Drones as Big as 747s Will Fly Cargo Around the World With Low Emissions, Startup Says:
The global supply chain is currently experiencing all kinds of glitches, from material shortages to labor shortages and beyond. Moving goods from point A to point B has become more expensive, and there's no quick fix in sight. But a San Diego-based startup plans to meet some of the demand for air freight with an innovative solution: autonomous cargo drones as big as a Boeing 747. And customers are jumping on board.
Natilus, founded in 2016, this week announced $6 billion worth of pre-orders for over 440 of its aircraft. The company says its blended wing design can fit 60 percent more cargo than existing freight aircraft while cutting costs by 60 percent and with 50 percent less carbon emissions.
Aleksey Matyushev, the company's CEO, pointed out in a press release that moving freight by sea is 13 times cheaper than moving it by air, but takes 50 times as long. "Natilus intends to revolutionize the transport industry by providing the timeliness of air freight at an affordable cost reduction of 60 percent, making air cargo transportation substantially more competitive," he said.
How will they do this? Much of the savings will reportedly come from the aircraft's design.
The passenger planes we're used to riding in, as well as many cargo planes, have a 'tube and wing' design, which is what it sounds like: passengers or cargo ride in a hollow tube (called the fuselage), and the attached wings are what generate lift and allow the plane to fly (sounds pretty precarious put that way, doesn't it?).
A blended wing body design, on the other hand, merges the wings and the fuselage, meaning the body is much wider and flatter than that of traditional passenger planes. Until now, blended wing body aircraft have primarily been used for military purposes, but aircraft manufacturers and NASA are starting to look into expanding the planes' uses and coming up with new prototypes.
Part of why passenger aircraft use the tube and wing design is because it's easier to pressurize said tube, and while sitting in a narrow seat packed in next to 200-some other narrow seats isn't the most comfortable thing ever, it works; we board the plane, put our stuff above our heads or at our feet, sit stiffly for several hours, then wait impatiently to file out upon landing.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Tuesday February 15, @03:00PM (9 children)
Second, with a pilot on board in control, it greatly reduces the odds of a plane being turned into a weapon. While a drone system presents the opportunity for a single person to turn hundreds of planes into weapons at the same instant.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday February 15, @03:14PM
It's cheaper to not need to pay a pilot, pilot's insurance, etc.
It's cheaper to not need to pay a pilot, pilot's insurance, etc.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Rich on Tuesday February 15, @03:30PM
Cost. That's why plane operators dropped the flight engineer. Like they also dropped the third and fourth engine when flying overseas and went "ETOPS". While two pilots would indeed not add much in terms of cost, the margins are razor sharp and whoever operates a few percent cheaper wins.
However, I don't see how Natilus could come anywhere close to production cost of established freighters. YT channel "asianometry" just had a video on how the small Mitsubishi jet ran into trouble (e.g. apart from a screwup with documentation, they couldn't get economies of scale for parts outside their joint venture with Boeing). Also Sukhoi, who definitely know how to build airplanes, didn't really get lucky with their Superjet 100. Actually, the Sukhoi appears to be a sound design itself, but the whole maintenance network around the globe seems wonky, making operators unhappy.
The website has the planes lined up. Below the pie-in-the-sky jumbo sized designs is the first model, with, like, 1/20 the capacity, and propeller driven. That's what the two guys could actually build in their barn (and they might succeed at doing so). I think the business plan is to get that into the air, demonstrate autonomy, and then either be bought by Airbus or Boeing just for the knowledge of how to operate autonomous cargo.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 15, @03:39PM (1 child)
Not enough 737 Max catastrophes, we need to get pilots out of the picture so the AI can crash into things unimpeded by hairless monkeys.
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Freeman on Tuesday February 15, @03:58PM
Don't worry, the bug that makes them aim at stop signs and police cars, shouldn't be a problem. No stop signs or police cars in the sky!
Forced Microsoft Account for Windows Login → Switch to Linux.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by crafoo on Tuesday February 15, @03:47PM (1 child)
Safety specs and safety factor requirements of aircraft design - human v. no human. Safety gear and equipment required on-board. Safety specs for landing areas. Ground equipment required for uhm, poor landings of human-piloted vehicles.
a toilet, a cockpit with human controls. a computer control system that factors in human control input as well as direct computer control - far more complex. Also requiring redundant inputs?
Everything is FAR more complex. It weighs more. It has less space. It has a less aggressive flight envelope.
You must pressurize the cabin.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 15, @04:36PM
Most of which is not a significant cost nor more complex. What direct computer control? You insist on a dangerous failure mode here which you can avoid by merely not having the system present.
You're flying in airspace with other planes. You won't be allowed to have a more aggressive flight envelope that would be economically meaningful.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday February 15, @03:53PM (2 children)
In addition to the reasons pointed out by other replies . . .
Having a pilot aboard goes against the long term goal of replacing humans with robots.
If planes are already automated to the point that a pilot is almost unnecessary, then the pilot's most important skills begin to atrophy.
If planes are already automated to the point that a pilot is almost unnecessary, then the pilot's most important skills begin to atrophy.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 15, @04:38PM (1 child)
"IF".
