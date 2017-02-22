from the follow-the-money dept.
Corn ethanol no better—and probably worse—than burning gasoline, study says:
For over a decade, the US has blended ethanol with gasoline in an attempt to reduce the overall carbon pollution produced by fossil fuel-powered cars and trucks. But a new study says that the practice may not be achieving its goals. In fact, burning ethanol made from corn—the major source in the US—may be worse for the climate than just burning gasoline alone.
Corn drove demand for land and fertilizer far higher than previous assessments had estimated. Together, the additional land and fertilizer drove up ethanol's carbon footprint to the point where the lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions—from seed to tank—were higher than that of gasoline. Some researchers predicted [*] this might happen, but the new paper provides a comprehensive and retrospective look at the real-world results of the policy.
Proponents have long argued that corn-based ethanol bolsters farm incomes while providing a domestic source of renewable liquid fuel, while critics have said that its status as a carbon-reducing gasoline additive relies on questionable accounting. Based on the new study, both sides may be right.
(Score: 2) by EEMac on Friday February 18, @11:46AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 18, @11:54AM (1 child)
what a useless sentence, that perfectly illustrates why politics is corrupt in general.
no, not both sides are right.
in fact, there are not two sides.
there are two communities: one is talking about farmer wellbeing and national self-reliance; the second is talking about the environment.
somehow, both communities decided to focus on what they know and what they care about, instead of talking to each other.
most likely, the first community focused on their immediate selfish needs, and ignored the problems pointed out by the second community.
also the second community didn't recognize the extent to which "burning something" is important to the first community, so they dismissed them as ignorant hillbillies or whatever.
and then everyone got to feel they are doing the right thing, and everyone is happy.
well, except for the grandkids.
they'll have to suffer through extreme weather and migration pressure.
but whatever. at least we all know it's the hillbillie's fault, and we get to tell them we told them so.
the real issue? groups are so large that people can't talk to each other. they are forced to choose representatives. and the representatives are not interested in solving the problems. the representatives are interested in being representatives. which is a lot easier to do by turning the conversation about "we need fuel, we need self-reliance, we need a viable environment for the future" into "we have to impose our will on the other group".
so instead of having a conversation about balancing needs with available resources, we're having a fight about which bit of society gets to impose the bit-of-society-ideal solution. because the representatives get better support from their chunks of people if they promise the relevant "ideal solution".
basically modern democracies are just a slightly more elaborate version of mob rule.
I can't tell if anyone wanted this, but it's clear that the rich are loving it.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday February 18, @12:32PM