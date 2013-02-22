Why Musk's biggest space gamble is freaking out his competitors
Standing in front of the towering Starship rocket at Space X's southwest Texas "Starbase" on Thursday night, Musk pledged that his most ambitious spaceship yet will make its first journey in the coming months.
[...] "It is the kind of thing we used to talk about as 'wouldn't it be great if we could do these kinds of things?'" said Scott Altman, a former astronaut who is now president of ASRC Federal, a space R&D company. But NASA officials — and their longtime aerospace contractors — are watching with a mix of awe and horror. "They are shitting the bed," said a top Washington space lobbyist who works for SpaceX's competitors and asked for anonymity to avoid upsetting his clients.
[...] As Starship progresses, it will further eclipse the argument for sticking with SLS, according to Rand Simberg, an aerospace engineer and space consultant. "Once the new system's reliability is demonstrated with a large number of flights, which could happen in a matter of months, it will obsolesce all existing launch systems," he said. "If SLS is not going to fly more than once every couple of years, it's just not going to be a significant player in the future in space, particularly when Starship is flown," he added.
[...] The potty-mouthed D.C. lobbyist, a longtime detractor of SpaceX, described the reaction among his clients to Musk's presentation on Thursday as "promises, promises, promises." But he said such dismissals are passé. "It's like you keep saying 'he can't do it' but it keeps working. It keeps working. I think people are scared. He's starting to make people who were never believers think he might."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bradley13 on Monday February 14, @11:51AM (54 children)
SpaceX has already revolutionized space access. Starship is poised to revolutionize it all over again. After 50 years of seeing nothing but one-off, super expensive launches, space access may finally become cheap and routine.
There is also Tesla. Before Tesla, EVs were viewed as inadequate toys that few people took particularly seriously. They were slow, small, and had pathetic range. Then Tesla comes along with a sexy, long-range, fast car. Now every manufacturer out there either has, or is about to have decent EV models - pushed by Tesla's existence.
Musk sometimes has (ok, often has) foot-in-mouth disease. However, if he keeps doing stuff like this, he can be a twit all he wants. Besides: it's probably because of his personality that his companies are achieving this kind of stuff.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Monday February 14, @12:09PM (12 children)
Strong Steve Jobs vibes.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @12:54PM (10 children)
Jobs was impactful, but much more of an asshole and frankly: small thinker. Thinking small can be powerful: iPods, iPhones, etc. but... the Apple car still is just talk, and Apple launch vehicles? Jobs never even finished his yacht.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @02:45PM (9 children)
That's not fair, he got very sick and died. And it's uncharacteristically crass of you. I'm not sure why so much negativity gets upvotes.
Apple Corp. assholeishness aside, Jobs did a ton of good, and I commend anyone who maintains tenacity and innovation up to their life's end.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 14, @03:16PM (8 children)
The yacht? That was just one of the biggest signs that Jobs was a wanker.
Boats are cool. Even yachts are cool. Bigger yachts maybe cool. People who have never fallen asleep listening to the surf wish they had yachts. But at some point, those pretentious pieces of shit are nothing more than pretentious pieces of shit. How 'bout that other wanker who wants to tear down a bridge so his piece of shit can float into an old city? Jesus. Fucking. Christ. Someone take these arrogant cocksuckers out behind the barn, and put a bullet in their ears.
And, people think lesser wankers are arrogant assholes for driving a jacked up pickup truck?
Oh - semi-serious question. Has Job's yacht ever been to sea? Has it ever survived a summer squall, let alone a minor storm? When I look at that abomination, I see the marquee for a horror show.
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: 5, Interesting) by PinkyGigglebrain on Monday February 14, @03:51PM (4 children)
small correction; they are not going to tear a bridge down, just use cranes to temporarily lift the section of a drawbridge a little higher so the ship can bass under it to get to the ocean. After the ship passes the section will be lowered back into place and the bridge will resume normal operations. And the owner of the ship is paying for everything.
