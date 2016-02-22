In an inconspicuous fashion — via a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission — Elon Musk, Tesla's chief executive, disclosed on Monday that he gave nearly $6 billion worth of the company's shares to charity last year, instantly propelling him into the upper ranks of philanthropic donors.

But the document gave little information about where he directed his wealth, the DealBook newsletter reports.

[...] The gift came as Mr. Musk sold more than $16 billion worth of shares in November and December, much of which was meant to cover tax obligations after exercising stock options.

[...] Several observers noted that weeks before his donation, Mr. Musk tweeted that he would give $6 billion if the United Nations could prove that money could help solve world hunger. Days afterward, the U.N.'s World Food Program outlined how it would spend $6.6 billion to help avert famine.

Mr. Musk's other disclosed philanthropic efforts include millions in gifts to Texas municipalities and a $100 million prize for developing technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the air.