from the bite.my.shiny.hulu.a$$ dept.
'Futurama' Revival Ordered at Hulu With Multiple Original Cast Members Returning:
Good news, everyone! "Futurama" is being revived at Hulu.
Variety has learned that the streaming service has ordered 20 new episodes of the adult animated sci-fi comedy series. The revival hails from David X. Cohen and Matt Groening. Cohen developed the original series with Groening, the series creator.
Original series cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman will all return. John DiMaggio, who voiced Bender and several minor characters, is not currently attached. According to an individual with knowledge of the project, the producers are hopeful DiMaggio will return. Should that not happen, Bender will be recast.
Though DiMaggio did not initially make a statement about the revival, he retweeted several posts in which others expressed their desire for him to return. "@TheJohnDiMaggio needs to come back as Bender or this isn't good news, everyone," one retweet read, while another simply said: "Come on, pay the man!"
Later Wednesday afternoon, DiMaggio did provide an update through his Twitter, thanking fans for their concerns and promising to keep people posted on his potential involvement with the project.
[...] The show developed a strong cult following over the years and was also met with critical success. It was nominated for 14 Emmy Awards in total, winning six, including best animated program twice as well as winning twice for best individual achievement in animation. LaMarche won twice for best voiceover performance.
"What I love about animation is that it's possible for a successful show to take a pause and then resume years later, even on a different platform, and pick up right where it left off. 'Futurama' is one of those shows," said Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation. "The excitement from Hulu about returning Matt and David's genius creation for all-new episodes has been off the charts. I'm thrilled that this incredible team will get to tell more stories, and that our Planet Express crew will have more adventures together. It's a win for the fans who have loved the show since the beginning, and for the ones who will now discover it for the very first time."
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @08:29AM (1 child)
Most of the episodes in the latest run weren't that good.
The latest series finale, though, was excellent. Not only hard to top, but it really did wrap things up well.
Plus it's Hulu, not that any of the streaming platforms are actually good.
If they end up doing it with fake Bender, that's not a great sign either.
Hopefully, John DiMaggio wanting more money is just his way of getting into character.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Monday February 14, @03:12PM
Game Of Tones, damn that was a good episode.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @08:37AM (7 children)
I still can't believe someone was dumb enough to stop it where it was, why all the good shows are cancelled, but complete garbage like lost and two and half men gets to go on for decades. Someone should use the time code and smack the TV bosses in the face with a fish. Heavy, heavy fish like tuna or great white. I hope the new episodes somehow find a way to regular TV or other services.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @09:33AM
yeah, well. the fish smacking doesn't hurt as much since fish are getting smaller...
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Monday February 14, @09:40AM (3 children)
Good taste is far and in between. There were (and hopefully will be) PhD level mathematicians co-writing the scripts. Probably says enough.
(Score: 2, Informative) by davidjohnpaul on Monday February 14, @10:05AM
More than just having PhDs, they once proved a theorem for a plot point: https://theinfosphere.org/Futurama_theorem [theinfosphere.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @07:05PM (1 child)
Hey I have a PhD. Funny too! Where's my job offers???
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Monday February 14, @08:24PM
Go straight to the SN editors (Do not pass GO, do not collect $200).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by owl on Monday February 14, @01:40PM
Being broadcast by Fox in the 7pm time-slot, where it was often preempted by football games exceeding their own allotted time-slots, was not at all helpful in having it find a wide audience.
The die hard viewers were more than willing to follow it around the schedule, but there were not enough die hard viewers to gain the "ratings" that the executives at the "Box Network" were expecting.
Then, when it moved to the cartoon network on cable, mostly only the die hard viewers were left, and so it had another "ratings" issue...
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday February 14, @11:39PM
Compare GOT to Black Sails:
GOT was really good. They kept ponying up the money and created a legacy they're still making money from (although the final episode sucked).
Black Sails was really good. They kept ponying up the money but then decided to stop a season/series and a half early and said "End this": the ending is "everyone is happy, the end" even though Black Sails was supposed to be the prequel to Treasure Island which begins with EVERYONE pissed completely at Captain Flint (am i remembering this correctly??? It's been about 50 years since i read it...).
They ended it abruptly and badly and ruined their franchise completely.
Don't the "executives who know" know anything about merchandise and syndication and making money after it's in the can.....
B.S. was soooo good until they ruined it.
Sad.
But yeah, there's always Lost or the Bachelor. :/
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Monday February 14, @09:16AM (2 children)
Need I say more?
I think; therefore, I am vaccinated (and boosted.)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @02:53PM (1 child)
Well, an "s" would have helped.
(Score: 4, Funny) by stretch611 on Monday February 14, @07:15PM
Well HIT!!!
(I see what you mean)
I think; therefore, I am vaccinated (and boosted.)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @01:47PM (13 children)
Sometimes they stop a show that seems to be in its stride, then it sits idle for several (or more) years, and then they want to restart it. The problem is, people have moved on and whatever caught the show up in the zeitgeist is no longer there. I was bummed when Samurai Jack was abruptly ended. Sometimes the show creators get tired of doing the same thing and move on, don't find the same success in other things, then try to spin the old one back up. Same thing, people have moved on. Phineas and Ferb come to mimd for me here. For years people would moan about Firefly being canceled; that would be another where you would have a very hard time doing again, again because the actors and writers are all in different mental and life states now. The Star Trek/Wars series are perpetual, but they spin up new shows instead of restarting old ones, but they can because they have both set up "universes" in which to do that. (Taken to that extreme, you have Disney/Marvel where we are plagued by YAMM [Yet Another Marvel Movie]).
