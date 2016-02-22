from the how-long-do-those-execs-expect-to-continue-to-work-for-IBM? dept.
IBM Execs Call Older Workers 'Dinobabies' in Age Bias Lawsuit:
Internal emails show IBM executives calling older workers "dinobabies" and discussing plans to make them "an extinct species," according to a Friday filing in an ongoing age discrimination lawsuit against the company.
The documents were submitted as evidence of IBM's efforts "to oust older employees from its workforce," and replace them with millennial workers, the plaintiff alleged. It's the latest development in a legal battle that first began in 2018, when former employees sued IBM after the company fired tens of thousands of workers over 40-years-old.
One high-ranking executive, whose name was redacted from the lawsuit, said IBM had a "dated maternal workforce."
"This is what must change," the email continues, per the filing. "They really don't understand social or engagement. Not digital natives. A real threat for us."
[...] IBM spokesman Chris Mumma told Insider that the company has "never engaged in systemic age discrimination," and said "IBM separated employees because of changing business conditions, not because of their age."
(Score: 4, Interesting) by MostCynical on Wednesday February 16, @07:30AM (2 children)
was it purely coincidence that those laid off were old (over 40!)?
since when is 'over 40' old, in technology?
is IBM a technology company any more, or is it, really, just another services company (with marketing and branding)?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @10:58AM (1 child)
No, I'm sure it wasn't coincidence but it was ironic, considering that IBM is, itself, a bit long in the tooth by that measure.
At work I am one of the equipment custodians. Some of the laptops in our inventory are considered "ancient" at 6 years of age. Just so you know.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @12:09PM
biological software is usually enhanced as the hardware ages. better hardware units have tho be trained from scratch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @07:36AM
In a word, SLAVES.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Wednesday February 16, @07:44AM (2 children)
In other words, "Why should you believe your own eyes over me?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @09:59AM
Mumma's the word
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @12:25PM
"IBM separated those dinobabies because of changing business conditions, not because of their age."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @09:18AM (1 child)
Aside from RedHat, which they probably want to control and end up destroying, IBM is an obsolete company that sells obsolete mainframes like z15. If they want customers to move away from them, then sure, fire your experienced team members so that whatever you deliver will be repeating same old bugs from 5 years ago on a yearly basis.
The joy of being fresh out of diapers is that you can re-invent the wheel over and over again! Works even better if there is no one to hold their hand.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @10:46AM
I just think of IBM as the company that decimates its workforce every couple of years. Eventually you are left with, what? A patent troll?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @10:31AM
As if anyone needed more evidence, IBM is a shit company to work for. Do not plan on staying any length of time there. I guess if you are an H1-B, you are stuck though.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday February 16, @01:01PM
It sounds like an open and shut case to me. Give the "dinobabies" millions and millions of dollars, then let IBM proceed to shoot itself in the foot.
Maybe somebody with closer knowledge of the company can chime in, but from afar IBM seems to me like a company with a lot of legacy systems to support. A really good thing to do in that case is to continue to employ the people who have supported those legacy systems for decades already. If you hire wet-behind-the-ears people out of CS school you get recommendations like, "Hey everybody, let's move everything to MongoDB!!"
