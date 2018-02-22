Not on every Apple-1 computer is a serial number!

Some (not all!) Apple-1 of the 1st batch have a handwritten number on the back which is obviously a serial number. None of the 2nd batch (also called 'NTI' Apple-1) have a serial number. List of all known serial numbers on the back of some 1st batch Apple-1.

There were many theories surrounding this number. Only Apple-1 computers sold by the Byte Shop seems to have this number. But nobody remembers where the number really comes from. Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs, Daniel Kottke, Paul Terrell, the board manufacturer etc. all say that they didn't put the number on the mainboard. For a factory it would be very unusual to write a serial number [using a] magic marker on a pcb. Usually it was printed on the board or a label was used.