The whole thing was known planed years ago, and all parties involved agreed to the details well before the ship's keel was laid.
It only made the news because someone wanted to do a clickbait article that would get people outraged over rich people spending their money the way they want to.
Twas a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury. Yet signifying nothing.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pe1rxq on Monday February 14, @04:08PM (3 children)
A few corrections:
'Normal operations' for this particular bridge is 'being a monument'. So it is not just any drawbridge, it is a national monument that is being taken apart which is why people tend to be a bit more touchy about it than most other bridges.
As to the 'all parties involved agreed to the details', that is simply not true. Parties agreed that it was possible in principle, but details are still worked on and the shipyard has not even requested a permit yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @06:23PM (2 children)
It is not "being taken apart."
See GP comment.
(Score: 2) by pe1rxq on Monday February 14, @06:58PM (1 child)
The main deck has to be lifted while being detached from the two pylons.
That means you have three pieces (one being lifted and two on either sides). That is 'taken apart'
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @09:27PM
Taken apart implies complete dismantling.
The bridge section (one piece) is going to be disconnected so it can be raised even higher than it is raised now.
I think you are being a drama queen about this. The bridge will be put back the same as it was before.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @06:51PM
His yacht was a very personal statement, he clearly influenced the design not only in the details but down to the structure. And I suppose if he had beaten his disease(s) it would have been a cool place to hang out and do some traveling. Fact is, it was a huge undertaking that was far from complete at his death. I also don't see it leading any trends in yacht design, very much unlike his influence in phones.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday February 14, @08:14PM
If Steve Jobs had been a visionary he would have commissioned a sky yacht. Imagine a zeppelin with rounded corners that could fly anywhere in the world to present iphones and ipads to poor, rural children.
He could have put a jumbotron on the side of the craft to project his image several stories high. The cargo cults that would have launched!
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @09:11PM
Glad to see you, Runaway. If you don't mind accordion music, maybe you will like this https://geoffberner.bandcamp.com/track/why-dont-we-just-take-the-billionaires-money-away [bandcamp.com] which also disapproves of dismantling bridges for billionaires.
(Score: 2, Funny) by RamiK on Monday February 14, @01:41PM
Leader worship and brand idolatry are often interchangeable in consumerism. Though I do admit Musk made great leaps in heaven prepayment installments plans since the early stairway offers.
compiling...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @12:52PM (31 children)
Howard Hughes syndrome... it's not all bad.
However, we should keep SLS operational, as well as things like RocketLabs' mini-launchers. All eggs in one basket is a bad plan, particularly when it's a Howard Hughes' style basket: flashy, grandiose, really really cool, but there tend to be hidden flaws that come out at random intervals.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by crafoo on Monday February 14, @01:27PM (6 children)
No. "Creative Destruction" needs to happen. Companies with failing ideas and failing business models must be allowed to fail. A healthy marketplace requires it. A healthy capitalist system requires it. We should not pick winners and losers by circumventing the natural destruction of these companies and their bad ideas.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @03:40PM (5 children)
A healthy capitalist system requires competing independent suppliers.
The Rockefellers killed all the other oil suppliers, which was great: if you were a Rockefeller.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @03:55PM (3 children)
... by Rockefeller. There was some skullduggery, but also he just out innovated everyone else.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @06:58PM
Out innovation is great, but when it leaves one man standing, and that man profiteers in the extreme... he really needed his chain yanked sooner and harder.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday February 14, @08:18PM (1 child)
"out innovated?"
That's some creepy euphemism you got there.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @09:30PM
Quality was held to repeatable, high standards, and the price to the consumer fell significantly. Rockefeller could be a real dick and an innovator at the same time. Do you think the industry would stay artisanal and inefficient for a commodity of mass consumption forever?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @04:26AM
Sure but you don't have to keep legacy failing ideas switched on to avoid a monopoly. They're not mutually exclusive. Other folks can take the ideas from SpaceX and make it better even if they have to license it. This is not so uncommon. The Japanese took what Ford did and made it better. The Koreans are now doing the same to the Japanese.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @01:55PM (9 children)
"All eggs in one basket..."
