Experiment With Turnstiles of Single Electrons Lights Way Towards New Power Standard:
The world’s most commonly used system of measurement, the International System of Units (SI), was redefined in 2019. Since then, units have needed to be defined in terms of the constants of Nature – that is, Nature’s rules that are fixed and of no uncertainty, such as the speed of light – and not in terms of arbitrary references.
This has meant that new research for relating the many units of the system to the constants through experimental realizations has been called for.
“The redefinition has caused a need for new realizations,” says Professor Jukka Pekola.
Researchers at Aalto University have now found a promising new way to link the watt (the unit of power) to the constants of Nature. They believe their method could show the way towards a new power standard, that is, a new way to produce an apriori known amount of power against which other power sources and detectors can be compared.
The researchers have developed a device that converts frequency to power. Frequency is a quantity that can be set with low uncertainty, and therefore it provides a solid basis for a new standard.
...] In the experiment, power is produced with a single-electron transistor in its turnstile operation. This device was previously proved by Pekola to work as a potential standard for the ampere, the unit of electrical current. It is constituted by a small metallic island, source and drain leads and a gate electrode, and it can address very small powers.
Journal Reference:
Marco Marín-Suárez, Joonas T. Peltonen, Dmitry S. Golubev, et al. An electron turnstile for frequency-to-power conversion, Nature Nanotechnology (DOI: 10.1038/s41565-021-01053-5)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @04:31AM (2 children)
OPERA
TENET
AREPO
SATOR
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @04:42AM (1 child)
Wordle overdose?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @04:53AM
A
A T O
E
R
PATERNOSTER
O
S
O T A
E
R
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @04:32AM (1 child)
Don't see any other way to get this on the front page, but, when are we going to ban Runaway1956? The user is toxic, and a self-proclaimed asshole who disrupts every discussion here with complete bullshit. I also suspect that the doxxing he reported is total fabrication. And, the gun fetishism is getting old. Time to kick the old bastid.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @04:38AM
Yes exactly. I heard that they don't edit comments on this site, and I can't find any evidence whatsoever of the alleged doxxing!
(Score: 0, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @04:34AM (1 child)
Jewish rich kids and other homosexual "hackers" working for FBI/RCMP/Judeo-Globalism/Large Corporations claimed to have come up with a bullshit way to draw more tax dollars from Goyim.
As long as the dicks hanging between their tranny legs, which like Pinocchio's nose, become longer with every Jewish lie.
Modern Jewish ideas are pretty goddamn stupid, but nobody can point it out because of Jewish censorship. Nobody can provide a counterexample because it would be racist and anti-Semitic to do so.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @04:42AM
How the hell did this get modded up?! Admins, I demand that you ban the person who modded this up and delete this comment! This site becomes more of a menace to Jewish people every day!