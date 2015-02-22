Intel is officially in the bitcoin mining business now:
Intel has announced its plans to fully embrace blockchain technology and finally enter the bitcoin mining space with brand new chips that will be available later this year.
In a new blog post, the chip giant explained that it has developed a roadmap of energy-efficient accelerators that will ship in 2022.
Intel is also conscious of the fact that “some blockchains require an enormous amount of computing power” which is why the company is focusing its efforts on developing the most energy-efficient computing technologies at scale.
So far, Argo Blockchain, BLOCK (formerly Square) and GRID infrastructure are among its first customers for this new product. As the company's new architecture is implemented on a tiny piece of silicon, it will have a minimal impact to the supply of other Intel processors.
[...] According to a report from Tom's Hardware, quite a bit is already known about the chip giant's new Bitcoin-mining hardware as the news outlet discovered a reference to its Bonanza Mine chips in a listing for a presentation at this year's International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC). However, Intel has already moved on to its second generation Bonanza Mine chip which is known as BMZ2.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @10:57PM (4 children)
They see a gold rush and are setting up shop to sell equipment to the prospectors.
It seems if their chips were really capable of turning out free money they'd just mine themselves, no?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 15, @11:02PM (2 children)
Who says they aren't?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @01:24AM (1 child)
If they set up around here in western NY State, the local IDA would probably give them a slice of cheap Niagara Falls hydro power in exchange for a few jobs... (the IDA is easily snowed).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @01:39AM
Intel has a heavy concentration in the Pacific Northwest. The Pacific Northwest has massively cheap electricity because of its huge amount of hydroelectric power.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday February 15, @11:31PM
So much energy - literal energy and brainpower - wasted on a completely pointless activity that doesn't benefit humankind in the slightest.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @12:47AM
Dr Lisa Su doesn't say "fuck you" to the environment quite so bluntly.