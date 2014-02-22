from the speedy-little-thing dept.
Biologists Investigate Smallest Propeller on Earth – Used by One of the Fastest Organisms on the Planet:
University of Exeter scientists have discovered new information about the tiny propellers used by single-cell organisms called archaea.
Like bacteria, archaea are found in a vast range of habitats – including inside human bodies – but unlike bacteria they are not known to cause disease.
Some archaea propel themselves to incredible speeds by rotating a spiral-shaped filament called an archaellum. Using a powerful cryo-electron microscope, the new study examined this closer than ever before.
The research team – which included the University of Regensburg – focussed on Methanocaldococcus villosus, a species found near underwater volcanoes off Iceland, where water temperatures can reach about 80°C.
"M. villosus swims at a speed of about 500 body lengths per second," said Dr. Lavinia Gambelli, of Exeter's Living Systems Institute (LSI).
"Considering that the tiny cell is only about one micrometer in size, this means half a millimeter in one second.
"At first glance, this does not seem much. But in comparison, a cheetah achieves only 20 body lengths per second – so if an M. villosus cell had the size of a cheetah, it would swim at approximately 3,000 kilometers per hour.
"The incredible speed that M. villosus can achieve makes it one of the fastest organisms on the planet."
Using the cryo-electron microscope, researchers can see objects whose width is as small as only a few hydrogen atoms.
"At this resolution, we can see the very fabric of life and study fundamental biological processes at atomic detail," said Dr. Bertram Daum, also of the LSI.
Journal Reference:
Gambelli, Lavinia, Isupov, Michail N., Conners, Rebecca, et al. An archaellum filament composed of two alternating subunits [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-28337-1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @06:28PM (1 child)
looks like "faith" even exists on the microscopic level. how else would you explain the assembly of a "rigid" rotor shaft that only works if you "let it go" after completion?
i guess it's similar to giving away oranges and apples on a altar with some incense and hoping a detached entity will do something for you ...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 15, @06:55PM
Some would keep the rotor shaft. Others would let it go. Perhaps by accident or lack of strength. It turns out that the ones that let go of the shaft are more suited to survive and reproduce. Even if the survival edge is small, it will change things over time. Sort of like how the two green squares of an American roulette wheel provide the house a small edge guaranteeing that they predictably win in the long run even if a few players win big in the short run.
Is that enough explanation?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @07:28PM
so it really travels at 1.8cm per hour, and in a race with a cheetah one of them would probably drown or discover water ristance at scale is somewhat different.