from the They-don't-make-things-like-the-used-to-any-more dept.
https://passo.uno/why-collect-read-old-computer-manuals/:
It's my ritual: every time I enter a secondhand bookshop, I go straight to the Sciences section and search for old computer manuals. They're very hard to come by, as their owners tend to throw them away once they stop using a particular device or piece of software. Manuals also happen not to be the most engaging read for most people, which adds to their rarity; few want to peruse an old IBM AS/400 handbook while laying at the beach.
Disregarding old manuals as useless piles of paper does them a grave disservice, though. Many of them are admittedly awful or outright boring, but some are ripe with forgotten tech lore and high-quality design. The writers of old manuals often enjoyed more editorial resources than tech writers are used to today, and produced handbooks and guides with greater care, because they couldn't afford gross inaccuracies to go to press.
How old is your oldest computer manual?
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Thursday February 17, @10:20AM
Should I also keep my drivers CD that came with the motherboard? I think I even remember a floppy disk that came with my serial mouse, must be a treasure.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday February 17, @10:23AM
It gives you time for nerdy pursuits like this one, and you don't get an earful from the wife when you fill the house old crap.
Although I have a feeling the former is a consequence of the latter...
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Thursday February 17, @10:53AM
I have manuals for :
1993 Pace Modem
Windows 95 (I still have it installed on an old PC)
Winfows NT 4.0 (Compaq branded)
Peter Nortons Assembly Language Book for the IBM PC dated 1989 (I guess it is still applicable)
I only recently threw away my PC DOS (version 3) manuals.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @11:07AM
Oldest computer books on my shelf:
- C pocket reference book from 1989 (bought in second hand store)
- HTML4 tutorial book from 1998 (from the time when web development was still innocent)
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday February 17, @11:14AM
For a lot of early software, especially from the DOS era and earlier, a manual may be the only way to operate a piece of software.
Keyboard command layout, command line syntax, explanations of limitations and features, or even what the vendor though was special about their software compared to others. You may not find that without the manual.
This information would not have fit on the floppy disk. And even if it had, professionals buying software to run their business didn't want to squint at some tiny little green screen to learn about their new system - printed manuals were, and still are, easier to read. Or get stuck unable to read help files because the software would not load in the first place.
Manuals were an important part of retail packages. Read any old software review in infoworld or byte magazine and how well the manual is written is always part of that. (not to mention good tech support, which we also don't get these days)
(Score: 1) by Acabatag on Thursday February 17, @11:36AM
I have an original BSD 4.4 manual set. Also a GNU Emacs manual from the 80s. And a few of my fathers old books. He started at IBM in 1956. I don't have the manual contents but I have a notebook cover from when he programmed the IBM 650.
(Score: 2) by agr on Thursday February 17, @11:37AM
When I was a kid in the early 1960s and got interested in computers, you could write to IBM asking for manuals and they would send them to you for free. I still have a box of old manuals, including ones for the IBM 709, 1401, 7070, 1130 and an early System/360 Principles of Operation. Many date back to the late 1950s. They were very well written and produced and set a standard for the industry. Some even had instructions for wiring plugboards in peripherals that were based on older accounting machines. I remember when the first IBM PC came out and it had a manual that was up to IBM snuff. These days a microprocessor that sells for under a dollar can have an online data sheet that has more pages than an old IBM mainframe manual. Bitsavers has many old IBM manuals available on line and they are worth a look.