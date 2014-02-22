Some Alder Lake SoCs won't have performance cores
According to an update to a Linux repository that Intel made themselves, found by Japanese outlet Coelacanth Dream, the Alder Lake-based Atom processors will reverse the trend and have up to eight e-cores and no p-cores.
In the update, which contains a partial boot log of an Alder Lake-N part, Intel describes the Atom processors as having two quad-core clusters of e-cores with 2 MB of L2 cache each and a shared L3 cache of an undisclosed size. They also have a 32 EU GPU, the same as the i5-12600.
Alder Lake-N will have up to 8 "Gracemont" cores, while the previous-generation Jasper Lake and Elkhart Lake have only 2 or 4 "Tremont" cores.
Also at CNX Software and Tom's Hardware.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday February 15, @03:58AM (3 children)
IIRC the smaller Gracemont cores have about the same IPC as Skylake, right? So imagine an octa-core Gracemont SoC. That would be seriously powerful for the market segment Atom is usually targeted at.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @05:49AM (1 child)
There have been several Atom variants that have been worthwhile within different fields. I've built decent firewalls/routers, NAS's etc using Atom CPU's.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 15, @05:55AM
I was using a dual-core N2830 Atom as late as 2019 and it was OK. These 8-cores with boosted IPC will crush those older dual-cores.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 15, @05:52AM
https://www.anandtech.com/show/16881/a-deep-dive-into-intels-alder-lake-microarchitectures/4 [anandtech.com]
Something along those lines. You can find some testing out there where the performance cores were disabled on the desktop chips, leaving only the E-Cores. Lower the clock speeds as well and you have an approximation of how this could be.
I'm wondering which would be better: one of the 1+4 chips from the Alder Lake-U lineup (e.g. Pentium 8500, and there is apparently a Celeron 7300 that can't clock above 1 GHz?), or Alder Lake-N with 0+8.
