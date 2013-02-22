A look at the jobs Americans want, according to Google.

A key to figuring out how the workforce is changing could lie in Google search data. While the Bureau of Labor Statistics keeps track of which industries are adding employment, the agency doesn't specify whether people are moving into those fields or simply switching jobs within those fields.

But new data from Google Trends, which looks at changes in what people are searching online, offers a believable snapshot of where some people switching careers might be headed. The list of jobs with the most "how to become" searches in 2021 reads like a rundown of some major pandemic trends, including home-buying, travel (or the lack thereof), and a much-needed focus on mental health. Many of the jobs on the list are relatively well paid, allow people to be their own bosses, and involve helping others.