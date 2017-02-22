Microsoft hasn't announced the Surface Laptop 5 yet, but a new leak points to it having an option to use AMD's latest line of Ryzen CPUs.

A site called Windows Prime has posted what Windows watcher Paul Thurrott reckons to be an official specs sheet for the forthcoming Surface Laptop 5.

[...] The Surface Laptop 5 would be a significant departure on the AMD front, with the specs sheet indicating the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models would be available with Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors that AMD announced in January at CES.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 would come with a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 6680U processor, while the 15-inch model would come with an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 6980U processor – and, of course, integrated Radeon graphics in both. Battery life is quoted at 'up to' 21 hours and 19.5 hours respectively.