The metaverse is a new word for an old idea:
I have spent a lot of my career, both in Silicon Valley and beyond, insisting that all our technologies have histories and even pre-histories, and that far from being neat and tidy, those stories are in fact messy, contested, and conflicted, with competing narrators and meanings.
The metaverse, which graduated from a niche term to a household name in less than a year, is an excellent case in point. Its metamorphosis began in July 2021, when Facebook announced that it would dedicate the next decade to bringing the metaverse to life. In the company's presentation of the concept, the metaverse was a thing of wonder: an immersive, rich digital world combining aspects of social media, online gaming, and augmented and virtual reality. "The defining quality of the metaverse will be a feeling of presence—like you are right there with another person or in another place," Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wrote, envisioning a creation that would "reach a billion people, host hundreds of billions of dollars of digital commerce, and support jobs for millions of creators and developers." By December 2021, a range of other large American technology companies, including Microsoft, Intel, and Qualcomm, had all articulated metaverse plans of their own. And by the time the Consumer Electronics Show rolled around in January, everyone seemed to have a metaverse angle, no matter how improbable or banal: haptic vests, including one with an air conditioner to create your own localized climate; avatar beauty makeovers; virtual delivery vans for your virtual home.
There has been plenty of discussion about the involvement of Meta (née Facebook) and its current complicated position as a social media platform with considerable purchase on our daily lives. There have also been broader conversations about what form the metaverse could or should take, in terms of technical capabilities, user experiences, business models, access, and regulation, and—more quietly—about what purpose it would serve and what needs it would fulfill.
"There is an easy seductiveness to stories that cast a technology as brand-new."
These are good conversations to have. But we would be remiss if we didn't take a step back to ask, not what the metaverse is or who will make it, but where it comes from—both in a literal sense and also in the ideas it embodies. Who invented it, if it was indeed invented? And what about earlier constructed, imagined, augmented, or virtual worlds? What can they tell us about how to enact the metaverse now, about its perils and its possibilities?
There is an easy seductiveness to stories that cast a technology as brand-new, or at the very least that don't belabor long, complicated histories. Seen this way, the future is a space of reinvention and possibility, rather than something intimately connected to our present and our past. But histories are more than just backstories. They are backbones and blueprints and maps to territories that have already been traversed. Knowing the history of a technology, or the ideas it embodies, can provide better questions, reveal potential pitfalls and lessons already learned, and open a window onto the lives of those who learned them. The metaverse—which is not nearly as new as it looks—is no exception.
So where does the metaverse come from? A common answer—the clear and tidy one—is that it comes from Neal Stephenson's 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash, which describes a computer-generated virtual world made possible by software and a worldwide fiber-optic network. In the book's 21st-century Los Angeles, the world is messy, replete with social inequities, sexism, racism, gated communities, surveillance, hypercapitalism, febrile megacorporations, and corrupt policing. Of course, the novel's Metaverse is messy too. It too heaves with social inequities and hypercapitalism. Not everyone finds their way there. For those who do, the quality of their experience is determined by the caliber of their kit and their ability to afford bandwidth, electricity, and computational horsepower. Those with means can have elaborately personalized digital renderings. Others must make do with simple flat sketches, purchased off the shelf—the "Brandy" and "Clint" packages. Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that many who read the book saw it not just as cutting-edge science fiction but as a critique of end-stage capitalism and techno-utopian visions.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @07:05PM (2 children)
It's SoylentNews with graphics, and you have to stay 5 feet away from other people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @07:52PM
Need that Soymolest hax.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @08:10PM
I'd be glad to stay 10 feet away from most people here.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @07:26PM (4 children)
People have had "immersive experiences" for 100 years. Longer if tou include books.
Of course fakebook needs to find a new gig because their user base has declined for their main product for the first time ever and they're coming under increasing regulatory scrutiny..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @08:19PM (3 children)
Try psilocybin. There's your immersive experience right there. Bullshit corporate messaging can suck my ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @03:19AM (2 children)
Psilocybin isn't very good for watching movies. It's good when you have a serious life quandary, when you need to evaluate potential futures. It's good for a spirit journey. You will fall through space and time, see things that were, that might be. Of course, ultimately only what you bring with you.
But films are better experienced linearly. Weed is better, especially a nice haze, something with a bit of CBN.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @03:42AM
I watched The Last Jedi on a small amount of psilocybin and it was definitely a good decision. 0.8g dry, I think. Laughed out loud when Luke died of Force constipation.
