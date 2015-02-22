Stories
upstart writes:

Emoji web addresses are now a thing (on Opera, anyway):

The humble browser address bar just got an emoji-forward glow up.

Opera announced Monday that it has fully integrated with Yat, an emoji-based identification system that involves people buying and selling emoji. The latest version of the Chromium-based browser now lets users enter emoji in place of standard domains in the web address bar.

If the string of emoji corresponds to an existing Yat, the browser will take users to the associated website. For example, instead of typing out the URL of digital asset management firm Arrington XRP Capital, an Opera user could, if so inclined, enter 🚀🌕 into their web address bar.

"All Opera browsers have, in partnership with @whatsyouryat, become the first and only web browsers to enable emoji-only based web addresses," wrote Opera. "Give it a try by visiting ⛓🕸👀!"

[...] Opera's desktop web browser essentially now integrates with Yat's API.

That people can even buy emoji in the first place might come as a surprise, but Yats aren't themselves new (and to be clear: Yat users are paying to have Yat, a Nashville-based private company, associate them with its emoji; and crucially not claiming the emoji as their own in any context that doesn't involve Yat or the Yat API). Emoji strings have sold from anywhere from a few dollars to, in rare cases, hundreds of thousands. And, since July of 2021, people have been able to use emoji in the web address bar of the mobile Opera Browser on Android and iOS.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @01:38AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @01:38AM (#1222000)

    Is 💩 a CNAME for microsoft.com yet?

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by istartedi on Wednesday February 16, @01:54AM (1 child)

    by istartedi (123) on Wednesday February 16, @01:54AM (#1222004) Journal

    I think it's a 💩💡.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 16, @02:01AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday February 16, @02:01AM (#1222005) Homepage Journal

    Is this more, or less silly, than NFTs?

    I'm-NOT-going-to-click-it...YOU-click-it dept.

    I think I'll pass, thank you.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @02:11AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @02:11AM (#1222007)
    Didn't the legality of this get settled with Alternic?

    One more reason not to use Opera.

    Or perhaps to revive Alternic, but with only 7-bit clean urls. put a stop to stupid shit.

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @02:36AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @02:36AM (#1222014)

    an emoji-forward glow up

    please consider suicide

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday February 16, @02:56AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Wednesday February 16, @02:56AM (#1222022) Journal

    Shouldn't the address for something like that be a unicorn with glitter or gold bars coming out of its butt?

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by MrGuy on Wednesday February 16, @03:36AM (2 children)

    by MrGuy (1007) on Wednesday February 16, @03:36AM (#1222029)

    I seem to recall a time when they were a really good, stable, and most of all performance oriented browser. They were a browser I used frequently and could look down on my less enlightened friends for not using. They had serious engineering built by serious people for serious people.

    Now they're doing crazy emoji stuff and being "the crypto browser" with a built in wallet and stuff. and it seems like there's no bandwagon they won't hop on. Did the browser wars scar them so badly that this seems like good ideas? Is this the just the corpse twitching? Or do they really expect these kinds of things to raise them from the dead?

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 16, @04:01AM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday February 16, @04:01AM (#1222040) Homepage Journal

      You've got to bear in mind that everything has changed, including the leadership, the developers, the office people, everything. You might want to look at Vivaldi. https://www.infoq.com/news/2015/01/vivaldi/ [infoq.com]

      No, Vivaldi isn't a return to the old Opera, but they have brought some of Opera with them. The following article from 2015:

      Vivaldi: A New Browser Created by Former Opera Developers

      A team of former Opera developers along with their ex-CEO Jon von Tetzchner have created a new browser called Vivaldi.

      A preview but stable version of the Vivaldi browser has been announced today by Vivaldi Technologies, a company founded by “key personnel” from Opera Software, including the former CEO, Tetzchner. We asked Tatsuki Tomita, COO and co-founder of the company, why another browser, and he offered us four reasons:

      Because we feel that there is a need for more powerful browser for people who want more from their browser.

      We think that most browsers in the market today are offering similar, non differentiated, relatively simple browser.

      There are extensions to add more capabilities but we think that’s not what everyone want.

      There is a need for browser with pre integrated rich feature set and offer highly customizable fast experience.

      Tomita added that there are “many millions of users still using old versions of Opera [and] asking for powerful features they once had. That was clearly one of the strong motivations for us to develop Vivaldi.”

      Vivaldi starts with a number of notable features:

      Quick Commands – accessing browser features by typing commands
      Speed Dial – links to favorite websites available when creating a new tab
      Notes – the ability to take notes and screenshots while browsing
      Bookmarks – shown in a tree structure along with snapshots
      According to Tomita, Vivaldi is not built on Opera, but it is using Blink for rendering and V8 for JavaScript. A beta version will be available in the “next few months”, and may include some of the features the team is working on: mail client, synchronization of bookmarks/history/notes/etc. between devices, navigating the web with the keyboard, extensions and improved performance.

      Vivaldi is available on Windows, Linux and Mac OS.

    • (Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday February 16, @04:45AM

      by Frosty Piss (4971) on Wednesday February 16, @04:45AM (#1222055)

      Opera has been dead for years. Opera ceased being a browser company years ago and at present is some commercial trash like those “browser bars” that used to be all the rage. It’s Spamware all the way and needs to be avoided at all costs. Sad end to something that once had great potential.

