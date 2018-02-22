Stories
Dad Takes Down Town's Internet by Mistake to Get his Kids Offline

owl writes:

Dad takes down town's internet by mistake to get his kids offline:

A French dad faces jail time and a hefty fine after using a signal jammer to prevent his kids from going online and taking the rest of a nearby town down with them.

Starting at midnight and until 3 AM every day of the week, the French town of Messanges found that their cellular and Internet service were no longer working.

After a mobile carrier reported the issue to the Agence nationale des fréquences (ANFR), a public agency responsible for managing the radioelectric spectrum in France, it was determined that a signal jammer was being used to block radio frequencies in the town.

Original Submission


