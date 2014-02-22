from the what-exactly-have-they-seized? dept.
HMRC seizes NFT for first time in £1.4m fraud case:
The UK tax authority has seized three Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) as part of a probe into a suspected a VAT fraud involving 250 alleged fake companies.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said three people had been arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud it of £1.4m.
The authority said it was the first UK law enforcement to seize an NFT.
NFTs are assets in the digital world that can be bought and sold, but which have no tangible form of their own.
Meanwhile....
Marketplace Suspends Most NFT Sales, Citing 'Rampant' Fakes and Plagiarism
Sales of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, soared to around $25 billion in 2021, leaving many baffled as to why so much money is being spent on items that do not physically exist and which anyone can view online for free.
NFTs are crypto assets that record the ownership of a digital file such as an image, video or text. Anyone can create, or "mint", an NFT, and ownership of the token does not usually confer ownership of the underlying item. read more
Reports of scams, counterfeits and "wash trading" have become commonplace.
The U.S.-based Cent executed one of the first known million-dollar NFT sales when it sold the former Twitter CEO's tweet as an NFT last March. But as of Feb. 6, it has stopped allowing buying and selling, CEO and co-founder Cameron Hejazi told Reuters.
"There's a spectrum of activity that is happening that basically shouldn't be happening - like, legally" Hejazi said.
While the Cent marketplace "beta.cent.co" has paused NFT sales, the part specifically for selling NFTs of tweets, which is called "Valuables", is still active.
Hejazi highlighted three main problems: people selling unauthorised copies of other NFTs, people making NFTs of content which does not belong to them, and people selling sets of NFTs which resemble a security [risk].
He said these issues were "rampant", with users "minting and minting and minting counterfeit digital assets".
(Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday February 15, @11:06AM (6 children)
Why anyone would spend actual money on any NFT is beyond me.
(Score: 5, Informative) by RamiK on Tuesday February 15, @11:44AM (4 children)
Much of the NFT trade is to facilitate payments for contraband and illicit services as well as an intermediary for tax evasion and money laundering. e.g. If a person wants to transfer money for drugs, the dealer can sell some random NFT for whatever price and the bank transfer / credit charge won't raise red flags.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 15, @04:09PM (3 children)
So, um . . . some of the digital (so called) "art" may not actually be art?
What is art?
Beauty is in the image sensor of the beholder.
Republicans tell me the Bengals can still win if Mike Pence has the courage to make it happen.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Tuesday February 15, @05:25PM (2 children)
NFTs aren't the art. They're tokens. e.g. Take some data, run it through md5sum, and sell (well, establish a limited licensing contract...) the resulting hash value.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 15, @05:42PM (1 child)
The NFT represents ownership of some garbage that someone labels art and someone else pretends is highly valuable and buys it. Money successfully laundered using fake art and NFTs to represent true ownership of that 'valuable' art.
Republicans tell me the Bengals can still win if Mike Pence has the courage to make it happen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @06:51PM
Sounds like they're turning money laundering into an art.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday February 15, @01:20PM
Real value of crypto assets is actual money laundering.
Both sides of the trade are given agree what the money is actually for.
In Japan, certain Yakuza branches collect their territorial tax from vassals by compulsory spending in their very specific own gacha games.
That's clever clean before law and pretty accountable at the same time.
I've heard the same goes in Brasilia.
So, NFT is just a higher layer of a food chain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @11:39AM
...NFTs of these NFTs which are sure to increase in value being the first NFTs of 'seized' NFTs.
You will see they are already increasing in value being bought and sold many times already.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Frosty Piss on Tuesday February 15, @11:56AM
NFT’s are essentially a pyramid scheme, and regardless of how much is paid for them (in BitCoin? Oh my!), have no actual value at all other than what rubes are willing to toss at them:
(Score: 5, Insightful) by inertnet on Tuesday February 15, @12:55PM (1 child)
NFT's fall in the category high end digital audio cables and terrorists blowing themselves up. They all prove that the lesson of life that'll probably be put on my tombstone is proven to be true once again: "you can make people believe anything".
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 15, @04:11PM
Note to self: don't click on NFT 1-click buy-now links.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 15, @04:11PM

Note to self: don't click on NFT 1-click buy-now links.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday February 15, @03:57PM (1 child)
Cleaning your money obtained from illegal activities is only allowed for a select class of people.
They're cracking down on NFTs. OK. Now do Modern Art and art sales.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 15, @04:18PM
Another way to transfer money to someone.
Open a casino. The person receiving payment plays some rigged game and wins very bigly.
This money laundering idea is NOT, not knot intended as an answer to Hillary's question: "'How can anybody lose money running a casino?'"
This money laundering idea is NOT, not knot intended as an answer to Hillary's question: "'How can anybody lose money running a casino?'"