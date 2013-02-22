A look at the jobs Americans want, according to Google.
A key to figuring out how the workforce is changing could lie in Google search data. While the Bureau of Labor Statistics keeps track of which industries are adding employment, the agency doesn't specify whether people are moving into those fields or simply switching jobs within those fields.
But new data from Google Trends, which looks at changes in what people are searching online, offers a believable snapshot of where some people switching careers might be headed. The list of jobs with the most "how to become" searches in 2021 reads like a rundown of some major pandemic trends, including home-buying, travel (or the lack thereof), and a much-needed focus on mental health. Many of the jobs on the list are relatively well paid, allow people to be their own bosses, and involve helping others.
- real estate agent
- flight attendant
- notary
- therapist
- pilot
- firefighter
- personal trainer
- psychiatrist
- physical therapist
- electrician
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:47PM (1 child)
The rapist?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @08:49PM
That's therapists, not the rapists. Let's skip therapists and try household objects for 400 dollars.
And the answer is, you usually drink water out of one of these.
Sean Connery?
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:50PM (22 children)
Guaranteed employment for as long as the Democrats are in power.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday February 14, @04:59PM (2 children)
Do you think that's an actual job title? y/n
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:04PM (1 child)
I van guarantee that it is. You haven't been job bunting in a long time, have you?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Monday February 14, @10:31PM
No, but i vant to drink your hlood!
Blah!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Bloopie on Monday February 14, @05:32PM (17 children)
What's the problem with that? Vaccines have been around for hundreds of years and they are safe and effective. People are always needed to administer them.
That's like saying, "Oh gawwd! As long as the Democrats are in power, jobs for doctors, bankers, builders, and sales clerks are guaranteed! The horror!!!"
But you know what? If the Republicans get back into power and they are allowed to dig in their claws long enough, the only guaranteed employment will eventually be 1) preachers, 2) policemen, and 3) propaganda writers.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday February 14, @06:28PM (3 children)
Didn't you just repeat yourself?
But really, regardless of the political situation, the work that almost always is available is the really really dangerous and low-paying work, because there are always organizations perfectly happy to help you ruin your physical and mental health in exchange for barely enough to keep a roof over your head and food on your table at rates that make themselves rich.
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Tuesday February 15, @12:07AM (1 child)
Where I live, coal miners make $90k+. Not exactly chump change.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 15, @12:29AM
And my understanding is that there aren't as many coal mining jobs as there used to be.
Whereas crappier jobs than coal miner are a lot more plentiful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @05:28AM
How about S/N troll. Runaway seems to make a pretty good living at it. That seems to be all he does, except maybe a few other sites. Of course there is the question of who pays him. Is it the RNC, Trump or the Russian 5th column?
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday February 14, @07:05PM (2 children)
In the Stone Age, there were only two jobs: hunter or gatherer. This "agriculture" stuff has been causing trouble ever since!
Seriously, animal husbandry is how a lot of diseases got to humans. Have to say, however, that the tradeoff was worth it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Monday February 14, @10:05PM
There were also shamans.
But the discoveries at Göbekli Tepe [wikipedia.org] imply that agriculture was not necessarily the precursor [researchgate.net] to civilization that archaeologists have thought it was. The structures there show a high degree of craftsmanship, which implies labor specialization, engineering, and organization. But the site and the work predates the discovery of agriculture, so archaeologists are baffled as to how the builders managed it.
It's a neat quirk that suggests that maybe ancient folks weren't as dumb as we suppose and that we aren't as advanced as we think.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 15, @12:35AM
I'm reasonably certain there were flintknappers and miners and cooks and builders, although they might not have been full-time professionals.
(Score: 0, Troll) by crafoo on Monday February 14, @07:30PM (8 children)
When do you think vaccines were invented?
Did you know the definition of vaccine was changed last year? Did you know that mRNA technology is actually very new, and not traditionally defined as a vaccine at all?