If you have starship, falcon, and falcon heavy, how many baskets is that?
Counting baskets is not going to provide much comfort for SLS.
There are at least 42 steps to get to Mars. X is still in the single digits, but the progress is impressive.
So much so, that they are on target to to overwhelm the current coastal launch sites.
Sea launch is a possibility, but seems like the weather will make that finicky.
I'm also not sure how the tower catch will work at sea, with the length ot the tower amplifying the ship rocking due to sea state?
Somewhere before step 42, they will need a more dedicated launch site.
Blue manages to launch inland, that might work as the launch count proves reliability.
But even with great odds, the number of launches is going to have an occasional failure.
A coastal site would be better.
Some jurisdiction needs to step up and provide one.
Texas would be ideal, Puerto Rico has a nicer lattitude.
Who knows, in a different world, perhaps Cuba would like to be THE space place?
(Score: 4, Informative) by turgid on Monday February 14, @01:58PM (7 children)
It's a single provider, though, a monopoly. Markets don't work when there's a monopoly.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by oumuamua on Monday February 14, @02:21PM (5 children)
Funny thing is SpaceX happened in spite of capitalism and markets not because of them, here's the meme:
https://www.genolve.com/design/socialmedia/memes/Musk-mars-humanity-a-multi-planet-species [genolve.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by HiThere on Monday February 14, @02:57PM (4 children)
Capitalism was necessary for the particular way that SpaceX evolved, as it required than an individual accumulate a huge amount of money. Most such individuals, of course, don't spend it in this kind of way, but a few do. It's a very wasteful and socially dangerous process, but it's the only way known that works outside of monarchy/dictatorship. Most of those are terrible, but there's an occasional monarch who does something wonderful.
What's necessary for this kind of thing to happen is that it's possible for an assortment of individuals to gain huge amounts of power. The mechanism is less important, as just inheriting it has worked well on occasion. There's some evidence that technical skill being necessary to gain the power increases the probability that the power will be used in a socially advantageous manner...but it's still a pretty low fraction of those who gain power. There's also a bit of evidence that those who are going to do this are real bastards on a personal level. Jobs and Musk seem to both qualify there. This is probably because those who do this are driven by goals, and have scant patience with those who would delay the accomplishment of whatever those goals are.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rich on Monday February 14, @06:45PM (3 children)
If capitalism hadn't be there, Musk would have just used other means to bundle the resources.
E.g. assume a hereditary socialist system. Musk would've just become minister of defence, and convinced the top rulers that a certain spacecraft is absolutely needed (*). Now you will laugh at the "just become", but ask yourself whether that is easier or harder than "just" starting up a global payment system and cashing out to have the funds that get real things started.
(*) The first thing they had at the Peenemünde museum when I visited was a letter from Dornberger to Hitler, which essentially said: "Mein Führer, of course we're working off our asses to win your war, but can we please go to the moon when we're done with your war stuff?"
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday February 14, @08:21PM (2 children)
It's interesting as a thought experiment to wonder if humanity wouldn't have bases on the Moon and Mars by now if the Nazis had won. "The Man in the High Castle" suggests it would.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Monday February 14, @10:35PM
My guess is that they would've likely gone to the moon, but failed to reach Mars. Empires fail from within, be it the Romans, the Soviet Union, or IBM. (Could it be that the timeframe for that is dependent on information and workforce mobility?) So at least after the death of Hitler, nepotism would have caught on, and the drive to dedicate resources for space exploration would have vanished.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @02:25AM
The butterfly effect is too strong, nobody knows what would happen.
