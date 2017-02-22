from the will-he-change-his-name-to-Cleggberg? dept.
Meta policy head Clegg receives promotion to be on par with Zuckerberg and Sandberg:
Meta, formerly Facebook, has promoted its top policy executive Nick Clegg to a newly created president of global affairs role.
Clegg has worked at Meta for over three years. Prior to joining Facebook as its global affairs vice president in 2018, Clegg had served as Britain's deputy prime minister.
Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in a post on his personal Facebook page, said Clegg's new role will see him lead Meta on all of its policy matters. It will also put him "at the level" of Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, the company's chief operating officer.
"Nick will now lead our company on all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations, as well as how we make the case publicly for our products and our work," Zuckerberg said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @09:16PM (1 child)
Who the fuck cares, honestly?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @09:21PM
METAMATES
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday February 17, @09:37PM
Share the responsibility/blame with some new faces might be needed since he (Zuck) himself has already been pegged as a lying twat. But to hire a loser politician? I guess they needed someone with a soft grip on reality and the truth and that was already used to lie at a moments notice about anything and everything.
I guess they hope he can pull strings and have political clout over in euroland to make them all less mad at metabook. Not tossing so many fines at them and to give them a pass with all their privacy violations.