Why are you making this a weird sports team debate?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @08:00PM (4 children)
Crap from crafoo? Vaccines used to be cowpox scab that the vaccine tech poked a needle through into your skin. Now it is a different protein. This is anti-vax, anti-science propaganda. I expect that crafoo, like Mad Runaway, is fully vaxxed and boosted, but just angry and not very smart.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @09:19PM (1 child)
You are conflating this rushed batch of vaxxes with all vaxxes. These vaxxes are not thoroughly tested. That normally takes many years. Already one of the serious side effects noted with these vaxxes that no longer work against the coronavirus has come to light: a 133 times as high chance of getting myocarditis compared to background rate for young males. The increase in rate is lower but still present across all age and sex groups.
Original study:
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2788346 [jamanetwork.com]
Video where the results are explained by a medical
professional:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Hb1Xm1uaedU [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @12:04AM
Why worry? They're just millennials, and mostly incels at that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @05:34AM (1 child)
I really thing that crafoo and runaway are the same person. With maybe loong and and a couple of other sock-puppet accounts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @07:17AM
Don't thing too hard, you'll hurt your smooth brain.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Bloopie on Monday February 14, @08:09PM (1 child)
1796. That's 226 years ago. What, did they not teach you to count above 100 at Trump University?
mRNA was discovered in the early 1960s. Human trials of a "therapeutic cancer mRNA vaccine" were started in 2001. Human trials of an mRNA rabies vaccine were started in 2013. The only thing that changed last year was the anti-vax propaganda, which you seem to have swallowed quite efficiently.
The original post was literally complaining about "Democrats." Come on, there's no way you can be this painfully stupid! You must be trolling.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @11:24PM
The thing I find the funniest and saddest about the anti-vax stuff is how inconsistent it is. In this case, I'm specifically referring to the, "These vaccines are dangerous because they are too new because I haven't heard of them until 2020," when put up against, "These vaccines are dangerous because the guy I hadn't heard of until 2020 who worked with them almost 35 years ago says they are." They can't even keep straight how old the technology is in their worldview.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @11:30PM
So science changes as our knowledge of the world changes. News at 11.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday February 14, @10:34PM
Don't forget the rich non-tax payer job and the poor tax payer job.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @02:00AM
Problem is, they won't be in power for much longer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:57PM (3 children)
...with the average kindergarten class.
That explains quite a few things.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:00PM
Correlations with singular values (like averages) are, by definition, undefined.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:08PM (1 child)
Nah, when they did the "what do you want to be when you grow up", most of the other kindergarteners said "astronaut", "soldier", "policeman", or "einstein". I never wanted to be anything so I just copied the most popular answer (einstein).
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Monday February 14, @10:44PM
Nowadays most kids want to become an influencer.
- shudder -
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:03PM (3 children)
How do I become a porn star?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:37PM (1 child)
Leave the basement, work out until you get a six pack, and get the tendons holding your dick sliced.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @06:59PM
Or get used to salving your butthole.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday February 14, @10:08PM
At the risk of giving anyone ideas, I think it's as easy as turning on your webcam and hitting record.
Note: you didn't specify good porn star.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:17PM (3 children)
I think a lot of people have a mis-guided notion of what notaries do, and most importantly, how often they do it. I've had to have something notarized a hand full of times in my life. Every notary I've ever met has their license because it's one of several functions of their job. It doesn't seem like there's enough volume for it to be a full time job, and when you need a notary the customers are going to prefer the convenience of the one who's *right there*, which will be somebody in the law office, bank, real estate agency, delivery company, or other place where they're already conducting business that day.
So if you want to be a notary (why? You're just stamping and record-keeping) you generally need to have a job at some place where a lot of documents are handled, and yet "office clerk" is not on the list. It's not easy money. Nobody is going to beat down the door of your mobile home for a notary stamp. Don't waste your money getting licensed independently.
Now maybe there are some exceptions. I've got an open mind, but it's contrary to my experpience.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:39PM
I know several people who do notarization as a side business. They make house calls, accompany clients to meetings, etc. I'm sure there's a large element of "willingness to commit fraud" involved on both sides of the deal too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @10:16PM (1 child)
That's a US-centric view. In much of Europe it's rather like being a specialised senior lawyer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @04:06AM
That's an European view. In Asia its rather like a extra gig on the side.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by looorg on Monday February 14, @05:43PM (3 children)
Looks sort of like the normal list of jobs people want. Nothing really new or exciting there. Possibly Electrician might be one not normally found on the list. Problem is a workforce full of these jobs would be quite dysfunctional.
