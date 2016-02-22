from the fool-me-once... dept.
U.S. to inspect new 787 Dreamliners, says Boeing cannot self-certify:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it would perform final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and will not allow the planemaker to self-certify the jets.
The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision that it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident "Boeing's quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards."
Boeing said it "will continue to work transparently through (the FAA's) detailed and rigorous processes... We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements."
Boeing suspended deliveries of the 787 in late May after the FAA raised concerns about its proposed inspection method. The FAA had issued two airworthiness directives to address production issues for in-service airplanes and identified a new issue in July.
Deliveries have remained halted as U.S. regulators reviewed repairs and inspections. Deliveries are expected to remain frozen months longer.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 16, @09:09PM (22 children)
The FAA has recognized that they need to do the jobs they are paid to do. Hire inspectors, put them in the positions they belong in, and actually pay attention to the process. Software, hardware, simulators, training, testing, housekeeping, hydraulics, even the friggin' toilets - EVERYTHING. Everything that has the least possible impact on the aircraft comes under the FAA's responsibility.
Responsibility. What a concept! It means, "When things go tits up, it's MY FAULT!" That is precisely where the FAA needs to be.
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 16, @09:55PM (8 children)
FAA, FDA, DEA, BBB - none of these are responsible agencies. Some have regulatory powers to remove dangerous products from the market, mostly they all operate by shaming companies that do a bad job.
Business is basically self regulating, these agencies are nowhere near well funded enough to duplicate or exceed the in-topic knowledge of businesses which are responsible for public safety.
The one I know the most about is FDA with respect to medical devices. FDA enforces process. Does your business have documented processes? Does your business follow (meaning, document following of) its processes? Do these processes include basic industry standards like: design controls, risk analysis, corrective and preventative action, complaint handling? Those processes should reveal when there is a problem with a product before it starts killing people, and when they don't the processes get refined to try to do better next time. All of this is relatively recent, design control processes didn't roll out as a FDA requirement until 1994 - around about the same time CE marking and independent audits of self certification rolled out in Europe.
FDA (and FAA) don't approve anything, they give permission to market, and that permission to market is based on a thorough review of documented following of required processes. Permission to market is revoked when significant unexpected harm or other unexpected failures are reported in the field. Sometimes they will convene a panel of experts to review an application to market a new technology, but those panels are more political than scientific in nature, and the scientists often don't know enough to ask even slightly insightful questions. One we got was: "these things are made of metal, what happens when the implant rusts?" Answer: "the case is titanium, it doesn't rust."
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @10:07PM (2 children)
Don't leave out the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 [nih.gov] that took away any remaining regulatory teeth the FDA had. Prior to that act, you couldn't put crap on the shelves and make snake oil claims of its safety and efficacy. Now you can. You now don't even need to ensure it is safe (we'll just wait to see if anyone gets sick before thinking about considering to take it off the shelves), let alone actually does anything. Funny how the major sponsor of that, Orrin Hatch, coincidentally had a son in the "supplements market" and who has profited to the tune of millions off of that law. Things that make you go "hmmmm . .. "
(Score: 3, Funny) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 16, @10:14PM (1 child)
One of our FDA inspectors accidentally walked in our office with his pistol in a quick draw holster and his badge on his belt. He immediately apologized and explained that he would NEVER intentionally flash his gun at us, a medical device company, it was just that he had business across the street just before our appointment in the Colombian grocery store. It seems that somebody was importing cocaine in Colombian soda cans and, being human, they had accidentally lost track of some of the "special" cans and they were getting put on the shelves and sold to people who thought they really were soda - and it was potent enough to accidentally kill anyone who might take a gulp of it before realizing what it was. Food and Drug Agency...