If we ever get to meet alien civilizations, that would at least offer a chance to learn about a parallel history with similarities and differences from Earth's development.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:00PM
And what is your solution? SLS will still lose to SpaceX even if that pork fueled corpse ever actually got finished. I do assume it will continue to shamble to completion for no other reason then military use, because that is literally the only use case that can compete with SpaceX. I do think France has announced plans to build something that can compete, but that will be 10-20 years away most likely. What do you wanna do, have the government pick a few competitors with a failed business model and hook them up to pork subsidy live support?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 14, @03:21PM
Some variation on the century (or more) old tech that keeps naval gunnery on target, despite heavy rolls I suppose. Although catching rather than launching a projectile has to be far trickier. I certainly wouldn't want to be on the projectile trying to align itself with the gantry!!
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by anotherblackhat on Monday February 14, @02:07PM (7 children)
If there was only a 20% difference in price between the baskets, I might agree, but not when it's two orders of magnitude different.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @03:17PM (6 children)
You would be amazed how quickly those two orders of magnitude are exceeded by monopoly supplier profit margins.
There's also the lack of competition lack of innovation lack of quality control factor. Even if SLS is 100x the cost per kg to Mars transit, whatever ways it is superior will continue driving improvement in the dominant market player, or at least encouraging them to not slack off and lower standards of safety in pursuit of ever greater profit margins.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 2) by anotherblackhat on Monday February 14, @04:13PM (1 child)
Lack of meaningful competition is a large part of the reason the SLS is as expensive as it is.
If we let them continue, what was the point of having competition in the first place?
If you want meaningful competition, the answer isn't propping up a failed model, it's subsidizing something that has an actual chance of being cost competitive.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @04:41PM
So, gambling? Even stable geniuses have trouble keeping casinos out of bankruptcy.
The problem with the SLS is more rooted in decades of unreliable funding and political whiplash. The reason SpaceX is flourishing, so far, is the consistently reliable backing it has had - much like the Apollo program up until 1970.
If you want to hate on NASA, hate on the people that control their funding, not on the rocket scientists themselves.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday February 14, @05:19PM (3 children)
Pull my other finger, Joe. The SLS is the only example of this abuse here. SpaceX would be subject to anti-trust regulation before it could pull off a theft that massive. The US government can just say "oh, we need a competitor" and then squander orders of magnitude more funds on a white elephant.
Sure, Joe. Here's my prediction. SLS will launch one or two times to save face, and then get killed because it's 2 orders of magnitude more expensive. Monopoly song and dance only gets you so far.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @05:38PM (2 children)
All evidence of unchecked corporate abuses of the last 50 years notwithstanding?
That has a high probability of being the case... but it's the result of mismanagement from the top level, and perhaps 5 decades of middle management trained to work for the clowns on top.
Said the man who spent more money per year on fuel for air-conditioning for the ground troops than he did on the entirety of NASA per year, after this declaration.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Monday February 14, @06:38PM (1 child)
This is quite an interesting statistic and I would love to see the source that this comes from.
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @06:43PM
Top result:
https://www.npr.org/2011/06/25/137414737/among-the-costs-of-war-20b-in-air-conditioning [npr.org]
I think at the peak they spent NASA's budget in just a few months, just on fuel for the A/C - been a while, I'm growing fuzzy on the specifics.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:01PM
As opposed to the blatantly obvious flaws in SLS?
Redundancy is good, but not when the backup is a steaming pile of shit.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday February 14, @04:39PM (2 children)
SLS will never be operational - even when it launches. Every launch will be $1.5-2 billion dollars taken out of a useful project's budget (because NASA has a near constant budget). As long as it's active, it'll rob other parts. Better to end it, sooner the better.
We will never have a different plan until there are competitors to SpaceX. As noted above, SLS will never be that competitor.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @04:48PM (1 child)
Today SLS is a competitor. A weak competitor with three out of four limbs hog tied in the development programs, but infinitely more competition that will exist if SLS is canceled.
