from the honest-mistake dept.
Astronomers now say the rocket about to strike the Moon is not a Falcon 9:
About three weeks ago Ars Technica first reported that astronomers were tracking the upper stage of a Falcon 9 rocket, and were increasingly confident that it would strike the Moon on March 4.
This story set off a firestorm of media activity. Much of this coverage criticized SpaceX for failing to properly dispose of the second stage of its Falcon 9 rocket after the launch of NOAA's Deep Space Climate Observatory mission, or DSCOVR, in 2015. The British tabloids, in particular, had a field day. Even the genteel European Space Agency tut-tutted, noting that it takes care to preserve enough fuel to put spent rocket stages into stable orbits around the Sun.
However, it turns out we were all wrong. A Falcon 9 rocket is not going to, in fact, strike the Moon next month. Instead, it's probably a Chinese rocket.
[...] Gray wrote. "But I would regard it as fairly convincing evidence. So I am persuaded that the object about to hit the moon on 2022 Mar 4 at 12:25 UTC is actually the Chang'e 5-T1 rocket stage."
After 7 years, a spent Falcon 9 rocket stage is on course to hit the Moon:
SpaceX launched its first interplanetary mission nearly seven years ago. After the Falcon 9 rocket's second stage completed a long burn to reach a transfer orbit, NOAA's Deep Space Climate Observatory began its journey to a Sun-Earth LaGrange point more than 1 million km from the Earth.
By that point, the Falcon 9 rocket's second stage was high enough that it did not have enough fuel to return to Earth's atmosphere. It also lacked the energy to escape the gravity of the Earth-Moon system, so it has been following a somewhat chaotic orbit since February 2015.
Now, according to sky observers, the spent second stage's orbit is on course to intersect with the Moon. According to Bill Gray, who writes the widely used Project Pluto software to track near-Earth objects, asteroids, minor planets, and comets, such an impact could come in March.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @01:31AM
plus c'est tesla [whereisroadster.com] même chose.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @02:15AM (6 children)
Does is really matter if it is a Falcon or a Chinese rocket? It's not like it is actually going to hurt the moon. Or is it?
(Score: 2) by optotronic on Tuesday February 15, @02:21AM (3 children)
It's irresponsible. We don't want the moon to become a dumping ground.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @02:23AM (1 child)
I don't think that really matters. What might matter is if a significant amount of dust is kicked up by activities on the Moon and that somehow impedes landers and astronauts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @07:39AM
There's no air on the Moon. Any dust thrown up by the impact is going to be back on the surface in seconds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @03:13AM
Uh, why? I'm serious, why? It's a big empty rock just waiting for stuff to be dumped on it. At least we have a chance of eventually reusing or recycling stuff on the moon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @02:22AM
Watch it crash right on top of their rover.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @03:45AM
If it knocks the moon out of orbit, it would be devastating to our way of life! The oceans will DIE! And what of the men and women on our moon base?
(Score: 3, Funny) by arslan on Tuesday February 15, @04:30AM
Well reading the article, they said its not conclusive that its Chang'e but very likely... seriously can't someone Just Look Up and confirm? Think of the kids!