The first one is some job where you hope to make large commissions for very little work. Flight attendant and Pilot cause you want to see the world for free, or at least the wonderful hotels close to the airport. Notary seems odd. Therapist and Psychiatrists are just the same but with different levels of training. Sort of like how a personal trainer and physical therapist are more or less the same but one requires actual education while the other one just require that you are a gymbro. Electrician is like Notary odd on the list.
I was expecting more "Influencer" and other complete bullshit jobs to be on the list. Perhaps people at least have some realistic dreams. If this list was matched to where there are actually job openings I suspect there would be quite a large divide.
(Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Monday February 14, @06:02PM
Exactly. What I would be more relevant to the article I think is how this list compares to the list from previous years. Has there actually been a change that accompanied "The Great Resignation" or is this just a filler article because someone had a deadline?
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday February 14, @06:26PM
That depends on the age of the persons you ask.
As we all know: expectation get lower from early childhood:
- When you're a kid, you want to be an astronaut or a superhero.
- When you reach high school, you want to be a heart surgeon, inventor or CEO of a highly successful company.
- In college, you hope you graduate to finally become a licensed accountant and start paying off your student load.
- Middle-aged, you cross your fingers to be promoted to accountant in chief before your prostate starts acting up and you have to take time off and be looked upon unfavorably.
- And finally at the retirement home, your one single wish it to make it through the day without soiling your diaper and have to apologize to the nurse.
(Score: 3, Informative) by fliptop on Tuesday February 15, @12:11AM
My youngest daughter graduated w/ a BS in Biology. She had to take a course, pass a test and get certified to be a personal trainer. You can't work at a gym in that capacity unless you're certified.
She's currently working on her PhD for sports medicine / physical therapy.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @06:00PM (4 children)
OP missed a few:
Right out of the gate: nobody wants to be an average real estate agent. An average real estate agent closes less than one transaction per year. They want to be a top performing real estate agent, which is actually a highly competitive field, not quite on par with Pro athlete, but getting there.
Flight atttendant? Really? Do they want the job, or the fantasy? The job is accurately described as "underpaid waitress in the sky with occasional moments of terrifying responsibility for the safety of hundreds of people in completely out of control situations. Also, dealing with stressed out travelers who occasionally become unhinged in varying degrees up to and including violent physical attacks."
Notary? Sure, I use a notary a few times a decade. I think the last time I paid one was in the 1980s, before I purchased my first home, they might have gotten $5 for a 15 minute job when minimum wage was $3.75/hr - really rolling in the big bucks in exchange for maintaining their license standing. Since then, I have never paid a notary because the ones at the title agencies I have used for home purchase and sales all encourage us to come back and use their notary services for free whenever we need them. Research carefully before diving in, dear great exodus worker.
Therapist / psychiatrist - to a one, every student and practitioner I know had their own intractable issues they needed to work out... if you've got issues, maybe you can relate well enough to people with issues AND money that they will give you some money in exchange for your conversation.
Pilot? Really? Last I checked, full time working 737 pilots are paid less in a year than the cost of training in-type to be licensed to fly commercially. If you dig the lifestyle and can afford the training, dive right in. https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/Southwest-Airlines-Airline-Pilot-Salaries-E611_D_KO19,32.htm [glassdoor.com]
Firefighter - oh, this one was big in my kindergarten class poll "what do you want to be when you grow up?" too. Our neighbor is a volunteer firefighter. Translation: his parents have plenty of money and he runs rental properties for them when he's not on duty, not getting paid.
Electrician - what, no aspiring plumbers to go with? Hard work, pays pretty well, not the kind of thing you should be looking at for a late career shift, though. I've worked with more than one "over 50" programmer who went back to school and retrained so they could get out of the trades and stop crawling around in hot attics in the summer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @09:29PM (1 child)
Then they're starving. North American standard residential is 3.5% split 55/45 or 50/50 seller/buyer, for about 1.75%/ea. In inflated markets like NYC, Vancouver, SF, median residential detached might be > 1m and 2m, so call it 2m to be generous.
That's 35k/y income on that single sale! Huuuge, right?
