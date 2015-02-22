from the I'm-NOT-going-to-click-it...YOU-click-it dept.
Emoji web addresses are now a thing (on Opera, anyway):
The humble browser address bar just got an emoji-forward glow up.
Opera announced Monday that it has fully integrated with Yat, an emoji-based identification system that involves people buying and selling emoji. The latest version of the Chromium-based browser now lets users enter emoji in place of standard domains in the web address bar.
If the string of emoji corresponds to an existing Yat, the browser will take users to the associated website. For example, instead of typing out the URL of digital asset management firm Arrington XRP Capital, an Opera user could, if so inclined, enter 🚀🌕 into their web address bar.
"All Opera browsers have, in partnership with @whatsyouryat, become the first and only web browsers to enable emoji-only based web addresses," wrote Opera. "Give it a try by visiting ⛓🕸👀!"
[...] Opera's desktop web browser essentially now integrates with Yat's API.
That people can even buy emoji in the first place might come as a surprise, but Yats aren't themselves new (and to be clear: Yat users are paying to have Yat, a Nashville-based private company, associate them with its emoji; and crucially not claiming the emoji as their own in any context that doesn't involve Yat or the Yat API). Emoji strings have sold from anywhere from a few dollars to, in rare cases, hundreds of thousands. And, since July of 2021, people have been able to use emoji in the web address bar of the mobile Opera Browser on Android and iOS.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @01:38AM
Is 💩 a CNAME for microsoft.com yet?
(Score: 3, Funny) by istartedi on Wednesday February 16, @01:54AM (1 child)
I think it's a 💩💡.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday February 16, @03:44AM
It's a passing thing. I hope.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 16, @02:01AM
Is this more, or less silly, than NFTs?
I think I'll pass, thank you.
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @02:11AM (2 children)
One more reason not to use Opera.
Or perhaps to revive Alternic, but with only 7-bit clean urls. put a stop to stupid shit.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @02:20AM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internationalized_domain_name [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Wednesday February 16, @04:58AM
Yeah I was thinking the same - doesn't this collide with the existing support for emoji domains [wikipedia.org]?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @02:36AM
please consider suicide
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday February 16, @02:56AM
Shouldn't the address for something like that be a unicorn with glitter or gold bars coming out of its butt?
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @03:11AM (1 child)
"Scooby-Dooby-Doo, Where Are You?
We got some work to do now.
Scooby-Dooby-Doo, Where Are You?
We need some help from you now.
Come on Scooby-Doo, I see you... pretending you got a sliver
But you're not fooling me, cause I can see, the way you shake and shiver.
You know we got a mystery to solve,
So Scooby Doo be ready for your act. [Scooby Doo] Uh-uh Uh-uh
Don't hold back!
And Scooby Doo if you come through
you're going to have yourself a Scooby snack!
(That's a fact!)
Scooby-Dooby-Doo, here are you.
You're ready and you're willing.
If we can count on you Scooby Doo,
I know we'll catch that villain."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @04:14AM
Zoinks!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MrGuy on Wednesday February 16, @03:36AM (2 children)
I seem to recall a time when they were a really good, stable, and most of all performance oriented browser. They were a browser I used frequently and could look down on my less enlightened friends for not using. They had serious engineering built by serious people for serious people.
Now they're doing crazy emoji stuff and being "the crypto browser" with a built in wallet and stuff. and it seems like there's no bandwagon they won't hop on. Did the browser wars scar them so badly that this seems like good ideas? Is this the just the corpse twitching? Or do they really expect these kinds of things to raise them from the dead?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 16, @04:01AM
You've got to bear in mind that everything has changed, including the leadership, the developers, the office people, everything. You might want to look at Vivaldi. https://www.infoq.com/news/2015/01/vivaldi/ [infoq.com]
No, Vivaldi isn't a return to the old Opera, but they have brought some of Opera with them. The following article from 2015:
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday February 16, @04:45AM
Opera has been dead for years. Opera ceased being a browser company years ago and at present is some commercial trash like those “browser bars” that used to be all the rage. It’s Spamware all the way and needs to be avoided at all costs. Sad end to something that once had great potential.