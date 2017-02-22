Meta, formerly Facebook, has promoted its top policy executive Nick Clegg to a newly created president of global affairs role.

Clegg has worked at Meta for over three years. Prior to joining Facebook as its global affairs vice president in 2018, Clegg had served as Britain's deputy prime minister.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in a post on his personal Facebook page, said Clegg's new role will see him lead Meta on all of its policy matters. It will also put him "at the level" of Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, the company's chief operating officer.

"Nick will now lead our company on all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations, as well as how we make the case publicly for our products and our work," Zuckerberg said.