Maybe things have changed since I was in the game, but real estate agents must be licensed, must be attached to a licensed office, must keep insurance, must have a work vehicle, must advertise properties for sellers and advertise to find buyers. Take-home taxable a decade ago was ~1/10th of commission, maybe 1/5th if very lucky and closing more than one sale a month. Which means one big 2m closing a year would give the agent ~3k to live on for a year.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @10:15PM
Actually, they have other sources of income. The average real-estate salesperson license holder does not work the business. Over 50% of licensed salespeople do in fact close less than one transaction per year.
In order to receive income, the licensed salespeople (in Florida, where I am licensed) must "put their license" with a licensed broker, and it is the broker who collects the commissions and pays the salespeople. Again: the majority of licensed real estate salespeople get the majority of their income from sources other than real estate sales, and do precious little actual sales activity.
If you want to talk about "serious, working salespeople" - then you have to ask: where do you draw the line?
Residential real estate sales commissions in Florida are, negotiable, but generally 6% - sometimes 7, sometimes 5 or lower. The split is negotiable, but generally 50/50 broker/salesperson, sometimes more to brokers who provide a lot of support to their salespeople, sometimes more to salespeople who close a lot of transactions, or negotiate a better deal with a broker. The transactions are, generally, $250K on average... can go down in some markets, or much much higher in others. So, a "true working" sales person who earns $30K per year would typically be doing at least $1M in sales per year, typically 4 transactions per year or more. But, well over 50% of licensed salespeople do less than this, 0 transactions per year is by far the most common performance number.
But, in every successful office, there are a few "top performers" moving $1M+ per month. And those top performers have anywhere from a single assistant to a swarm of support staff, some licensed, many not, around them helping to process the transactions and all taking their own pieces of the pie. Those are the people that aspiring new real estate sales people hope to become. And the majority of them end up getting their license and selling nothing at all.
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Tuesday February 15, @12:15AM (1 child)
Some states require a vehicle title to be notarized before it's transferred. In these states a notary typically runs a small storefront where they provide this service and give out license plates. It's much nicer (for the vehicle purchaser / seller) than standing in line at the DMV (which you still can do, after getting the title notarized). They make a good living from what I've observed.
To be oneself, and unafraid whether right or wrong, is more admirable than the easy cowardice of surrender to conformity
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 15, @02:18AM
We closed the purchase of our sailboat at the title company with the notary there, for free, before I stood in line at the DMV to register it.
I suppose if an area is underserved and people do traditionally pay, it could work out. Of course, that one house closing paid the title company over $1000, so five free notarizations over the next 10 years isn't much to them.
Last couple of cars we bought never required a notary, just a signature on the title.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @06:04PM (3 children)
All the cool white kids want this job.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @07:12PM
Eminem is cool again?
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Monday February 14, @10:30PM (1 child)
Why would anyone, let alone only cool white kids, want the job of letting their testicles be deliberately impacted by someone's knee?
Would it even matter what such a job would pay?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @01:37AM
Doesn't have to be testicles. Don't understand it myself, but getting kneed in the crotch seems to be very popular among a certain class of whites, although more popular among females than males.
Guess that's what happens when you over credential.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday February 14, @06:08PM (9 children)
Pity that, to varying degrees of effectiveness, most or even all of those could probably be replaced with robots and / or software.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Monday February 14, @06:41PM (2 children)
So here's the thing with that: Replacing human work with automation would be fantastic, if everyone were getting some kind of basic income needed to survive. Think about what it would be like to live in a world in which doing a job was truly optional rather than something everybody is desperate to do because failing to do it leads to starvation and homelessness.
Or, alternately, imagine living in a world where the crappy jobs are all automated, and "work" consisted of scientific research, art and music, and all the other stuff people actually want to do.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday February 14, @11:28PM (1 child)
Replacing humans with machines might happen some day, but it's a steeper learning curve than the lay public believes.
Tesla, for example, is a company that likes to push the envelope with technology. They tried to automate all the production on the Model 3, but wound up hiring people anyway because the machines couldn't do it all.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 15, @12:21AM
No disagreement there: Each job takes time to automate. Some probably never will be automated.
That doesn't change the fact that if people's lives didn't depend on finding work, there would be a lot fewer Luddites out there trying to prevent automation like their lives depended on it.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @06:45PM (4 children)
Service industry will never be replaced by robots. People just love the feeling of superiority granted by shitting on plebs that have to choose between doing your bidding and feeding their children.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday February 14, @07:12PM (3 children)
Very good point. On that basis though, once robots could easily and cheaply replace such workers, I suspect that means the working / living conditions of those human workers will quickly deteriorate to those of actual slavery. I know conditions are bad already but there's plenty of scope for them to get much, much worse.
Master of the art of the science of the art of the science of art.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday February 14, @11:29PM (2 children)
They had fully automated restaurants a long time ago. They were called automats. They are no longer around.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @12:31AM (1 child)
I think Japan still has a few. Maybe it's a better restaurant option for the 20-year pandemic era. Depends on the etiquette of the customers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @03:20AM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @08:13PM
If your needs for therapist, psychiatrist, personal trainer, or physical therapist can be met by a robot, or software, you're not very "needy" the way that people who pay real money for those services are.
Call me when you've got an even 50% capable electrician robot - I've got a muddy ditch for him to dig, followed by rough carpentry work, cable snaking, panel and box installation, etc.
Pilot? Our pilots already use AI, the pilots are there for when the AI screws up, like in the 737 MAX 8s.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Rich on Monday February 14, @06:11PM
...immediately came to mind:
https://despair.com/products/potential [despair.com]
But I note that "something with media" is absent. (fyi, "Irgendwas mit Medien" has risen to insult status in Germany)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday February 14, @06:14PM (3 children)
#1 should be annuitant, so that whatever you choose to do in life is for fun and not to put food on the table.
What's wrong with people?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @06:43PM
Most of them live in the real world, not fantasy-land. The working class isn't encouraged to chase their dreams, they're told that asking for more is laziness and communism, and get back to work if you want to get a paycheck, loser.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 14, @08:16PM
That's a great fantasy, they sell them at the Kwik-Stop for $1 per chance but only 1/14 million actually wins.
What do I study in school to become a guaranteed annuitant? Do they offer scholarship programs to help with the tuition?
As for food on the table, that's UBI. Study how to vote in the coming elections.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @08:26PM
> annuitant
Aka trustifarian. Most of the trust fund kids I've met are screwed up and many would have rather had parents that paid attention to them, instead of the trust fund. No one ever gave me money like that when I was starting out.
On the other hand, as I approach retirement and my second parent just passed, inheriting their mostly-unused IRA is a nice little bit of financial security. That IRA money wasn't needed because I stepped up and was able to (mostly) help my parents stay at their home instead of expensive senior living & nursing homes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @06:40PM (3 children)
He's dead, so I head there is an opening.
(That's what she said!)
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @07:07PM (2 children)
-nomsg
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @08:27PM (1 child)
"Head" was better, given the context.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @09:24PM
Better than "an opening"?
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @07:01PM
> a much-needed focus on mental health
The absolute LAST person I want advising me on mental health is a stressed out 24 year old with $100k debt who lives with roommates they hate and regards being a celebrity influencer as the pinnacle of success.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @08:05PM (1 child)
I hear there is an opening for an aristarchus at SoylentNews . . .
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @08:10PM
Greeks are out of style. A progressive like Aristarchus would agree, that giving this position to a white man would be an unbearable slight to all the Philosophers of Color in the world. No, he'll have to step aside and let a Black Philosopher take his place. We can't support white supramicists after all!
(Score: 3, Funny) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday February 14, @08:29PM (3 children)
This is kind of a list we made in pre-school age...
I wanted to become a chimney-sweeper then. Or a kosmonaut.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Monday February 14, @11:56PM (2 children)
because I'm autistic and would rather deal with things than people, the test i took said i should be a ditch digger. Not sure how much the person who put the test together was paid, but they REALLY didn't understand autistic people.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @03:31AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @04:16AM
You're not selling it.
The mob has a need for ditch diggers. I hear the pay and perks are quite good, better than your average white collar job. Tax free, or at least no hassle from the tax man since the last one ended up in the ditch you digged. Pimped out rides and chicks galore. The bling can be quite eye catching too depending on which family though some prefer ink.
No 9 to 5 behind a desk, mostly scheduled roster after dark with occasional on-call. You're free most of the day to take on other hobbies like driving the company's bread van for err pick ups or drop offs of VIPs (very important prost...)