It has become an annual tradition, Today you are invited to attend the 4th annual SoylentNews
Super Bowl Party!
As mentioned in a comment to a recent story... it's on!
Just use your favorite IRC client or use our site's link.
Then /JOIN #SuperBowl-LVI to join in the
fur fun!
When? 6:30 PM (ET) / (3:30 PT) (1 hour after this story goes live)
Where? NBC will broadcast live (as will some on-line sources)
Rules? Keep it civil.
Other: rates reached $5-6M per commercial/advert. So they tend to be memorable; YMMV
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Sunday February 13, @10:55PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @10:57PM (8 children)
Channel?
(Score: 2) by martyb on Sunday February 13, @11:01PM (3 children)
It's being broadcast by NBC. Check your local listings for derails.
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Sunday February 13, @11:03PM (2 children)
Ooops! That's details!
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 3, Funny) by coolgopher on Monday February 14, @01:03AM (1 child)
Way to derail the comments, marty! 😂
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @03:47AM
You could be banned for such derailing! Has happened to others.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Sunday February 13, @11:09PM (1 child)
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Sunday February 13, @11:14PM
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 13, @11:12PM (1 child)
Maybe on here after the "ASL Performance of the National Anthem" starts:
http://stream.nbcsports.com/nbc/?pid=2040659 [nbcsports.com]
https://www.nbcsports.com/live [nbcsports.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @11:24PM
Don't give the Jew your money.
https://topstreams.tv/super-bowl-lvi/ [topstreams.tv]
(Score: 2) by martyb on Sunday February 13, @10:57PM
Whether it is to cheer on your favored team or to jeer at a commercial that fell flat, I'm looking forward to seeing you here!
There's more than enough "bad" news to go around. So come join in and enjoy a break from it all!
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 13, @11:00PM (3 children)
Will Snoop Dogg say "Smoke weed everyday" on national television?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday February 13, @11:33PM
Maybe in this year's Puppy Bowl [bleacherreport.com].
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @11:33PM (6 children)
The Super Bowl is football for people who don't like football. All of the commercials and the excessively long halftime show are all intended to distract you from the fact that you're watching a football game. It's also the last NFL game for almost six months, a bit more if you don't count the preseason.
The problem is that I like football, so the Super Bowl isn't for me. I want to watch football, but the football game is just a sideshow at the Super Bowl. Bring on the Daytona 500.
All that being said... GO RAMS!
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Monday February 14, @02:05AM (1 child)
Well not a Football person here... Actually the last professional sport I enjoyed was baseball... and the strike of 1994/95 killed that for me. Still, I will not be watching any part of the Superbowl.
As for advertisements, I use both a javascript blocker AND a pi-hole; that should explain how much I want to see ads. However, I can see why companies pay a crapton to air ads... this event has millions of rubes that actually want to look at ads.
So, no, I don't fit your description... I am doing the same... siperbowl, regular season football, or off season... surfing the net, about to play a video game regardless of televised sports.
I think; therefore, I am vaccinated (and boosted.)
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday February 14, @02:25AM
In the Olden Days, sometimes the ads were good to the point of being classic video.
But the last ones I saw were ... yuck. Now I remember why I stopped watching TV... a long time ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @03:49AM (1 child)
> Bring on the Daytona 500.
Hey, SN, can we have an IRC channel for the Great American Race? It's on FOX network, 2:30pm/et, Sunday, February 20. I think I'll be watching from a friend's house, he has a Daytona 500 party.
I work in the racing industry, the races are the only time I watch anything on FOX...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:42AM
Almost nobody would join that channel. Just post about it on the main #Soylent channel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @04:51AM
Yeah, I get it. The most "football" football game leading up to this was Green Bay vs. SF. That's how football was meant to be played. And seriously, fuck LA but you guys won fair and square because we just seemed to tire out on those last two drives of the NFC championship, which also has no hype and I often think of it as the last real game of the season. That said, amidst all the pomp, circumstance and domed or fair weather stadium, real football is played. It's just that you might have to explain basics like "What's a first down?" to people if you go to a party. If you do that though, it's a feast and who can hate a feast?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @11:39PM
More so if the power cuts out in master control..
Snoop Dog should just lie down and play dead
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 13, @11:56PM
How time flies.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rich on Monday February 14, @04:58AM (1 child)
First off, as a member of the civilized world, to me, "football" is a game where 22 people run around for 90 minutes. trying to kick a spherial ball into square goals. However, in the interest to understand even the strangest native cultures, I treated myself to that broadcast on a secondary screen while I caught up with a few things to do on the primary.
When the Bengals scored the TD after the super wide pass, I wondered how the wide receiver (?) could get around the cornerback (?) that stood in a pretty good position to prevent a catch, but fell down instead. On a single repeat, I saw how the WR put his arm around the "ball opposite" side of the CB and grabbed into his face, which brought him out of balance, in and as a consequence allowing the catch. Now, decades ago, I've heard that about the worst foul in that strange USA-style-Rugby game is holding an opponent by the face protection.
After that, more qualified commentators then mentioned that this was indeed an issue. I ask the more competent of you, how this could escape the relevant eyes in that most watched game?
Of course I rooted for the Rams after that, who rightfully won. :)
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @05:19AM
'S called bribery.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 14, @08:48AM
That was an interesting game. Both teams played the game and they were pretty even, so could've gone either way.