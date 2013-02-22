Good news, everyone! "Futurama" is being revived at Hulu.

Variety has learned that the streaming service has ordered 20 new episodes of the adult animated sci-fi comedy series. The revival hails from David X. Cohen and Matt Groening. Cohen developed the original series with Groening, the series creator.

Original series cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman will all return. John DiMaggio, who voiced Bender and several minor characters, is not currently attached. According to an individual with knowledge of the project, the producers are hopeful DiMaggio will return. Should that not happen, Bender will be recast.

Though DiMaggio did not initially make a statement about the revival, he retweeted several posts in which others expressed their desire for him to return. "@TheJohnDiMaggio needs to come back as Bender or this isn't good news, everyone," one retweet read, while another simply said: "Come on, pay the man!"