The problem, as you point out, is NASA's basically fixed budget. It's like telling Gulfstream to continue developing and selling their small jet aircraft, but oh by the way, we need them to also build a replacement for the 747. They've even got a few employees from the old 747 development programs on staff, show us a development timeline that gets that bird in the air, carrying passengers in time for the Los Angeles summer Olympics in 2028.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Monday February 14, @05:12PM
Nonsense. It's just a drain on NASA resources. It has negative usefulness.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 14, @10:09PM (1 child)
Nah, SLS is a boondoggle that should be eliminated, the sooner the better. If there's a mission that can't work without it, that should be axed too. Maybe Vulcan Centaur Heavy could get humans onto the Moon as an alternative to SpaceX.
NASA is already propping up Rocket Labs and a few other competitors [spacenews.com] in the highly volatile smallsat launcher market, and that is good.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @10:18PM
If I were 30 years younger, I'd be camped out on Rocket Labs doorstep begging for a job.
I lived in Houston for a couple of years, Clear Lake right next to the NASA campus. Had the annual pass to Space Center Houston tourist trap, would take the kids there all the time for the indoor (air conditioned) playground, very important in Houston. Job at NASA? Not even the slightest bit tempting. The good stuff is taken by lifers, the available work is grist-mill stuff, and if you were lucky enough to get involved with something really cool odds are some politician would hamstring it within a couple of years.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by HiThere on Monday February 14, @02:46PM (5 children)
Yes, for certain meanings of cheap. Starship is no skyhook, but it may cut the costs to 1/10th or less of what they were. (That 1/10th is just an estimated order of magnitude. Don't read too much into it.)
It's likely to make lots of things possible that were too unreasonably expensive before, and this will have LOTS of knock-on effects that are hard to predict. But it's no panacea. OTOH, those knock-on effects might include a real space based manufacturing development. This will inspire things like high-powered long-lived ion-rockets, possibly operating off of things you find on the surface of asteroids. (Well, at least the asteroids beyond Mars orbit. Those are cool enough to hold onto hydrocarbons.) (I'm thinking of an ion-rocket with I might hope 30 lbs. thrust that can keep running for years.)
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @03:21PM (3 children)
30lbs of thrust can be a single toss of 30lbs of reaction matter away, or it can be 3lbs tossed at 10x the push you want. Even if you toss away your reaction mass at a billion times your desired push, that mass is going to add up after a year of continuous thrust.
A year of continuous 3oz thrust can still do some pretty impressive things.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday February 14, @06:49PM (2 children)
I'm hoping for a continued thrust of 30 lb.s. Yes, lower thrusts can do a lot, but when moving things massing several tons, they take too long. It's true that even now we could do more with ion rockets if a few problems could be overcome. High thrusts tend to lead to short lifetimes, not enough plutonium for distant missions, etc. Any improvement will allow more things to be done, but what I'm hoping for is a motive power for moving habitats around. (I'll grant that "hoping for" doesn't translate into "have reasonable expectation of". It does, however, point to a gradient of change that I think would be desirable.)
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @07:03PM (1 child)
I'd love to see the Niven concept of a metallic asteroid, heated until molten, inflated and spun. Not sure the rock walls would be enough shielding from cosmic rays, probably still need a magnetic field, but all in all, a nice belt of decent "gravity" in the inside and hopefully stable shirt-sleeve environment across dozens to hundreds of square km of rock floor. Don't really need to move it if it's already in a decent spot inside Jupiter, but that could be a long term goal for the ion engines: to put it somewhere that the incident solar radiation keeps a nice average temperature inside.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday February 15, @03:51AM
That wasn't original with Niven. It goes back to Dandridge Cole at Lockheed https://www.centauri-dreams.org/2012/05/14/remembering-dandridge-cole/ [centauri-dreams.org]
Until I looked up this link I wasn't aware that he used the term macrolife to describe space habitats, I had attributed it to George Zebrowski.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @07:33PM
Because we don't have enough on this planet to turn it into Venus yet? Or what are you smoking?
https://www.mining.com/scientists-explore-possibility-of-mining-iron-nickel-cobalt-rich-near-earth-asteroids/ [mining.com]
You may want to read what they are already eyeing out there and it's not hydrocarbons!