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 15, @04:50PM
Within the last few years I remember articles about pilots becoming overly dependent on auto landing systems. Dependency is the first step towards addiction.
Republicans tell me the Bengals can still win if Mike Pence has the courage to make it happen.
(Score: 2) by Farkus888 on Tuesday February 15, @03:38PM (3 children)
Did anyone else laugh at more room for passengers in the airbus passenger version? They will just pack more people in.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday February 15, @04:30PM (2 children)
Right, when I first flew in a 747 (around 50 years ago) there were wide seats with wide aisles and a cocktail lounge in each section (even in the cheap seats). By 1980 they were packing people in them like sardines (even in business class) on trans-Pacific flights.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @06:15PM (1 child)
Um, you can still get that if you are prepared to pay the equivalent today of what it cost to fly back then. Dipshit.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 15, @06:23PM
Orly? Please show me the site where I can book a seat with enough room that I don't risk poking my neighbor with an elbow when I reach for my HFCS caffeinated beverage. First class you say? I don't think so. Like Captain Normal, I remember sitting in specious seats, not only on a 747, but on 707s and smaller aircraft. My neighbors were most definitely within arm's reach, but there was little risk of blacking somebody's eye when I reached for something.
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: 2) by FuzzyTheBear on Tuesday February 15, @03:39PM
Yeah sure . no pilot .. what could possibly go wrong ? ..
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 15, @03:55PM
Someone is needed who has the authority to have maskless karens removed, arrested and put on permanent no fly lists.
This person does not need to be qualified to fly the plane. Just have the authority of Captain.
Republicans tell me the Bengals can still win if Mike Pence has the courage to make it happen.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday February 15, @03:55PM (11 children)
What ever happened to the people/company that wanted to bring back Zeppelins again? Wasn't that green or cool enough for the investors?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Freeman on Tuesday February 15, @04:01PM (8 children)
Their ambitions were somewhat bloated.
Their ambitions were somewhat bloated.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 15, @04:04PM (7 children)
I thought their ambitions were somewhat over inflated.
I thought their ambitions were somewhat over inflated.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Tuesday February 15, @04:56PM (6 children)
But you can now inflate your own stuff to float - in the pool of the holiday resort they put into the Cargolifter hall :)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 15, @05:14PM (5 children)
For fun, try installing every single package in Ubuntu. Is this more likely to weigh down a zeppelin or an airplane?
For fun, try installing every single package in Ubuntu. Is this more likely to weigh down a zeppelin or an airplane?
(Score: 2) by Rich on Tuesday February 15, @05:38PM
A Zeppelin is pretty darn heavy. It just happens to be lighter-by-volume than the surrounding air. (For reference: The loaded Hindenburg's weight was 215 tons, a 737 weighs around 80 tons, a 747-8 around 440 tons (both MTOW))
Was that a classic Ubuntu with universe and multiverse? Hard call. Or a new Ubuntu with everything Snap? An airship would not get off the ground even with lifting engines of a 747 if you installed that on the onboard computers!
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday February 15, @05:42PM (3 children)
I'm pretty sure there are packages that exclude each other. So you won't be able to install all of them.
But then, even if you could, I'm pretty sure it still would fit on a large hard disk. And even if you need two of them, that's not really much weight; certainly not in the ballpark of a Zeppelin or an airplane.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 15, @05:46PM (2 children)
I had mutually exclusive packages in mind when I suggested it. 😇
I had mutually exclusive packages in mind when I suggested it. 😇
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @05:59PM (1 child)
You guys aren't thinking hard enough. Add a VM / container / virtual-env for each mutually exclusive set and have all the packages!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @07:21PM
Or use a distro with a package manager that doesn't suck and allows installation of conflicting packages at different roots...
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 15, @05:25PM (1 child)
Or, there's also the idea of the wind-powered boat, which drove global trade for a couple of centuries at least. You'd think that would get green-tech types excited.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Tuesday February 15, @07:00PM
https://www.euronews.com/green/2021/12/20/this-huge-kite-is-dragging-cargo-ships-across-the-atlantic-ocean [euronews.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MS_Beluga_Skysails [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by captain normal on Tuesday February 15, @04:51PM
This looks very much like the B-2 bomber. the design is just a rework of the flying wing, first built during WWII. This may will work....if...they can solve the problems of autonomous control. Maybe by having someone control the beast by satellite communication much like military drones are piloted now. They seem to have tried to solve the stability problem with a couple of large fins, but those present problems with weight and drag. Big question is can they build then test in a reasonable amount of time. There's a lot of stuff to work out.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flying_wing [wikipedia.org]
https://silodrome.com/documentary-the-flying-wing-what-happened-to-it/ [silodrome.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @06:15PM (1 child)
i have an idea: let's use this 'em drones to lift those 'em backlogged cargo ships off the coast of west 'murika back to china so they can go about their business of emptying their factories goods to other places on the planet that are willing to remove the cargo as fast as somali pirates but with pay ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @06:24PM
skynet called: it wants its cargo ships back ...