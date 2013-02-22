from the is-this-breaking-news? dept.
Kids smashing figurines and fighting zombies on the TV - VR headset insurance claims rocket:
Claims for accidental damage involving virtual reality (VR) headsets have surged, according to the UK's largest insurer.
Home contents claims involving the gaming headsets rose by 31% last year and have increased by 68% in five years, said Aviva.
The average value of a VR-related claim sits at about £650, with TVs being the most damaged item.
The Reddit forum "VR to ER" shows the various accidents that can happen while VR gaming, including people accidentally hitting others, walking into walls or throwing controllers across the room.
Aviva said it had already received a handful of claims this year as a result of people falling into or hitting TV screens while wearing VR headsets, and further incidents are expected in the coming months as virtual reality devices proved a popular Christmas gift.
Claims made so far include one customer who threw a controller into a TV when a zombie jumped out during a game, and a child who smashed two designer figurines when he swept them off the mantle piece.
(Score: 3, Troll) by EJ on Monday February 14, @02:02PM (8 children)
Claim DENIED!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snospar on Monday February 14, @02:06PM (6 children)
If they've paid for "Accidental Damage" cover in their premiums then they're entitled to claim. I doubt they can prove intent and wearing a headset that completely blocks your view of reality is a pretty good excuse for why accidents will happen.
(Score: 2, Funny) by EvilSS on Monday February 14, @02:10PM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @02:41PM (3 children)
It's not an accident if it's foreseeable and you take no measures to prevent it. Shackle your children and keep them in the basement, and your figurines will be fine.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday February 14, @04:40PM (2 children)
Quick, somebody tell the US flood insurance program that!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:52PM (1 child)
Children shackled in the basement would certainly put an interesting spin on flood insurance.
(Score: 2) by Kell on Monday February 14, @11:55PM
+1 oof
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @02:52PM
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @02:20PM
Note to self: Next time I'm talking to my insurance agent, make sure to mention that we don't have any VR goggles or other reality distortion equipment in the house (we don't watch FOX News either...) Just to make sure that we're not paying for unneeded coverage.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Monday February 14, @02:53PM
I'm guessing 4-5 years ago there were 0 VR claims because VR wasn't too prevalent. There's a good chance last year there were 3 claims, this year there were 4, for a 33% increase.
Unless you give me the underlying numbers your percentage doesn't mean squat.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 14, @03:07PM (6 children)
Medical insurance probably ought to go down if you have VR. It's at least a partial cure for lardassitis.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday February 14, @03:25PM (4 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @03:42PM
let me explain about kids and vr: my set has been in storage for weeks because lego and alike are not vr friendly things to have in the house.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Immerman on Monday February 14, @08:44PM (2 children)
Unfortunately for many (most?) kids in the US "the real world out there" is either sterile suburban roads, or pedestrian-hostile city streets. And a truly dismaying number have neither yards worth the name, nor parks within unescorted walking distance.
One more reason to go back to designing streets and cities around people, rather than cars.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @09:23PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @12:16AM
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday February 14, @03:40PM
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday February 14, @04:28PM
With companies pushing this "metaverse" bullshit I fully expect VR crap to get pushed like cell phones until everyone has a dozen. So expect more of this sort of thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @01:28AM
You WILL get disoriented. About the only game I play standing is Beat Saber, and even then I draw my guardian about an arm's length away from anything I could smack into.
Usually I do seated play instead because the first time you bump into something with the HMD on, it will blow your mind, even just a gentle little bump. Your brain genuienly thinks there's nothing there. I use a kneeling chair that gives me free use of my upper body, and it also makes horseback riding more immersive in Skyrim.
You might think you won't get disoriented, but you are wrong. If your chair can rotate, you will take off your headset and find you are now somehow facing the opposite direction even though you're certain you kept moving back to center when you looked to the side.