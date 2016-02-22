Elon Musk quietly donated nearly $6 billion last year. Where did it go?:
In an inconspicuous fashion — via a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission — Elon Musk, Tesla's chief executive, disclosed on Monday that he gave nearly $6 billion worth of the company's shares to charity last year, instantly propelling him into the upper ranks of philanthropic donors.
But the document gave little information about where he directed his wealth, the DealBook newsletter reports.
[...] The gift came as Mr. Musk sold more than $16 billion worth of shares in November and December, much of which was meant to cover tax obligations after exercising stock options.
[...] Several observers noted that weeks before his donation, Mr. Musk tweeted that he would give $6 billion if the United Nations could prove that money could help solve world hunger. Days afterward, the U.N.'s World Food Program outlined how it would spend $6.6 billion to help avert famine.
Mr. Musk's other disclosed philanthropic efforts include millions in gifts to Texas municipalities and a $100 million prize for developing technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the air.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @04:00PM
It was Embezzled by International Jews, who kept it as a bribe to allow Tesla to keep operating despite allegations of racism.
Greedy International Jews, such as those who work for Blackrock and Vanguard, are using their control over the money supply to enforce slave-like conditions and income inequality (with the Jews on top profiting the most, as usual) while repackaging it as "ESG Investing."
"ESG" short for "Environmental, Social, and Governance." They want to force products and services on consumers while dictating every aspect of their political lives. We can already see the results of ESG Investing: Niggers and rich-kid Jewish pedophiles burning cities down, allegiance to China, and forcing a beta-test of poisonous vaccines onto the public. Truly evil shit. But then again, the Jews have been kicked out of 110 nations, and they will always remind you of that without telling you why.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @04:15PM (7 children)
"for developing technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the air."
It's called "Trees".
FFS
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 16, @04:39PM
Yeah, trees. But let us remember that we've pumped trillions of old dead trees out of the ground in the past ~100 years. There's literally not enough room on the earth to plant that many trees. Regrowing the missing forests will help, but there are still a lot of dead trees floating in the atmosphere.
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Wednesday February 16, @04:39PM (3 children)
The problem with trees is they grow in a given acre for 10 years or so, then they are chopped down (or just burnt direc) for farming space, and all that carbon is re-released.
You need to guarentee the trees never get chopped down, or the carbon is sequestered underground where it can't be removed.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday February 16, @04:59PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday February 16, @05:37PM
That's how Ancients actually made coal, burying forests in deep underground, covering by mud, in many layers.
You the people should do the same.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Immerman on Wednesday February 16, @05:43PM
Also, you can't look at trees in isolation - they're major player in the surrounding ecosystem, above and below ground. I was just watching a documentary the other day (can't recall the name) that was exploring the net carbon effect of planting trees - and supposedly if you plant a new forest in plains, or after clear-cutting, the young forest actually releases carbon in the short term, requiring about twenty years (roughly until the canopy closes) before it becomes a net carbon sink, which then continues to improve over time. Somewhat counterintuitively, it's actually old-growth forest that sequesters the most CO2 per acre-year.
Basically, trees aren't a quick fix.
I did not however see any mention of how tree farms compare. I would assume that the steady outflow of lumber means a steady consumption of CO2.
And lumber can easily sequester carbon within buildings for centuries. While modern trends towards continuous rebuilding make that unlikely, burying the waste wood (especially in a landfill, which are designed to minimize decomposition), or submerging it underwater can sequester much of it for centuries as well. Encouraging lumber reclamation can also keep the same wood actively in use for much longer through multiple buildings or other projects.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Wednesday February 16, @05:25PM
Your simple solution for removing excess CO2 from the atmosphere is useless without some method of sequestering it (like turning it into charcoal and burying it for example).
Plants are an example of a closed loop system. CO2 taken in by plants gets released as they decompose or are burned.
The excess CO2 is coming from fossil fuels that used to be sequestered until they were dug up and burned. Until something is done to re-sequester it, CO2 concentrations will continue to increase while we continue to burn coal, oil, and natural gas. "Planting more trees" will not reduce the CO2 concentration by itself.
There's a little black spot on the sun today
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday February 16, @06:37PM
I think that's right. It kills several birds with one stone. It sequesters carbon dioxide, sure, but it also anchors topsoil and provides an ecosystem for other plant and animal species to thrive. It can also serve humans in a number of ways, such as shelter, energy, clothing, paper goods, and food (esp. if bamboo is thrown into the mix). Native cultures around the world practiced permaculture in addition to regular agriculture and trees formed the top and mid-tiers of that mix. A soylentil posted a story recently about how trees are being used for waste remediation now (I think it was mangroves sucking up heavy metals from the soil.).
It seems like a clever and successful scheme for reforestation should qualify for some of those grants.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 1, Touché) by negrace on Wednesday February 16, @05:21PM
It went to his own private "charity".
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @05:23PM (2 children)
On ending World hunger
https://biblehub.com/matthew/26-11.htm [biblehub.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Wednesday February 16, @06:12PM (1 child)
I had thought about that when the idea was first floated that some rich person could give $X Billion dollars and magically end world hunger.
Hunger is caused by
not eatingmany factors. Food not available. Or affordable. Unemployment. There could be a variety of underlying causes.
Warlords. Not enough agriculture. Or poor land that cannot produce enough. Water availability. And probably things I can't think of.
Throwing money at this isn't magically going to fix some of these problems.
WHY can't certain people get enough food?
It's nice to halve people for dinner.
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Wednesday February 16, @07:16PM
Hunger is a sensation that tells you it's time to eat. Conflating hunger with malnutrition is either misleading, dishonest, or ignorant.
Hunger is a good thing; it promotes health. Malnutrition is a bad thing, it hastens death.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @05:59PM
well, it didn't show up in my sock drawer!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday February 16, @06:47PM
My better half work in the nonprofit industry, so I have had a window for a couple decades into how that world works. The amount Elon has donated is substantial. Most nonprofits run on a shoestring. His generosity will go a long way.
However, I think industry wide there needs to be a new standard for success in nonprofits. The trouble is that the more money you give, the more the problem you're trying to solve grows. If there are 50,000 homeless and you establish a nonprofit to feed all of them 365 days/yr in perpetuity, in a fortnight there will be 100,000 homeless. And many of those folks tend to accrue other challenges and need other services like drug problems, trouble with the law, mental issues, and so on.
The heartbreaking part of it is that the people supplying the help aren't particularly motivated to help their clients get back on their feet. Their misery is something too many of the providers cultivate in order to put food on their own tables. When you see the sons, daughters, and friends of scions of industry being gifted the Executive Directorships of those nonprofits as a sop and resume building exercise, it all snowballs into part of the dysfunction.
There need to be changes in the political and economic system to stop breaking communities and families and lives and producing the need for nonprofits. There need to be changes in nonprofits and how they're funded to make their continuance contingent on how many people they rehabilitate. Both those things have to happen in tandem or social problems will get worse.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @08:02PM
Let's just make Musk out to be a shithead while quietly sweeping the UN's "blowjobs for food" program under the rug...