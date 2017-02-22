A Network of Fake Test Answer Sites Is Trying to Incriminate Students – The Markup:
When Kurt Wilson, a computer science student at the University of Central Florida, heard that his university was using a controversial online proctoring tool called Honorlock, he immediately wanted to learn more.
The company, whose business has boomed during the pandemic, promises to ensure that remote students don't cheat on exams through AI-powered software used by students that "monitors each student's exam session and alerts a live, US-based test proctor if it detects any potential problems." The software can scan students' faces to verify their identity, track specific phrases that their computer microphone captures, and even promises to search for and remove test questions that leak online.
One feature from Honorlock especially piqued Wilson's interest. The company, according to its materials, provides a way to track cheating students through what Honorlock calls "seed sites" or others call "honeypots"—fake websites that remotely tattle on students who visit them during exams.
[...] But some experts in the ethics of education worry techniques like honeypot websites simply go too far.
"I can sum up this activity in one word," said Sarah Eaton, an associate professor at the University of Calgary who studies academic integrity. "Entrapment."
Ceceilia Parnther, an associate professor at St. John's University who has studied remote proctoring, said the situation is ironic: Students "are being set up" through honeypots, she said, in an attempt to detect academic integrity violations, a practice that's itself ethically questionable.
"The face-to-face comparison is a teacher walking around with the answer key and putting it on the corner of each desk and then penalizing students if they look over at it," she said.
Is it a reasonable measure to take to prevent cheating, or is it simply as some say a case of entrapment?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 18, @03:02AM (5 children)
It fits the definition of entrapment. I doubt it will work for long at any given University - the first time they bust students for using it word will be out.
If they are only setting honeypots with answer keys showing the letters of multiple choice answers, I'm sort of ambivalent about them doing it. Students should be taught about entrapment and how some people will be checking on them in the future. I think simple failure of any exam in which the student is proven to have used the honeypot is as far as the punishment should go - perhaps a three strikes rule before escalating to failure of the whole course or expulsion. To do anything more severe would be counter-productive on many levels.
If the honeypots can be found by others, and intentionally give wrong or misleading information - I'd class this as 100% unethical and an anti-academic activity, something that academic institutions should be ashamed to even consider supporting in any way.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Friday February 18, @03:13AM
It's creepy enough having the Borg monitor you taking the test, but laying answer sheets around to be picked up is entrapment and p1ss poor ethical conduct for a university.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday February 18, @03:20AM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 18, @03:24AM (1 child)
Incel raper persecution complex? If only we had a pro-rape Sec. of Ed, like Betsy de Vos.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday February 18, @04:35AM
You can blow that out your arse. Rape is a serious crime. Schools shouldn't deal with it, nor should they even try. The school's only function should be to take statements, collect and preserve evidence, cooperate with real police investigators, and hand it all over to a prosecutor. Serious crimes go to court, where due process takes place. If you can have one student booted out of college based on one unsubstantiated allegation made by a single student, you've done EVERYTHING wrong.
Or, don't you believe in due process? Can't believe in democracy if you don't believe in due process!
Biden Misery Index reaches 11.5% Jan 2022!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 18, @03:38AM
Ha! My CMS has random ordering of multiple-guess answers, so they better know the answer to the question so they can check whether the cheat sheet is correct! Isn't anyone worried about what this might do to collegiate sports?
(Score: 2) by EJ on Friday February 18, @04:12AM (1 child)
Entrapment is enticing someone to commit a crime that they would not otherwise have committed.
Merely providing an opportunity for someone to commit a crime is not entrapment.
In the example of honeypot websites, they are no different from an undercover cop in an area where drugs are sold. If a person comes up to the cop to try to buy drugs, that's not entrapment. For it to be entrapment, the cop would have needed to (at a minimum) approached the person to offer the drugs for sale to them. Even that might not rise to the level of entrapment. If the person refused, but the cop then pressed them and tried to convince them to buy the drugs, that would be entrapment.
Another example would be an undercover cop on the corner who approaches a car to ask the guy if he's looking for a good time. If the guy says he's not, then the cop can't say, "Come on. You know you want it." That would rise to the level of entrapment, but it might be hard to prove without video/audio evidence.
If a student wants to claim entrapment regarding a honeypot website, then they need to first explain what they were doing at that site in the first place.
In my opinion, it's getting to be a bit of a moot point in this day and age. Rote knowledge is not really as useful as the skills to research and find the answers. Today's jobs have so much information attached to them that you really can't expect people to have everything memorized. The critical thing is being able to find the right answer, understand the answer, and provide it in an efficient manner.
If you consider something like the NEC, laws, etc. then you know that those things change all the time. It is a waste of time for an electrician to try to memorize every bit of the electrical code because it could change the very next month. They need to carry a code book with them, know which version of the code is required for their area, and be able to look up the latest requirements. Sure, a basic understanding of the standards is important, but not every single detail.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday February 18, @04:44AM
I'm glad you pointed that out. Now, let's back up a half step, and understand that cops do use entrapment. Law is written and rewritten, tried, and stricken down or upheld all the time, based on real life court findings. In one state, cops can get away with very little, in another state, cops can get away with a lot. In one court, the judge is going to hold the cops to the highest standards, while another court may not be so demanding.
Multiple people have agreed that the activity in TFA amounts to entrapment, and I tend to agree with them. If the university is supporting an apparent cheat site, that is unethical. Law makers, law enforcement, and the courts are going to have to figure out how far that sort of nonsense will be allowed to go.
Biden Misery Index reaches 11.5% Jan 2022!