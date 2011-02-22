The James Webb Space Telescope Is in Position. Now It's Booting Up:
Scientist launched the James Webb Space Telescope and sent it about a million miles from Earth. This summer, the technological marvel will begin collecting never-before-seen images of the cosmos. But between now and then, NASA researchers and their European and Canadian colleagues have their work cut out for them.
[...] Now that everything's in place, the JWST team has begun the "commissioning" process for the instruments, setting up the complex cameras and detectors and making sure they work as they're supposed to, Schneider says. Last week, they conducted their first tests with the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), allowing the first photons to hit the camera. It's not actually capturing images yet, but this is a step toward doing so. Eventually, scientists will use NIRCam to discover new planets and glimpse some of the first galaxies.
Once they can take real test images, such as of nearby, previously photographed stars, the first batches will be blurry and out of focus. But that's normal. Those tests will enable the Webb team to gradually align the telescope and adjust the mirror segments until the images look clear.
Unlike Hubble's cameras, which mostly scan the universe at visible-light wavelengths, Webb's will be sensitive to infrared light, allowing it to probe the early days of the universe and to penetrate dust clouds. But infrared light is essentially heat radiation, so the detectors can't be contaminated with any other heat, either from the sun or from the spacecraft itself. JWST's three near-infrared instruments have to be cooled to about -389 Fahrenheit, while MIRI [Mid-Infrared Instrument] will come within 7 degrees of absolute zero, or about -447 F. Scientists will eventually use MIRI to study the birthplaces of stars. When possible, they'll use MIRI's camera and spectrograph, which break down light into its full spectrum of colors, like a rainbow, to look for signs of water, carbon dioxide, and methane; all are common on Earth and might be signs of life-friendlyplaceselsewhere. NIRCam's [Near Infrared Camera] detectors can work when they're slightly warmer than the others, but to function properly, all of the infrared instruments on board have to be cooled down to extremely frigid temperatures.
Because the instruments are behind the sun shield, they will be cooled by space itself—hundreds of degrees colder than anyplace on Earth—while radiating their heat away. For MIRI, engineers designed a special "cryocooler" to chill it down further. "It's essentially a refrigerator that's built up with four stages, each stage cooling the next. None of the components in the cryocooler are life-limited. We expect it to continue chugging along as long as we continue to get power from the solar arrays," says Konstantin Penanen, a cryocooler specialist at JPL.
Previously:
The James Webb Space Telescope Has Reached its New Home at Last
Related Stories
The James Webb Space Telescope has reached its new home at last:
The James Webb Space Telescope has finally arrived at its new home. After a Christmas launch and a month of unfolding and assembling itself in space, the new space observatory reached its final destination, a spot known as L2.
Guiding the telescope to L2 is "an incredible accomplishment by the entire team," said Webb's commissioning manager Keith Parrish in a January 24 news conference announcing the arrival. "The last 30 days, we call that '30 days on the edge.' We're just so proud to be through that." But the team's work is not yet done. "We were just setting the table. We were just getting this beautiful spacecraft unfolded and ready to do science. So the best is yet to come," he said.
The telescope can't start doing science yet. "We're a month in and the baby hasn't even opened its eyes yet," said Jane Rigby of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. "Everything we're doing is about getting the observatory ready to do transformative science. That's why we're here."
There are still several months' worth of tasks on Webb's to-do list before the telescope is ready to peep at the earliest light in the universe or spy on exoplanets' alien atmospheres (SN: 10/6/21).
"That doesn't mean there's anything wrong," says astronomer Scott Friedman of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, who is managing this next phase of Webb's journey. "Everything could go perfectly, and it would still take six months" from launch for the telescope's science instruments to be ready for action, he says.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @12:46AM (2 children)
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @02:50AM (1 child)
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Subsentient on Monday February 14, @06:20AM
We're posting song lyrics? Cool.
Harakiri for the Sky: Homecoming: Denied!
"It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society." -Jiddu Krishnamurti
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:15AM (2 children)
I've been on pins and needles since they shipped it for launch, and while I hope everything goes okay I can't help waiting for the other shoe to drop. I'm just glad they've gotten past the really dicey bits like unfolding the sun shield.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:12AM (1 child)
I'll say. If it breaks, astronomy is set back by however many years it would take to launch a telescope with equal or better capabilities. Judging from JWST's delays, that would be a long time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @07:07PM
Yes, then we'll have to make do with regular moon crystals to get our horoscopes.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:07AM
Spacecraft boot up before launch or at separation from the launch vehicle, not after arriving at their operational location.
It could be booting up its payload instruments though.
/pedantic
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:56PM
Best practices would mandate keeping Poettering far, far away from this project.