccinations accelerate the deterioration, which is why you want to avoid them.
(Score: 3, Funny) by foundling on Sunday February 13, @10:08PM
Too late for this one. Cognitive deficit achieved.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @10:42PM (1 child)
Good day, Mr. Dunning, Mr. Kruger, Mr. Biden, and Mr. aristarchus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @11:35PM
Dunning, Kroeger, and aristarchus are all Philosophiae Doctori. Use the proper titles, and show some respect, you uneducated moron!
(And the authors of the Fine Article appear to be Finnish. So, there. )
(Score: 5, Informative) by Thexalon on Sunday February 13, @03:45PM (13 children)
It's entirely possible to be brain damaged and still achieve great heights in education - just look at your average MBA holder!
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @05:01PM
Or the people with degrees from Trump University!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 13, @05:17PM (10 children)
The correlation is stronger in PhDs.
I directed a small department with 3 PhDs and 3 "lesser educated" employees. All needed their paycheck roughly equally, the PhDs perhaps a bit more.
Simple instructions like "this form must be completed by Wednesday if you are going to be paid on Friday" only needed to be communicated to the lesser educated once, the PhDs required two to four reminders... Similar problems with all manner of communication and independent functioning, including directly in their area of specialty which they were hired for.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @05:51PM (4 children)
Maybe your "form" was really stupid and they had much better things to do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @07:04PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @11:36PM (1 child)
Do you really want to admit you watched that show?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @01:42AM
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Monday February 14, @06:10PM
Phd's focus on one thing for years to get their degrees. This is not fully compatible with the administrative work of filling out forms for a paycheck.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @05:53PM
But were they vaccinated?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @06:17PM (1 child)
Nobody else needs an hour instruction, a torque wrench and detailed step by step checklist just to tighten bolts on lab equipment.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday February 14, @05:00PM
This is true right up until the moment someone overtightens one and breaks a very expensive piece of equipment.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday February 14, @01:19AM (1 child)
There's your problem right there! Change it to "This additional grant application must be submitted by Wednesday to meet the submission deadline for grant confirmation," staple on a few extra pages with instructions at the top saying, "This is just to pad out the document so you think you'll need to allocate extra time to fill it out", and I bet it would have worked.
You could probably even have someone in psychology/social sciences submit a grant application to run that experiment -- I mean, why should only college *students* be the typical mouse model?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @02:34AM
They were just OCD ADD cases. They'd dive in on something of little to no value and live in it for days, neglecting other things until the next something shiny caught their obsessive attention. They also had a problem making leaps to new concepts, even when shown all the steps they'd want to drill down on some fundamentals which were well established, or just shun the path altogether because there was too much in it they didn't have a solid grasp of.
I'd like to say that they occasionally brought us marvelous shiny nuggets, but I only worked with them for about a year, and none of the three did that during that time. One was a good grinder of results (nuclear physics simulations), but his results weren't what the sponsor was looking for so that was awkward as well.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 4, Funny) by krishnoid on Sunday February 13, @06:48PM
Or just be hat-damaged [youtu.be].
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @04:43PM (7 children)
to deny that this is a class issue
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @05:14PM
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Sunday February 13, @05:52PM (5 children)
> to deny that this is a class issue
Where do you get that in the article?
Indeed, what do you mean by "class"? Do you mean inherited wealth? Parent's educational level? It is well established in the literature that parent's wealth and parent's educational level strongly correlates with the children's educational level. I note the study made no attempt to subtract any correlation associated with, for example, either existent or inherited wealth of the study cohort.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @08:56PM
...which is precisely not discussing the class issue, which is a natural consequence of denial.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:03AM (3 children)
Do you know what else is correlated with higher educational achievement of children? Living in an intact household with both the mother and father who value hard work. So many poor Asian immigrants in particular in the US have shown that you don't have to start rich to succeed, or at least for your kids to succeed. Proper morals go a long way.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:15AM (1 child)
I'm sorry that you were unfortunate enough to have been raised by a single moron. Not your fault, you know. Now quit the racist dogwhistles.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @09:35PM
Do tell which races are defined by having - or lacking - an intact household, value of hard work, and a sense of morality? When only you hear it then perhaps you are the dog, as you are the one who introduced the topic of race in this discussion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @09:20PM
There you go again with those hate facts. Triggering many a wokescold.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Sunday February 13, @06:54PM (1 child)
If you've got pets or livestock with similarly depressed physiology and activity profiles, I wonder if the findings translate? Then there's something of a smoking gun there. Assuming animals live long enough to get dementia.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @07:09PM
