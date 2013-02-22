It has become an annual tradition, Today you are invited to attend the 4th annual SoylentNews

Super Bowl Party!

As mentioned in a comment to a recent story... it's on!

Just use your favorite IRC client or use our site's link. Then /JOIN #SuperBowl-LVI to join in the fur fun!

When? 6:30 PM (ET) / (3:30 PT) (1 hour after this story goes live)

Where? NBC will broadcast live (as will some on-line sources)

Rules? Keep it civil.

Other: rates reached $5-6M per commercial/advert. So they tend to be memorable; YMMV