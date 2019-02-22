from the Perl-didn't-get-a-mention dept.
Want to be a developer? These are the coding skills that can get you hired:
Technology recruiters say they are struggling to find experienced full-stack engineers to meet the growing demand for web app development in a candidate-driven tech jobs market.
Developer recruitment platform CodinGame and online technical assessment platform CoderPad surveyed 4,000 tech recruiters to identify the most in-demand tech roles, technical skills, programming languages and frameworks in 2022.
Over 10,000 developers were also polled to identify whether their skillsets and professional aspirations were aligned with the needs of employers.
The top three skills recruiters are looking to hire for this year are web development, DevOps and AI/machine learning, the survey found.
More than a third of tech recruiters (36%) polled said that they were struggling to find experienced full-stack engineers in a competitive hiring market, while 35% of recruiters said there was strong demand for back-end engineers.
Highly specialised jobs such as software architects, data scientists and machine-learning specialists were also identified as an area of concern for recruiters, owing to there being just a small pool of experienced developers with the necessary skillsets.
With demand for AI/machine learning skills in particular growing, recruiters are predicting they will face hiring difficulties in the short to medium term, the survey said.
For the fourth year running, JavaScript was identified as the most in-demand programming language, with almost half of tech recruiters (48%) surveyed seeking developers proficient in JavaScript. Almost two-thirds of developers (64%) polled said they were proficient in JavaScript.
Java and Python rounded out the top three positions as they did in 2021. The survey noted that Java is highly scalable, making it popular with fast-growth enterprises and startups. It also underpins the two billion device-strong Android market.
[...] With the developer talent pool dwindling, Desmoulins suggested organizations should diversify their hiring tactics to secure the talent they need: "Tech recruiters are facing an uphill battle to fill full-stack and back-end developer roles. It's vital they use the resources available to them, such as online technical assessments, to widen the talent pool if they're going to meet this demand."
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Sunday February 20, @05:51AM (2 children)
We all know how great "hyperconverged" is. Now they want it in developers.
Full stack developers do exactly that: back-end, front-end, network, UI/UX, database, ... everything. Why wouldn't a company want an employee who can do __EVERYTHING__?
A while ago I heard that companies hated jacks-of-all-trades, now it's apparently required. Gotta know and do more and more and more. (I _hate_ UI work.) Honestly, I'll do the whole stack except UI. You probably don't even want me to do UI - I tend to make things information-dense. Imagine all the radio buttons in a grid, nice-and-neat, ..
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday February 20, @06:34AM
This. While any good developer can write DB queries, and HTML, and Java, and all the rest, it's a dumb idea for any but the smallest projects. On larger projects, you need to dive into whichever aspect of the system you are responsible for.
Jack of all trades, master of none.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday February 20, @06:36AM
Now you don't have to imagine it [martin-achern.de] anymore!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 20, @06:19AM
I started as desktop support, moved on to network engineering, then moved on to sys administration, and finally into full time coding. The landscape and tools that I used in my previous roles has changed completely, but I am aware enough of them to troubleshoot when I've got a problem in my code vs in the infrasture. Many other coders I've seen focus on the code and have no idea of the network stack or OS operating underneath.
Also *SQL skills matter greatly.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 20, @06:31AM
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday February 20, @06:34AM
When they say "full-stack" nowadays, is it any particular set of languages/technologies, or ... ?