Forget state surveillance. Our tracking devices are now doing the same job:
Way back in 2009 the German Green politician Malte Spitz went to court to obtain the data that his mobile phone operator, Deutsche Telekom, held on him and then collaborated with the newspaper Die Zeit to analyse and visualise it. What emerged was a remarkably detailed timeline of his daily life, a timeline that would have been readily available to state authorities if they had come for it with appropriate legal authorisation.
But in internet time 2009 was aeons ago. Now, intensive surveillance is available to anyone. And you don't have to be a tech wizard to do it. In mid-January this year, Kashmir Hill, a talented American tech reporter, used three bits of everyday consumer electronics – Apple AirTags, Tiles and a GPS tracker – to track her husband's every move. He agreed to this in principle, but didn't realise just how many devices she had planted on him. He found only two of the trackers: a Tile he felt in the breast pocket of his coat and an AirTag in his backpack when he was looking for something else. "It is impossible to find a device that makes no noise and gives no warning," he said when she showed him the ones he missed.
Hill's report makes for sobering reading. AirTags and Tiles are products sold to help consumers find lost objects. But her experience confirms that these gadgets are also pretty good for tracking people and, being small and unobtrusive, are easy to plant on targets. Of the three Hill used, the GPS tracker was the most intrusive. The manufacturer describes it on Amazon.com as "the ultimate in discreet tracking! Keep track of movement in real time with your very own private eye." As far as the Hill household was concerned, it certainly delivered on that promise.
If you wanted a case study for how a particular piece of technology can be both used and abused, these tracking devices really fit the bill.