(Score: 2, Interesting) by FatPhil on Monday February 14, @04:13PM (2 children)
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday February 14, @04:46PM (1 child)
Those sorts of missions have costly additional requirements such as most of the launch staff needing to have security clearances. It's not just like launching a couple dozen Starlinks or a commercial satellite that merely needs to get close to its final orbit.
Because the work that SpaceX does has no value?
Why don't you actually try that exercise? Say compared to Atlas V? Just be prepare to eat your words.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday February 14, @07:54PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 14, @03:34PM (18 children)
Each and every mission, until Musk, was a one-time mission, with a single objective (sometimes one or two addon objectives) in mind. Each mission was planned, engineered, funded, and executed from the ground up. Each mission had to basically reinvent the wheel, with each iteration growing more costly.
Musk has reimagined everything, and is designing an all purpose wheel
The rest of the industry adopts his most basic ideas, or they'll be left in the dust. No more buggy whip manufacturers dictating which style of redesigned wheel is going to match their buggy whip!
Or, we can use another analogy if you prefer. The producers of 8-track stereos catch up now, or Musk's MP3 player is going to bankrupt them all.
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @03:59PM (4 children)
One of the big defense contractors pioneered the reusable rocket that lands on its tail a number of years ago. Now everyone has forgotten and thinks Mush invented it. No, Musk made an operational rocket out of the demonstrated technology. Big achievement, but not invented completely out of thin air.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:08PM (1 child)
I assume you're referring to the DC-X [wikipedia.org].
I'm not aware of anyone claiming that Musk "invented" the concept. That goes back to the 40s-50s at least ("as God and Heinlein intended").
What Musk did develop was a fully operational rocket that can routinely land and be reused. No one else even tried doing that before.
And, it's worth noting that as soon as the DC-X was turned over to NASA for testing, they crashed it, killing the project. Musk just keeps going.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:57PM
Parent said:
"And, it's worth noting that as soon as the DC-X was turned over to NASA for testing, they crashed it, killing the project. Musk just keeps going."
That's your answer right there. The govt didn't want to upset their cozy way of doing things. They stifle progress.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by pe1rxq on Monday February 14, @04:15PM
The biggest change Musk introduced is 'actually wanting to go to space' instead of 'getting more budget'.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday February 14, @05:27PM
And nothing came of that. I call this the spin off fallacy. Someone did something like this decades ago so it's no big deal that SpaceX does it vastly better now in a working product.
Wouldn't be much different to SpaceX development if it were invented completely out of thin air. They had to do most of the heavy lifting anyway.
(Score: 0, Troll) by FatPhil on Monday February 14, @04:22PM (8 children)
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday February 14, @05:09PM (7 children)
Fly back boosters and massively better control systems being obvious exceptions.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @07:11PM (6 children)
There's nothing "massively better" about the control systems. Massively ballsier? Sure. Thrust vectoring has been around, as have the control systems to stabilize boosters. What was lacking was the project manager who had the stones to say: "we're going to make this work, and if it screws up we're not going to be embarrassed about it and quit, we're going to press on until it works reliably."
Once the early design groups pansied out and said "nope, we're going disposable" that slammed the door shut on further development in each program that made the disposable call, since the disposables are significantly lighter and more efficient, and therefore completely incapable of being adapted to a powered return system.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday February 14, @10:46PM (5 children)
I would simply observe that if reusable were easy to do, everyone would be doing it.
I would point out that SpaceX has a YouTube video of How Not To Land A Rocket filled with many spectacular landing failures. Failure after failure after failure. Until . . . one day, they got it right. Then came a second time when they got it right. Soon they got landings most of the time. Now it seems completely routine.
