Here's Why Movie Dialogue Has Gotten More Difficult To Understand (And Three Ways To Fix It):
I used to be able to understand 99% of the dialogue in Hollywood films. But over the past 10 years or so, I've noticed that percentage has dropped significantly — and it's not due to hearing loss on my end. It's gotten to the point where I find myself occasionally not being able to parse entire lines of dialogue when I see a movie in a theater, and when I watch things at home, I've defaulted to turning the subtitles on to make sure I don't miss anything crucial to the plot.
Knowing I'm not alone in having these experiences, I reached out to several professional sound editors, designers, and mixers, many of whom have won Oscars for their work on some of Hollywood's biggest films, to get to the bottom of what's going on. One person refused to talk to me, saying it would be "professional suicide" to address this topic on the record. Another agreed to talk, but only under the condition that they remain anonymous. But several others spoke openly about the topic, and it quickly became apparent that this is a familiar subject among the folks in the sound community, since they're the ones who often bear the brunt of complaints about dialogue intelligibility.
"It's not easy to mix a movie," says Jaime Baksht, who took home an Oscar for his work on last year's excellent "Sound of Metal" and previously worked on Alfonso Cuarón's "Roma." "Everybody thinks you're just moving levers, but it's not like that."
This problem indeed goes far beyond simply flipping a switch or two on a mixing board. It's much more complex than I anticipated, and it turns out there isn't one simple element that can be singled out and blamed as the primary culprit.
"There are a number of root causes," says Mark Mangini, the Academy Award-winning sound designer behind films like "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Blade Runner 2049." "It's really a gumbo, an accumulation of problems that have been exacerbated over the last 10 years ... that's kind of this time span where all of us in the filmmaking community are noticing that dialogue is harder and harder to understand."
Join me and these industry experts as we sort through that "gumbo" and identify some of the most prominent reasons it has become more difficult to, in the paraphrased words of Chris Tucker's Detective Carter in "Rush Hour," understand the words that are coming out of characters' mouths.
(Score: 3, Informative) by fliptop on Thursday February 17, @01:12PM
I think Altman did it on purpose, too. McCabe & Mrs. Miller [imdb.com]
To be oneself, and unafraid whether right or wrong, is more admirable than the easy cowardice of surrender to conformity
(Score: 2) by Taxi Dudinous on Thursday February 17, @03:06PM
Just prior to Mcabe & Mrs. Miller Altman did some interesting things with MASH. Well, instead of isolating dialogue as was the norm, he had numerous conversations and background noises happening at one time. This was especially pronounced in the OR. It really helped push the idea of a busy and chaotic atmosphere. Even so, it is possible to focus on any particular conversation. Now with so many tracks available, and so many layers of ambient sound and "acoustic texture" layered in, it does seem to be more difficult to focus even on one line of dialogue. There are just too many tracks and too many toys.
Thomas Curley FTA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @01:39PM
Or do I have to join him on the journey to find out?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @01:42PM
"We're worse at our jobs than the previous generations."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Thursday February 17, @02:21PM
As far as I can tell it could probably be summarizes as:
* New actors mumble cause they believe sounding all breathy, almost whispering and talking like Clint Eastwood in a spaghetti western from the late 60s makes you great.
* New technology is shit and they are not in a position to use old working equipment (think big boom mics, nobody likes them cause they create shadows etc).
* Audio and sound crew have now power over re-takes and so everything have to be fixed in post production. Which it can't be. So instead they just put music in everywhere which makes it even worse.
* Cinemas and streaming services don't play audio at the correct volume or compress it to much.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 17, @03:06PM
Boom mics take labor to use correctly, even more expensive than the equipment itself.
I wonder if they couldn't help this situation by scattering array microphones around the action and steering a virtual boom in-between the actors speaking the dialog?
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @01:52PM
So... no subtitles then? Is dialogue even still relevant to the plot according to hollywood? Isn't hollywood about explosions, fast cars, big boobs, and superheroes only these days? Remind me again when the next marvel/dc/... is coming out with yet another spin on the same old regurgitated crap?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @01:54PM
Audio Equalizers boosting 300-1200 Hz
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @02:10PM
Electronic countermeasures are required just to watch a frickin' movie. This is why I watch almost none these days.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 17, @02:24PM
Stereo amplifiers used to have more prominent Bass and Treble enhance knobs, and a tweak of those will sometimes bring up the vocal ranges enough.
