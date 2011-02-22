from the bulking-up dept.
C.I.A. Is Collecting in Bulk Certain Data Affecting Americans, Senators Warn
The Central Intelligence Agency has for years been collecting in bulk, without a warrant, some kind of data that can affect Americans' privacy, according to a newly declassified letter by two senators.
The C.I.A. kept censored the nature of the data when it declassified the letter. At the same time, it declared that a report about the same topic, which had prompted the letter, must remain fully classified, except for some heavily redacted recommendations.
That report, called "Deep Dive II," was part of a set of studies by a watchdog board scrutinizing intelligence community operations under Executive Order 12333, rules for intelligence activities that Congress has left unregulated by statute. The watchdog, the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, and its staff members have access to classified information.
In March 2021, the Senate Intelligence Committee received a copy of the report. In a letter the next month, two Democrats on the panel, Senators Ron Wyden of Oregon and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, urged Avril D. Haines, the director of national intelligence, and William J. Burns, the C.I.A. director, to declassify the activity and any internal rules about querying the data for information about Americans.
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @02:37AM (15 children)
Ever since the late 1990s, if the TLAs haven't been trawling the interwebs for all the big data they can get their hands on, I'd say they're failing their mission statements. Of course they have rules/laws they are required to play by, but laws and national security are like onions, they stink, they make you cry, and they have many layers...
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Snotnose on Monday February 14, @03:17AM (13 children)
Moderated informative because in the 80s it was rumored the TLA(*)s had a closet in San Francisco, and Edward Snowden confirmed it was much worst than that.
TLA - 3 letter agency
IMHO, Snowden should get a 100% pardon providing he tells everything he knows in an open format to all news agencies. Hell, give the guy a trust fund so he never has to work another day in his life, in my book the dude's a hero.
Fun fact: In the early 80s I got interviewed by the NSA for a security clearance. Back then that stood for No Such Agency, and pretty much nobody had heard of them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @03:39AM (3 children)
If you think there's a chance in hell of Snowden getting pardoned... I would really enjoy a toke off what you are smoking, brotha.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:05AM
The key word is 'should', and he won't be for exactly the reasons he should.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:39AM (1 child)
He had a chance of being pardoned by Trump. Trump pussied out, and now Snowden is applying for Russian citizenship.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @03:41AM (1 child)
Snowden dropped the docs nearly a decade ago. Things are guaranteed to be crazier now, and in another decade they will have AI monitoring everybody and quantum computers breaking encryption.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @03:51AM
At the rate QC is advancing, it won't take a decade. 5 years tops.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @03:56AM
> Back then that stood for No Such Agency, and pretty much nobody had heard of them.
I heard of them through a mutual friend. This guy was an innovator in the early days of public key cryptography, it took me awhile to understand what he was talking about (c.1980)! As you can imagine, he was very much a person of interest to the NSA.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Monday February 14, @04:08AM (1 child)
I blame Matt Damon for people hearing about them, by putting interviewing with them into the script of Good Will Hunting. Including his epic answer to "Why shouldn't I work for the NSA?":
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @07:27PM
This may be true, but it's only one sided.
Who are the people who are informing the US Government (and the world population) about Russia's posturing to invade Ukraine? There is a chance that Intelligence can be misused, much like how an army could be used to enforce a military dictatorship. The answer isn't to just disarm, unless you like being at the mercy of your neighbor's good graces.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @11:32AM
Snowden never has to work another day in his life. Three hots and a cot guaranteed, the only question is: where will he be living out his remaining days and how much liberty will he enjoy there?