I would also observe that many so called experts, people with real experience, and even at NASA, said this would be impossible. So it wasn't just crackpots calling the idea crazy. It was respectable people.
Yet . . . SpaceX now makes the difficult or "impossible" seem easy and routine. (it is not!) And nobody else is doing it.
I could point out Blue Origin's New Shepard. But then I would have to ask: how are those BE-4 engines coming along?
I would not be too quick to downplay how difficult this was to achieve. And how much it must have cost. Now everyone else wishes they had this technology.
Republicans tell me the Bengals can still win if Mike Pence has the courage to make it happen.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @11:02PM
I would simply observe that basically nobody has put serious funding behind launch vehicle development since the shuttle, and yes that includes the SLS which was mandated to be done while stealing funds from existing programs.
Rocket Labs is presently demonstrating what modern materials and control systems can do on a relative shoestring.
Apollo was the last seriously funded launch development program and the shuttle managed to get done on the leftover infrastructure before it shriveled up.
Are SpaceX financials open enough to really tell what has been invested so far?
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @11:13PM (3 children)
You must at least acknowledge that Blue Origin successfully launched and landed a rocket before SpaceX did, don't you? You shit all over them all the time about their engines, but they didn't suddenly go from zero to soft landing a rocket with no hard work in between.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @12:26AM (2 children)
If you're going to count Blue Origin's toy suborbital rocket, you might as well count SpaceX's Grasshopper which launched and landed years earlier.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @02:19AM (1 child)
No, that's a very poor comparison.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @02:29AM
Actually, it's just as good as comparing SpaceX's orbital missions successfully landing boosters to Blue Origin landing a suborbital rocket. An orbital mission is more productive and the stages reach much higher velocities, so it is more difficult.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @07:05PM (3 children)
Have people really already forgotten the shuttle? Granted, it was 1970s tech, but even then they were addressing reusability.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @07:20PM
The Shuttle wasn't really reusable. The fuel tank was thrown away, the solid boosters cost more to reuse than to replace with new ones, and the Orbiter required a complete rebuild to fly again.
Plus, it was obscenely expensive, and obscenely dangerous.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 14, @08:12PM (1 child)
I don't really want to start a feud over the space shuttles - but, bear with me for a moment?
From the very first I ever heard of the space plane, I was disappointed. Nothing bigger, nothing better was happening in the background. A space plane should have been merely a subsystem of a greater program to put people into space.
135 orbital missions flown - none of them into deep space. None.
10 disasters. The safety record is actually pretty decent, when you consider that space flight is still (to this day) in it's infancy. Still, 10 disasters. We will see more, I'm certain, but the lives lost for a space plane? Mehhhh - I don't think it was worth it. (I disagree with those who claim the shuttle program was a "complete disaster" - I just think we spent too much money, and too many lives, for too little return.)
As AC has already pointed out, the shuttle wasn't all that reusable. Boosters and main launch vehicle were all total writeoffs - one use, and throw them away. The shuttles themselves required a lot of maintenance and repair for each use. If no other part of the shuttle needed to be repaired, those tiles blew away, regularly.
At best, the shuttle program was a qualified success. It didn't set any particularly high standards for reusability.
I will draw a parallel between the shuttle program, and today's contenders in the space programs. The shuttles seemed to be almost routine. So routine, that we looked around for a sexy female to toss into space, who might get people's imaginations. That is, we got complacent, and tried to create some celebrities for public relations. And, failed.
All three of the major space race contenders in recent months have done the same. I think that is shameful. We don't need a Kim Kardashian going up to shake her ass at the cameras. Female flight crew is fine with me, but we don't need to be making celebrity flights. Hell, an astronaut IS a celebrity, in his/her own right!
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @10:01PM
Get in line. LEO? Delays upon delays. They didn't even have a clear ISS vision when the shuttle program started.
