"Our findings suggest that analgesic users may be at higher risk for developing tinnitus and may provide insight into the precipitants of this challenging disorder," said lead author Sharon Curhan, MD, ScM, of the Brigham's Channing Division of Network Medicine. "Even though these analgesics are widely available without a prescription, these are still medications, and there are potential side effects. For anyone who is considering taking these types of medications regularly, it is advisable to consult with a health care professional to discuss the risks and benefits and to explore whether there are alternatives to using medication."

Millions of Americans experience tinnitus, often to a disabling degree. Tinnitus is the perception of sound when no actual external noise is present. Commonly described as "ringing in the ears," tinnitus can also be experienced as many different perceptions of sound, such as buzzing, hissing, whistling, swooshing, and clicking. Tinnitus can be transient or temporary, or it can be a persistent, long-term condition.

According to Curhan, tinnitus is a common condition, potentially disabling, yet difficult to treat. In the US, about 20 million people struggle with burdensome chronic tinnitus, and approximately 3 million individuals are severely disabled by it. Among most individuals with tinnitus, the cause of their tinnitus is unknown, and the effectiveness of treatments is limited.