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday February 14, @02:25PM (12 children)
A lot of long-running shows lose their mojo over time, as the people that made it awesome start running out of ideas, or want to do something else. And then they turn it over to other people, who understand that the show was great, but not why it was great. And they fill that in by becoming more self-referential, but you can tell their heart isn't in it anymore.
That happened with Futurama at roughly the first cancellation, the Simpsons back around the year 2005, and many other shows over the years.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @02:37PM (1 child)
I felt I was experiencing the zombie apocalypse in real time. As in, hours of hopeless boredom.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Monday February 14, @03:15PM
The last few Gimple seasons were so long and drawn out along with terrible dialogue. Angela Kang has done a phenomenal job in getting the series moving again. I haven't missed an episode since day one. The second season of World Beyond was also so much better than the first. I still think about it occasionally.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday February 14, @05:05PM (8 children)
I liked and shared the news cause I like Futurama, which in some regard is a show that was quite mismanaged. Yes somehow the Simpsons just keeps getting new seasons year after year even tho it's long past it's prime of being funny by at least 20-25 seasons.
That said it's bit weird that it went to HULU and not NETFLIX considering that Groenings other show is on that service, Disenchantment, which is basically fantasy-setting-Futurama but with more season spanning arcs. Also Bean is Fry, Elfo is Lela and Luci is Bender if you wish.
As I recall it Futurama had a wonderful ending tho with Fry and Lela stuck together in a timeloop forever. I guess since the show is going to come out fairly soon, like next year they might have already had a bunch of scripts around in some semi-ready state.
I wonder if it aged tho. The environment changed, sort of like Apu was more or less cut from the Simpsons. So what will happen to Hermes and LaBarbara which are quite stereotypical jamaicans (green snakes, cugercanes, dreds, voodoo). Bender being Mexican might still pass since it's less obvious.
Futurama with a recast Bender tho might not be wonderful.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday February 14, @05:44PM (1 child)
The Fry-Leela time loop was the second ending, I think. The first ending I was referring to was Fry's no-longer-great holophoner playing, with Leela the last person in the audience watching the two of them walk jerkily towards the horizon.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday February 15, @01:56AM
I didn't even consider that. With that in mind tho there are probably multiple exits or explanations for what has happened. After all if they wanted to they could just start of the new seasons with doing a "Anthology of Interest III" and explain it all by someone using the what-if-machine.
While it would be sad if DiMaggio didn't want to come back I guess they could just explain the change by Bender getting or trying a new voice modulation. He has used that before, even tho voiced by DiMaggio then to. He does do a few other voices but non that important as I recall it now, it's not like he is Billy West that does a lot of other important voices (Fry, Farnsworth, Zoidy, Zapp, Wong, Nixon).
Perhaps a more pressing issue is that a lot of the voice actors are starting to get up there in age. A lot of them are around 70.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @01:48AM (4 children)
The Apu thing wasn't a real issue beyond the ridiculous number of kids. Suggesting that there was an issue with that character in particular ignores the fact that you could say the same thing about all the other characters on the show.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday February 15, @02:04AM (3 children)
I'm not saying I know the issue. But there clearly was an issue of sort. It's not like Apu was a prominent character that appeared in every episode or was even that important. I guess the issue was mostly that it was a white man stealing a voice gig from some minority or whatever they became huffy and puffy about at the time. With that in mind it's not like Hank Azaria isn't on the show anymore or actually lost out on anything; after all he is Moe (so he is practically in every episode anyway), Wiggum, Carl and CBG etc.
One is left to wonder why Carl would then not have been equally problematic as Apu considering that Azaria is neither indian nor black. But only one of the characters was a problem?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @02:16AM (2 children)
I think the difference was that Apu was said to be portrayed as a negative stereotype of an Indian: the accent, running a 7-11, etc. Carl has always been portrayed as a regular person, not given to ghetto slang, etc.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday February 15, @03:54AM (1 child)
Valid point. I guess they leaned in a bit on those things. Also it was funny, somehow to over the seasons and years apparently became unfunny to some vocal groups. That said we don't really know or get told much about Carl and Lenny except they work, drink and have been friends for a long time with Homer. That is more or less it as far as I can recall it.
But I guess the question was which characters on Futurama have become problematic in the same way during the last few years. Hermes is in some regard as much of a stereotype as Apu isn't he (dreads, weed, voodoo, the accent, zombie-jokes etc) ? How about the Wongs? Inez and Leo perhaps more so then Amy. Or all the jabs at Kwanzaabot?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @06:07AM
None of the characters are problematic. The problem is the pain in the ass white guilt liberals insisting on imagining offense for everyone else.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @06:17AM
I don't really like Disenchantment all that much. Elfo is a reasonable facsimile of Fry, but the problem is that there's not enough difference between Luci and Bean. Instead of Fry, Leela, and Bender, it's Fry, Bender, and another Bender. I'm not saying they needed to be copies of the earlier characters, just fill out three points on the wheel of archetypes that make a reasonable triangle.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @05:07AM
It's not uncommon for a hit TV show to lose its top writers every year to new shows. It's even worse if there's a break due to cancellation as you lose everybody that made the show special. The main issue with the revivals is that they lost that special something that made it work. The newer episodes weren't particularly bad, but they spent way too much time commenting on modern politics than being funny.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday February 14, @11:50PM
when they'll bring back ANOTHER Red Dwarf season!
;)
Love Red Dwarf even though it's WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAyyyyyyYYYYYYYYYYY past where it should have ended.
FISH!
Todays fish is trout a la creme.
FISH!
Todays fish is trout a la creme.
FISH!
Todays fish is trout a la creme.
FISH!
Todays fish is trout a la creme.
FISH!
Todays fish is trout a la creme.
FISH!
Todays fish is trout a la creme.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---