I see it as first an intentional choice on the part of the directors. The actors mumble, they don't practice Shakespearean diction for an un-amplified stage audience - it may be more realistic and life-like, but if your dialogue actually means anything you might consider making it intelligible to the audience.
Second, it's an intentional choice on the part of the sound mixers. They mix for the dynamic range of theaters with 10,000W 30 speaker sound systems. Earth shattering explosions, bone jarring collisions, then a soft intimate moment with the leading lady at -80dB from the previous scene. It works in a quiet room with the best gear, but even good home theaters rarely compete at that level. A little compression would go a long way.
Third, a lot of home theaters lack even a 5.1 speaker set, and when they have a center channel it can still be under-capable compared to the front-main speakers. If you've got that center channel, use it - it really helps a lot.
I'm sure there's more insight in the article from the professionals, but I don't really need insight about deeper reasons why, I need them to hear that their products are less compelling because the audio mix sucks for how it is consumed 99% of the time. That's right, guys, for every 2 hours we spend in a theater seeing a first run movie, we consume at least 200 hours of streaming or DVD based video on a home system that cost less than $2K. If you want to compete in the market that really matters, learn how to reach the bulk of your audience with the best possible product, because how it looks and sounds in an IMAX theater is a very minimal concern to the vast majority of people consuming your product.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @02:54PM
^ This, pretty much.
A full movie auditorium has a higher sound absorption coefficient than an empty one, you'd expect projectionists (like live sound engineers) to have understood this. Yet apparently nobody thought of calibrating attendance to seating and feeding info from the booking system to digital projectors, adjusting sound levels accordingly.
Where pop music is usually mixed to sound good on the worst possible system, movie sound is mixed for the best systems. Modern professional monitor speakers are incredibly detailed, home theater speakers typically are not. You can't take something mixed at 85dBA and expect the same volume separation at 65dBA, it's made even worse with dynamic range compression. You can't take a 7:1 mix and expect the same spacial separation in a straight stereo downmix.
AI would already be capable of solving these and also the data compression issues for streaming. The industry will complain until the results are better than they can do manually which will then let engineers concentrate their efforts on a single format mix.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 17, @03:09PM
The new theaters with their big pleather recliners and wide spaced seating should be more consistent, audiowise, than the old tightly packed rows of nearly upright jumpseats.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Thursday February 17, @02:21PM
I have some hearing loss and had chalked my inability to understand modern TV up to that. We keep subtitles on continuously.
I've been transferring my parents' old VHS tapes over to digital formats and I have noted a distinct difference in how well I understand the audio on old TV shows. I wonder if audio leveling is a factor. (This is the reason that commercials are so obscenely loud.) I should pull an audio track of a converted tape and compare it to the same media pulled from streaming.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 17, @02:28PM
"Old music" from the AM radio days was produced and mixed to appeal to people listening on crappy AM transistor radios. Those songs didn't have booming bass or soaring high notes because the audience wouldn't hear them even if they did perform them live in the studio. VHS was the time of standard definition TVs, and again, home theaters were fairly rare back then, a lot of the audience was getting by with a single 3" speaker on the side of the tube.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @03:03PM
I quit going to the movies years ago for a number of reasons, but one of them was that the movies are just too damned loud. When I was a kid, they were nowhere near this loud. I went to a movie this Christmas so my mother-in-law could go with the kids to do something together. I and my kids stuffed some tissue in our ears as makeshift earplugs just to take the edge off.
Quiet dialog, mumble mumble, BOOM! CRASH! DEAFENING SHITTY POP MUSIC!! Back to: mumble, mumble...
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Thursday February 17, @03:28PM
Completely agree. I'm seriously contemplating running my movie collection through a noise leveling technique before watching, but that is a band-aid.
Yes, music really can set a scene, and dialogue's volume (or lack there-of) can change the atmosphere. But if you have quiet dialogue and loud music/effects on an amateur youtube video the comments will really let you know. Meanwhile it is the norm for Hollywood production.