Different doses lead to vastly different experiences.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @03:53AM
Acid is better for movies. Especially animated stuff - Miyazaki is just magical.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Samantha Wright on Sunday February 13, @07:43PM (11 children)
Virtual spaces like Second Life and the Facebook VR experience are not at all comparable to exhibitions: the premise that they facilitate a diversity of experiences from all over the world can be satisfied just as easily by a well-stocked library of travelogues from thousands of years ago, or the normal textual Internet today. They follow on the tradition from MUDs and MMOs, where they allow for remote socialization, ideally with the side benefit of something to do collaboratively. Reducing a virtual world to a delivery vector for novelty amounts to dismissing it entirely, and is the same under-estimation that has always emerged when old media establishments have cringed in fear at the thought of a paradigm shift. SL did have an early period where it was still finding its identity, during which it attracted many outside organizations that later left, but it went on to become an enduring social space whose fortunes are not at all dependent on spectacle. The same is true of other virtual environments like VRchat.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 13, @10:17PM (2 children)
So, Second Life is still kicking? I spent/wasted/played a couple dozen hours in SL years and years ago. Sony launched a similar virtual lobby for PS3 games years later which was even more pointless for me. Lately I have seen cryptocurrency wonks tout a virtual world as if it is revolutionary and new, but their attendance numbers in VR also seem laughably small.
Personally, I bet fusion power rolls out commercially before a virtual world has anything like the username of TikTok or Twitter, let alone Facebook type numbers.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 13, @10:20PM
Autocorrect strikes again: not username, userbase.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Sunday February 13, @10:24PM
I too spent a few dozen hours in 2nd Life back in the day. After learning it was nearly all casinos, strip clubs, and scams I gave it a pass. I see no reason to believe Metaverse will be any different,
The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek
(Score: 5, Insightful) by crafoo on Sunday February 13, @09:01PM (12 children)
This is the primary thing a business must concern itself with. At all times. The only situation where a business would not be concerned about this is a captive customer base that will have no choice: i.e. no marketplace, no competition.
I think the telling bit of info comes right before this quote, where they wonder what regulations will be required. For a business that apparently has no competition and no concrete concept of what needs it will serve.
I'd prefer a decentralized and unregulated "metaverse" but I realize I'm in a very small minority. What we will get will be another layer of abstraction and frustration over everyday activities.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @09:41PM (3 children)
This weird libertarian stance where business should only care about money and their business model is a very broken approach. Capitalists have successfully brainwashed people into accepting that morality and environmental concerns are not things businesses should be concerned with. Interesting how y'all only care about monopolies created through government regulation (examples pls) while monopolies created by corporate abuse is just good business sense.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @02:04AM (2 children)
All right. Morality.
You're on.
Which moral code? Presbytarian? Catholic? Calvinist? Baptist? Methodist? ... wait, I'm being christian-centric. Jewish? Islamic? In which case, which type - reform judaism, lubavitch, orthodox, or shia, or sunni, or sufi? How about zoroastrian? Hindu - well, there are a few varieties there, or are we going for ultra-strict jainism? How about sikhism, or buddhist? Oh, whch type of buddhism?
Or we could go full-on restorative paganism, or how about lefthand path satanism? Moral enough for you? Or do you prefer something atheistic in your moral codes, in which case which philosophy is your basis?
Until you can figure out which moral code should drive your ideal corporation, you're just leaving us with a weird philosophical easter egg hunt for what you really mean, here.
As for monopolies, there are many schools of thought there, including in mainstream economics that suggests that any company with substantial microeconomic presence should be broken up, so you'll need to be a lot more specific with your "y'all" because you're covering one hell of a lot of ground.
So, what exactly did you mean?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday February 14, @05:59PM (1 child)
Kant's categorical imperative would be a good start.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @12:19AM
Why? Why Kant? Why would it be a good start? What about those who think that Kant was full of shit? Why should they bind their companies to that approach, and what would the interpretation of the categorical imperative turn to in the context of corporate rules?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @09:54PM
Though Charles Ponzi, Mezmer, and the Tulip mania hucksters who fleeced the true believers have prior art. Also bitcoin, NFTs, modern psychiatry "everything wrong with tou is a brain chemical imbalance that has never actually been detected but trust us taking these medications which double your risk of suicide", "bon-addictive" opioids, and an FDA that allws drugs that have less proof than a can of Coke that they will improve your mood.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 13, @10:25PM
To serve you better, we have implemented an automated call routing system. Please listen to all menu options before making a selection as our menu has recently changed.
