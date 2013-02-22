Claims for accidental damage involving virtual reality (VR) headsets have surged, according to the UK's largest insurer.

Home contents claims involving the gaming headsets rose by 31% last year and have increased by 68% in five years, said Aviva.

The average value of a VR-related claim sits at about £650, with TVs being the most damaged item.

The Reddit forum "VR to ER" shows the various accidents that can happen while VR gaming, including people accidentally hitting others, walking into walls or throwing controllers across the room.

Aviva said it had already received a handful of claims this year as a result of people falling into or hitting TV screens while wearing VR headsets, and further incidents are expected in the coming months as virtual reality devices proved a popular Christmas gift.

Claims made so far include one customer who threw a controller into a TV when a zombie jumped out during a game, and a child who smashed two designer figurines when he swept them off the mantle piece.