One man's hero is another man's monster. By population numbers I believe Snowden should be a hero to most. For the stability and predictability loving power brokers? Mostly monster.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @02:39AM (2 children)
He did a smash and grab of a GB of data and dumped it all on the Chinese. There was a shit ton of stuff in there that was secret and legal and unknown to the Russians and Chinese. What about that stuff? He didn't do any culling of the data, he didn't make any case for what he did, he just dumped it all. If he was so concered with program X, Y, or Z, why didn't he take information on those programs, but no, he gave away the company store, then cries of persecution. He didn't even try going through the channels available to him to report his concerns for what he thought were violations. He was either turned, a useful idiot, or a narcissist with a hero complex. He's a guy who robbed a bank, took all its money, and dropped $100 in the hat of a homeless person, and you want to give him a parade for being a supporter of the poor and downtrodden. The blind hero worship of the ends-justify-the-means crowd is depressing. Its the same thing you see with people willing to try to overturn the democratic transfer of power and hail themselves as patriots: the obsessive fixation of one thing they use to justify and overlook everything else. I get modded down every time I even suggest that his shit doesn't stink, but who cares? Someone has to point out the naked emperor and let you know he deserves to sit in jail if he ever comes "home."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @03:07AM
The problem is, we disagree from basic principles. We don't believe the ends justify the means, which is why we oppose surveillance, spying, and warmongering. You favor stability and governance. These outlooks are fundamentally incompatible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @03:24AM
No culling? I want everything the NSA, CIA, and FIB have to be leaked. All the super secret programs, every zero day vulnerability. These are enemies of the people we're talking about.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Thexalon on Monday February 14, @04:22AM
As an example, back in the George W Bush administration, this project was referred to as "Total Information Awareness", and being led by Iran-Contra crook John Poindexter. News about it eventually got out, and a bunch of the less-indecent politicians voted to defund it completely. And so what happened? They changed the name, increased the classification level, and kept going.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @03:07AM
They break every law and keep it "need to know", the foxes running the henhouse... It's for your own good, understand?! Why do you force me to beat me you?! If you have nothing to hide, nothing to fear! Daddy government knows best!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @03:08AM (6 children)
How can we have a democracy accountable to the people if the govt doesn't have to tell the people what it is doing? This is simply an empire.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:04AM (2 children)
Nice article in the paper today which mentions that Ms. Haines is cooperating with the Biden administration--releasing publicly many details of the Russian aggression and buildup around Ukraine. While careful to protect sources, the US spooks have (apparently) blown the cover of a lot of what the Russians have put in place and are planning.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:08AM
How is this labelled 'Flaimbait'? The entire point of freedom of the press and whistle-blower protection laws is so that people like Snowden can expose the crimes of those in power so they can be held accountable. That obviously isn't happening, so one of the most critical checks and balances of democracy has clearly been subverted.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @10:01PM (1 child)
And you pay for it, and they represent your country internationally. I find it amusing how Americans discuss them as if they were some external entity they have no power over.
You do, you are just not exercising it.
Also, how in most movies/tv shows they are portrayed as the bad guys - so it seems to be part of the collective conciousness.
So yeah. Perhaps you guys need to have a discussion about this?
Good luck....
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @11:16PM
Ha ha ha. You think normal people have any say about what TLAs do? They are legally impossible to hold accountable. The only time we have a say will be when the guillotines come out.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Monday February 14, @04:31AM (12 children)
We don't have to like it, but that's how it works.
It's not exclusive to the US for sure.
I'm personally way more concerned with corporations having intel on me than the federal government.
We all hand that over quite willingly every day.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:07AM (11 children)
Corporations can't send men with guns to torture, kill, or enslave you.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @06:32AM
At least not yet. Give it time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @06:47AM
They do it in the movies.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mhajicek on Monday February 14, @07:23AM
Sure they can. Corporations write bills, buy congresspeople to pass them into law, and then the government enforces that law with lethal force.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @11:01AM
...inside the USA. Remember Blackwater? The corporation operatives that killed Iraqi civilians and were pardoned by Trump?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @11:12AM (1 child)
Unless they are the East India Company. Invaded and conquered a nation of many millions, and killed and tortured a lot.
(Score: 2) by https on Monday February 14, @10:00PM
Which one? The Dutch East India Company, or the British East India Company?
Oh, wait.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Monday February 14, @11:37AM (1 child)
Corporations can sell whatever data they gather to whoever they want. That includes governments.
It's not a question of being assaulted by a corporation.
Corporations' only interest is making money.
No ethics, no warrants, no fair play, no privacy.
Willingly letting devices listen to every conversation you have in your home and relay that data is just plain creepy to me.
It's 1984 but corporate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @02:44PM
That'd easily solved by freedom of association.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @02:12PM (1 child)
If you could just name the first two corporations formed, you would likely STFU after maybe apologizing for wasting everyone's time with basic errors.
(Score: 5, Touché) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday February 14, @04:44AM (1 child)
CIA mass surveillance collects bulk data about everyone on this planet.
Why would some naive Americans think they were granted a funny privilege of not being collected?
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @02:47PM
>> Why would some naive Americans think they were granted a funny privilege of not being collected?
A little thing called the Two-Wampum Belt, which gave native Americans exemption from taxes and internet spying, and the right to operate casinos.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:00PM
The CIA. Because international terrorists are easier to track when they're within your government.
Service guarantees citizenship, or death by torture.
Want to know more?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @03:49AM
Offtopic? As if!
Do you even know who this man was?
Shame on you.