Agree, if you look at the first 135 trans oceanic flights, space is relatively tame. I'm curious, though, what are you calling 10 disasters. The two loss of vehicle and crew incidents, agreed, NASA: Need Another Seven Astronauts. But eight more "disasters"? Innumerable delays of launch, some pretty crazy loss of insulator tiles, but I count 14 astronauts prematurely deceased and two vehicles unexpectedly permanently retired from service in two big events.
The only thing worse than the Space Shuttle program would have been the complete abandonment of manned spacedflight altogether for 30 years. There is, actually, a tremendous infrastructure that was supporting the shuttle program, and those skills don't grow on trees, they happen through experience and practice. The shuttle was a terribly disappointing program, but infinitely better than another round of corporate tax breaks.
Compared to what? Compared to all orbit capable vehicles that came before it, the shuttle was tremendously reusable. Not bad for a 1.0 concept. Computers and control systems weren't quite up to SpaceX style return-to-pad boosters in the 1970s, when the Shuttle was being designed. By about 1990 that kind of thing was possible, but Challenger didn't do the program any favors in 1986 and the idea of starting from scratch with a new manned space vehicle would have distracted from Ronny Ray Gun and his Star Wars programs.
Again, design was pretty well solidified by 1975. A proper development cycle would have seen a new vehicle iteration start design by 1985 and launch by 1990. Instead, the whole thing basically stalled and coasted on momentum until today.
No, we don't. Celebrities, however, are more than happy to take the rides, and ultimately: it's the same people who gawk at the celebrities who are responsible for the dismal state at NASA for the past 40 years: the U.S. voting public.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by quietus on Monday February 14, @04:26PM (5 children)
R-i-i-i--i-ght. It's a small world, and any lobbyist who'd shoot his mouth off like that about "his clients" would never had a chance to get to work with top clients. This is a SpaceX-paid-for PR piece, exactly aimed at the moneypots in Washington DC, nothing more.
Is it only me, or does ASRC Federal seem like a company which specializes in sucking of the tits of (federal) government spending [asrcfederal.com]?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday February 14, @05:06PM (4 children)
You quoted the relevant part:
Who was that lobbyist again that was shooting his mouth off? And long are those top clients going to remain top clients with SpaceX eating their lunch?
I can't imagine [asrcfederal.com] where you got that strange idea from:
"Operations spanning 44 states, districts, and territories" pretty much gives the game away. Have to spread out some wealth in order to get the pork.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Monday February 14, @06:42PM (3 children)
Typically, asked for anonymity is the dead-give-away that the journo had to invent a fictitious person and put fictitious words in his/her fictitious mouth.
Interestingly, it seems that ASRC's business income mainly comes from natural resources (linky, page 15, Consolidated Results [alaskapublic.org]). And what do you know, they even seem to be proponents of opening up drilling [offshore-technology.com] in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Innocent spirits [americanprogress.org], no doubt.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday February 14, @06:58PM
Sorry. "Asked for anonymity" allows the possibility for the quote to have been made up, but it's by no means a guarantee of same. And there are other reasons to suspect that it might be correct. Proof would probably require a court case, and even then public proof wouldn't be likely to happen unless the article was a blatant lie. But such court cases often decide that the reporter was accurately presenting what his source had said.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @08:46PM (1 child)
Thanks for this bullshit response. I'll just put it where I put the other dribble from the weirdo crowd.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @10:50PM
They really, really, really, really do not like unnamed sources and they want you to know that they don't at every opportunity.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by acid andy on Monday February 14, @05:06PM (1 child)
Musky's projects allegedly cause monkeys to die [yahoo.com].
Master of the art of the science of the art of the science of art.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 14, @09:56PM
Nothing I wouldn't expect from the researchers who have been working on brain-computer interfaces and implantable medical devices for decades. Crack those eggs, make that omelette.
--
Master of the art of the science of the art of the science of art.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @09:19PM
i believe in you Musky, Musky,
Oh how i believe,
just give me my Skynet,
and i will believe!