Intel's Alder Lake-N Atom SoCs Will Have Up to 8 Cores

Hardware

takyon writes:

Some Alder Lake SoCs won't have performance cores

According to an update to a Linux repository that Intel made themselves, found by Japanese outlet Coelacanth Dream, the Alder Lake-based Atom processors will reverse the trend and have up to eight e-cores and no p-cores.

In the update, which contains a partial boot log of an Alder Lake-N part, Intel describes the Atom processors as having two quad-core clusters of e-cores with 2 MB of L2 cache each and a shared L3 cache of an undisclosed size. They also have a 32 EU GPU, the same as the i5-12600.

Alder Lake-N will have up to 8 "Gracemont" cores, while the previous-generation Jasper Lake and Elkhart Lake have only 2 or 4 "Tremont" cores.

Also at CNX Software and Tom's Hardware.

  by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday February 15, @03:58AM

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 15, @03:58AM (#1221597) Journal

    IIRC the smaller Gracemont cores have about the same IPC as Skylake, right? So imagine an octa-core Gracemont SoC. That would be seriously powerful for the market segment Atom is usually targeted at.

