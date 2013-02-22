Exactly eight years ago, HTTPS was uncommon, COVID-19 never existed, the 2014 Winter Olympics were under way, and ... SoylentNews was born!

What a ride it's been! As the word changed and swirled about us, SoylentNews has persevered through it all. I thank all the members of the community who have been with us since the beginning and welcome those who only recently joined us!

A special thanks go out to all those volunteers who got the site off the ground and set up a solid foundation upon which this site could be built. Thanks, too, to all who have contributed to the site. Doing coding, writing journal entries, moderating and writing comments, maintaining the support services upon which the site depends. I know of no other site that has the sense of community that I see established here. Thanks to you ALL!

Recent Site Activity: