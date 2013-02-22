Frequent Use of Aspirin, Advil, or Tylenol Associated With Higher Risk of Tinnitus:
- Frequent use of NSAIDs or acetaminophen or regular use of COX-2 inhibitors was associated with an almost 20 percent higher risk of tinnitus
- Frequent use of moderate-dose aspirin was associated with a 16 percent higher risk among women under 60, but frequent low-dose aspirin use did not elevate risk
Over-the-counter (OTC) analgesics, such as aspirin, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), and acetaminophen, are some of the most commonly used medications, widely available without a prescription, and perceived to be safe. But frequent use — including inadvertently exceeding a recommended dose when taking cold and sinus medications that contain these analgesics — can potentially cause harm. Very high doses of aspirin can lead to reversible tinnitus, but a new longitudinal study, led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, investigated whether frequent use of typical doses of common analgesics, including low-dose and moderate-dose aspirin, NSAIDs and acetaminophen, or use of prescription COX-2 inhibitors, is independently associated with the risk of developing chronic persistent tinnitus. In a paper published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, the researchers report that frequent use of NSAIDs or acetaminophen, or regular use of COX-2 inhibitors, was associated with higher risk of tinnitus. Low-dose aspirin use did not elevate risk, but frequent moderate-dose aspirin use was associated with higher risk of persistent tinnitus among women under 60.
"Our findings suggest that analgesic users may be at higher risk for developing tinnitus and may provide insight into the precipitants of this challenging disorder," said lead author Sharon Curhan, MD, ScM, of the Brigham's Channing Division of Network Medicine. "Even though these analgesics are widely available without a prescription, these are still medications, and there are potential side effects. For anyone who is considering taking these types of medications regularly, it is advisable to consult with a health care professional to discuss the risks and benefits and to explore whether there are alternatives to using medication."
Millions of Americans experience tinnitus, often to a disabling degree. Tinnitus is the perception of sound when no actual external noise is present. Commonly described as "ringing in the ears," tinnitus can also be experienced as many different perceptions of sound, such as buzzing, hissing, whistling, swooshing, and clicking. Tinnitus can be transient or temporary, or it can be a persistent, long-term condition.
According to Curhan, tinnitus is a common condition, potentially disabling, yet difficult to treat. In the US, about 20 million people struggle with burdensome chronic tinnitus, and approximately 3 million individuals are severely disabled by it. Among most individuals with tinnitus, the cause of their tinnitus is unknown, and the effectiveness of treatments is limited.
Journal Reference:
Sharon G. Curhan, Jordan Glicksman, Molin Wang, et al. Longitudinal Study of Analgesic Use and Risk of Incident Persistent Tinnitus, Journal of General Internal Medicine (DOI: 10.1007/s11606-021-07349-5)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @07:27PM (4 children)
>> Among most individuals with tinnitus, the cause of their tinnitus is unknown, and the effectiveness of treatments is limited.
In most cases it's heavy metal music. Try switching to Barry Manilow.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @07:50PM (1 child)
My theory:
Party animals that listen to loud music and are drunk all the time make greater usage of headache medications like aspirin, tylenol and advil.
They also have a greater chance of developping tinnitus in later life because of all the loud music.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @08:54PM
Your theory is crackpot. Exposure to loud noise is a well-known independent cause of tinnitus. It has been known for some time that aspirin at least can cause tinnitus. It is listed as a warning on the bottle.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @12:45AM
> In most cases it's heavy metal music.
In my uncle's case (he's long dead), it was sitting in a jeep in WWII next to a machine gun, after D-Day. Great guy but hard to talk with, between the tinnitus and deafness he was pretty hard to talk with. If I think of it, next time I'm talking with one of his kids I'll ask if he was a big pain killer user (I don't think he was).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @01:23AM
I doubt it. Most people just have shitty hearing to begin with, and it only gets worse. I've never avoided loud noise, only hapharzadly use hearing protection, and love to melt into bass so strong that it moves the air, but I have always had superb hearing and still test in the 99th percentile for range while in my 30s (I've had more than one tech run me through twice just to make sure). My guess: it's about genetics first, then individual factors (blood clots, anuerysms, etc), and finally environmental damage.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @08:08PM
From Soylent Geriatrics! Be sure to ask YOUR doctor about our exciting new product, that can prevent death by factors of weeks!
(Score: 1, Troll) by HammeredGlass on Monday February 14, @09:49PM (2 children)
Opiates can cause non-reversible tinnitus and even total hearing loss in a mechanism which isn't understood even after only a single dose.
(Score: 3, Touché) by DannyB on Monday February 14, @10:26PM
Many ordinary or helpful things can cause many bad things.
I've taken opiates for over thirteen years without any issues. And prescription NSAIDS much stronger than aspirin and advil.
My Dr. has me get regular lab work to make sure there aren't signs of any problems.
Hypothesis: if laboratory mice are experimented upon, they will develop cancer.
Republicans tell me the Bengals can still win if Mike Pence has the courage to make it happen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @11:23PM
Perhaps understanding would come with more doses? Works with LSD.
(Score: 2, Funny) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 15, @03:11AM
What the hell is a "moderate dose"? I pop those 500mg horse pills, sounds like a bell tower in here!
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Informative) by kazzie on Tuesday February 15, @05:28AM (1 child)
Anyone thinking "paracetamol's not in the list, so I'm fine" should know that it's another name for acetaminophen [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by KritonK on Tuesday February 15, @06:44AM
I came here to write exactly this, hoping to get moderated "funny". I guess I won't.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @05:44AM
No pun intended. As someone who has tinnitus I try not to use those drugs too much because I know they could make it worse. I have wondered at times if they've isolated all the confounding factors though. Are my sinus headaches (which are the biggest reason I take OTC pain relievers) linked to ear infections which were going to cause tinnitus anyway? I had a history of ear infections when I was a child, but I don't recall exactly when the tinnitus started. It's a very gradual thing and there's also the good ol' injury factor. There are plenty of times I've been exposed to sudden loud sounds like last 4th of July when they were shooting illegal fireworks. We thought it was just rockets, but then they did some ground-level explosive shots and there was immediate ringing and muffled sound. Pissed me off big time and we got out of there. These were 20-somethings too and I'm in my 50s. They were even closer. Makes me wonder what their hearing will be like when they're my age. So, after they partied with all that noise did they wake up the next day hungover and take a bunch of OTC pain meds? Is it the meds or the stuff they did the night before that's ruining their hearing?