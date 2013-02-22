from the has-it-been-that-long? dept.
Exactly eight years ago, HTTPS was uncommon, COVID-19 never existed, the 2014 Winter Olympics were under way, and ... SoylentNews was born!
What a ride it's been! As the word changed and swirled about us, SoylentNews has persevered through it all. I thank all the members of the community who have been with us since the beginning and welcome those who only recently joined us!
A special thanks go out to all those volunteers who got the site off the ground and set up a solid foundation upon which this site could be built. Thanks, too, to all who have contributed to the site. Doing coding, writing journal entries, moderating and writing comments, maintaining the support services upon which the site depends. I know of no other site that has the sense of community that I see established here. Thanks to you ALL!
Recent Site Activity:
Funds:
At last check, we have raised $818.64 of our $3,500.00 goal for the first half of the year (2022-01-01 through 2022-06-30). That amounts to 23.3% of out goal for the period! We have all-volunteer staffing at SoylentNews which means that every subscription to the site coes entirely to funding site operations (web hosting, accountant, taxes, business fees, etc.). Please accept a great big thank-you to everyone who has supported our site!
Folding@Home:
The SoylentNews Folding@Home team is still ranked in the top 400 teams in the world!!. Together, we have made contributions in understanding and finding cures for Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, cancer, and COVID-19!
At last check, (2022-02-16 23:32:58 UTC) we stood at 3,263,775,924 points having completed 176,784 work units -- Many Many thanks to all who contributed to the team's efforts!
Super Bowl Party:
It has become a tradition and last Sunday was no exception. SoylentNews hosted its fourth annual Super Bowl party on IRC. I struggled with getting an old laptop set up and running. (I had last used it for last year's party.) This involved installing Ubuntu 18.04 (and then upgrading to 20.04). Then, with able assistance from chromas we got the permissions set up on the channel. All told, we had about a dozen logged into the channel. Had some good chats and good cheer. Was well-worth the effort.
Lastly: Buck Feta! ;)
Related Stories
Greetings Soylentils! And welcome to SoylentNews!
We are here to deliver the best community-sourced news, catered for all manner of nerd! Because this is a grassroots based platform, the content feeds are powered by readers like you. Our main objective is to highlight news stories on the web that are of importance to everyone, but especially nerds. In addition, SoylentNews will strive to go beyond simple news-aggregation, with some core principles:
- Providing a soapbox for experts to discuss their profession and solicit questions from a curious audience.
- Allowing the community to comment, without any mandatory registration.
- Staying mindful of the community's needs and wants while avoiding changes to satisfy an overarching corporate agenda.
We want to make this your source for news about technology, art, and science. We are the new kid on the block and are adapting quickly to satisfy our community's needs, as we look forward to exceeding your expectations and pushing boundaries like never before. Lastly, there will be no changes in format without a general consensus from the community. Thank you for stopping by and enjoy the ride!
~Dopefish
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 17, @02:11AM (1 child)
Picture Snoopy sitting on his doghouse with a typewriter.
"It was a dark and stormy night . . . "
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 17, @02:12AM
I mention Snoopy, and the QOTD pops up "Life is like a 10 speed bicycle. Most of us have gears we never use. -- C. Schultz"
Schultz is trying to communicate with us! MOAR META!!
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @02:17AM (1 child)
COVID-19 existed but hadn't yet moved from its animal reservoir to the Wuhan lab and then out the window.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @02:30AM
They weren't too worried about it back then because if it ever got out, all the stable geniuses of the world knew that it would disappear just like magic, like a hurricane heading towards Alabama.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @02:26AM (1 child)
Don't you mean the Stupid Bowl? Or are we a bunch of bullied nerds cheering for the jocks while they rub eachother's asses and fuck our girlfriends? We shall NOT be humiliated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @02:29AM
*brandishes Glamdring replica*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @02:32AM
Some are no longer able to contribute, having been censored. Hard to celebrate, under such circumstances.