That is not a valid option, please make a valid selection or press star to return to the main menu.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @10:25PM (4 children)
Most libertarians hope and believe they will become part of the ruling class. Obviously can't happen, simple math, butt like gamblers they believe that through shear force of belief they will be in the selct group.
As the casinos say, a sucker is born every minute.
Businesses thaat don't care about their employees find themselves repeatedly losing institutional knowledge as workers burn out and quit.
It's not like they have time to document procedures, they don't even have time to look after themselves. It's all about getting the maximum work out of a worker unit, and when they fail, replace them. And then wonder why they end yo with ever-increasing worker attrition.
When it comes to support for people on the edge of burnout, it's your peers you'll be leaning on, because your boss is a shit. A good boss doesn't let conditions get so bad people burn out. It's just smart business.
Solutions could include hiring more staff to do the actual work , not micromanage shit, accepting the peak production isn't sustainable so accepting a lower overall productivity, stretching out delivery times, refusing contracts or clients, because just adding more layers of management to squeeze the last drop out of people is ultimately self-defeating.
See Amazon delivery services as one example. In many areas they've gone through most of the available local population who would do their jobs. What good is that mega-warehouse if you can't staff it?
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Sunday February 13, @10:27PM
There is already competition. On Steam there are dozens of free VR "chatroom" "games", some of which allow users to build games and experiences for other users.
The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @09:20PM (1 child)
FUCK ZUCK
"Ready Player One"
DO NOT WANT
(Score: 2) by Rich on Monday February 14, @12:52PM
That idea is not by Spielberg, but by a guy called Ernest Cline. While the idea was novel enough to be picked up by the great Spielberg, Cline run out of ideas very fast, and Ready Player Two is such an incoherent piece of shit linearly chewing through leftover notes of what made up the 80s, that the only way of doing it justice with a film would be a direct-to-VHS (and no other media ever) release.
This story arc pretty much illustrates why a that stuff can't work in real life. Zuck just got lucky with his great data robbery and then surfed the wave of the momentum. Recent stock price corrections seem to reflect that Wall Street has understood that he isn't in the Musk, Jobs, or even Gates classes.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday February 13, @10:23PM (13 children)
One expression I am aware of, of the concept currently touted as metaverse, was "fantomatika" (phantomatics), by Stanislaw Lem in Summa Technologiae, 1964.
He even predicted dire social consequences when humans will be living more in fantomats than in a real world.
You are doing just fine. We know what to do next...
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 13, @10:30PM (1 child)
Having the idea is one thing, implementing it in a way that gets broad adoption and use is quite another. How cheap and easy is the technology to use? And, as repeatedly demonstrated from print to color print to VHS to newsgroups' digital image delivery to massive online video libraries: if the new tech improves the delivery of porn it has a very good chance of taking off commercially for all kinds of uses.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @12:20AM
Broad adoption? Nobody actually uses VR, it's a toy for rich losers who can't compete in $latest_fps and like molesting female avatars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @10:39PM
Wasn't that the plot of the original Star Trek pilot "The Cage" in 1964?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @10:41PM (9 children)
I'm suspecting that we're seeing a bifurcation caused by cocid. A third of the population working in essential services, never knowing lockdown, sharing common experiences every day, not losing the ability to socialize in the workplace or in the real world, able to interact with people whether they knew them or had just met.
And then there's everyone who is starved of real-world contact, totally out of practice, apprehensive of contact with others, and leery of strangers. As restrictions drop, they will have a hard time returning to normal interaction with people.
This is obviously bot a good thing, and any sort of metaverse in the future will have the same deleterious effects on its users, same as the more you use social media today the unhappier you are.
And of course it's easier to sell complete crap to unhappy people looking for something to distract them from their unhappiness.
So yes, it's a trap. Nothing more.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by stormwyrm on Monday February 14, @06:52AM
It might not be quite what Blue Öyster Cult meant when they wrote that song back in 1974, but Facebook's business model has basically boiled down to it. They are harvesting peoples' eyes to make them see things to increase Facebook's profits, and selling what these harvested eyes see...
I don't see how this "Metaverse" they're trying to rebrand themselves into is going to be any different, except that if it does take off they'll probably lose control of it and it the Street will find its own uses for it the way it always does.
Numquam ponenda est pluralitas sine necessitate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @10:30AM (1 child)
or meta squatting?
first come first served, there are already valuable parcels of meta land? :D
CYA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @11:58AM
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/jan/16/cryptoland-runs-aground-as-12m-bid-to-buy-fiji-island-for-resort-falls-through [theguardian.com]