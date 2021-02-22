The annual Linux Questions software poll results are in for the year 2021.
The polls are closed and the results are in. We once again had some extremely close races (and multiple ties) and the large number of new categories this year certainly kept things interesting. Congratulations to each and every nominee. The official results:
If you have any questions or suggestions on how we can improve the MCA's next year, do let us know.
There are just over 40 categories, from Desktop Distribution to Log Management Tool and many in between.
Do you have your own favourites that are different from those shown in the polls published here?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 21, @07:15PM (2 children)
5. What is the most annoying thing about systemd?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday February 21, @07:20PM (1 child)
In which category?
Why is it those fighting for their 'free speech' want to achieve it by taking that same right away from others?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 21, @07:43PM
Every category, of course.... at least in Poettering's gameplan.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 21, @07:34PM
The distro that forced snap on everyone and uses gnome (who needs a file browser?) as default. But then somehow KDE wins the DE war in the same poll. And then plain old VLC is the "best" audio and video player? This poll stank.