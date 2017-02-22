Microsoft's 'Surface Laptop 5' could get latest AMD mobile processors for the first time:
Microsoft hasn't announced the Surface Laptop 5 yet, but a new leak points to it having an option to use AMD's latest line of Ryzen CPUs.
A site called Windows Prime has posted what Windows watcher Paul Thurrott reckons to be an official specs sheet for the forthcoming Surface Laptop 5.
[...] The Surface Laptop 5 would be a significant departure on the AMD front, with the specs sheet indicating the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models would be available with Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors that AMD announced in January at CES.
The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 would come with a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 6680U processor, while the 15-inch model would come with an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 6980U processor – and, of course, integrated Radeon graphics in both. Battery life is quoted at 'up to' 21 hours and 19.5 hours respectively.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @03:54PM
This must mean they finally figured out how to use AMD's PSP to deliver telemetry as well as Intel's IME does, so that Microsoft engineers can now jerk off while watching you work on spreadsheets on either platform.