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @02:34AM
Food and Drug Agency... is people?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RS3 on Wednesday February 16, @10:26PM (1 child)
I've been working in a smallish food processing plant, mostly organic (and sometimes Kosher) stuff, so there is a full-time FDA person on site. The company pays for him/her to be there. FDA person has their own hard office, and closest to entrance parking spot. He/she doesn't go around inspecting all day long, but there are test labs on site. Additionally every day samples are sent to 3rd party test labs. Everything is documented, following procedures, etc. All employees are well trained and quite motivated to do high quality work, esp. concerning food safety. The stuff is USDA certified organic, _no_ preservatives, so much extra care is taken and necessary for the food to be safe.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 16, @11:56PM
I wonder if the personal attention is because of the extra risk in the new organic methods.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Wednesday February 16, @11:08PM
And I believe we've just identified the key problem: It turns out government bureaucracies can in fact do things, and sometimes those things make a positive difference, but since the positive difference usually is about things that don't happen it's hard to convince politicians or the public that it's a good idea.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday February 17, @01:49AM (1 child)
FAA places representatives directly at the manufacturing sites of aerospace companies. They have offices with the seal of the FAA on the door and everything. They work closely with the quality departments and the engineering departments. They sign off on drawings, they see inspection samples, they review qualification documents for each and every part. That's how involved they are. If they say no it doesn't get built or the design doesn't move forward.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday February 17, @01:51AM
The self-certification thing was an official pencil-whipping shortcut to allow the companies to hire "FAA reps" and just qualify the parts and designs themselves. Doesn't look like it always worked out all that well.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @09:59PM (4 children)
Without doing some research, I'm not sure what blame to put on the FAA. If they've had their budgets stagnant or cut, then the blame is on Congress, not the FAA. The IRS has had this problem for many years. Their budget gets cut and cut and they lose the capability to do complex audits (i.e., audit rich people), but certain parts of Congress are very adamant to not raise their budget for enforcement because, frankly, they don't want them to be able to audit rich people. The mantra is always "we don't need new laws, just enforce the existing ones!", but then they do everything in their power to gut enforcement of the existing laws (cf. ATF gun law enforcement) so that they can have their cake and eat it too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @10:24PM (3 children)
If you're going to complain about congress, then you have to address the people that reelect them for 40 years. Always go to the root cause
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @10:29PM
We choose between Dumb and Dumber. Got it? Or Worser and Worsest. Terrible and Awful. Are you catching on yet?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @10:47PM (1 child)
I'm with you, buddy. There are HUGE swaths of the country who consistently and reliably (and remarkably gleefully, but ignorantly) vote against their own interests by voting in the interests of the rich.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday February 17, @01:56AM
but..they will be rich, themselves, someday.
"I guess once you start doubting, there's no end to it." -Batou, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @12:48AM (1 child)
Implicit assumption: they are actually paid to do.
Assumption does not check true [nymag.com].
Oh, the irony. Like silvery but with iron instead.
I mean, moralizing about responsibility coming from a self-admitted asshole. It stinks.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 17, @01:31AM
That's silly. I've never blamed Biden or Trump for me being an asshole. Not even Hillary. Not sure about Obama . . .
Taking bets: When does Biden's approval rating reach 15%?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 16, @10:20PM
I have had to deal with the FAA, including inspections and preparations for same.
I've had to deal with NOAA, including their data management folks.
I've had to deal with the NEA, the ATF and the USDA (ain't it amazing who you meet when you're a data scientist?) and I've consistently found a couple of things.
The first thing is that about one in four of them should not be given a job. At all. They should be given therapy. Uncle Sam somehow ends up with a bottomless supply of complete and utter incompetents, and not merely dead weight but people whose very presence gums up the works. Ranging from the angry woman who was incensed by an electrician plugging an extension cord into an outlet in her cubicle (They ain't takin' MAH electricity!) to the obvious alcoholic who couldn't actually follow directions but did screw up everyone around him by interference and them having to pick up his slack. It's just ... special all the way down. I'm talking the kind of people who, even in the stuffiest of big companies would be shown the door or never even hired.
The second problem is that despite the presence of some good, dedicated folks the institutional focus is not on actually achieving anything but on following procedures regardless of how meaningless. I remember one winery getting regular demands for grape usage rates when they actually did exactly, precisely nothing with grapes (cider is classified as a wine, for reasons more historical than sensible). Total waste of time, more so because their paperwork was quite clear on what they used. Yes, wineries (certainly used to, probably still do) have to report their use of ingredients.
The FAA inspectors were serious people, but seemed to be more interested in generating huge checklists than engaging in things like human interface analysis. It was as if they were generating paper to feed some kind of paperwork Shelob down in the bowels of DC, and had a faith that as long as the paperwork flowed, the result would only be accidents that flowed from human error.
Now we are told that Boeing can't just slap QAP stamps on everything and call it good. This is a good thing, but it would be an even better thing if we could audit the auditors. This is where the house of cards is not only prone to fail, but is visibly failing if you have any contact with the minions of Uncle Sam.