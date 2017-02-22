Three major browsers are about to hit version 100. Will websites cope?
This February Google put out Chrome 98, closely followed by Mozilla releasing Firefox 97. Soon both will hit version 100.
The memory of the web industry is short. This has happened before: when Opera reached version 10 in 2009, it caused problems, and just three years later, Firefox 10 faced similar issues.
And it will happen again. Google is planning to release Chrome 100 at the beginning of April, and Firefox 100 should follow in May.
Google anticipates that there will be some issues, so ever since Chrome 96 it has offered a facility to force the version number to 100: just go to chrome://flags and set #force-major-version-to-100.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 18, @02:04PM (1 child)
I use the dev channel for Chromium, it's already been on 100, nothing has changed.
Nobody should be doing things based on browser versions any more except for things like polyfill, who will just naturally be doing things correctly.
Of course this is why Microsoft skipped Windows 9, but some 25 year old program checking for Windows 95 is different from a website.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 18, @02:14PM
> Of course this is why Microsoft skipped Windows 9,
Is this really a thing? Seems like I would have heard of it (here, or some other tech site), but it's news to me.