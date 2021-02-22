from the they-would-say-that-wouldn't-they dept.
Fear Not: Intel Says the Chip Technology That'll Power Your PC in 2025 Is Going Great:
Intel on Thursday showed a silicon wafer studded with chips built with a manufacturing process that's set to arrive in 2025, a signal intended to reassure customers that the company's years of chip manufacturing difficulties are behind it.
"We remain on or ahead of schedule against the timelines that we laid out," Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said of the company's plan to improve manufacturing processes. He showed off a gleaming wafer of memory chips built with the company's upcoming Intel 18A process, which overhauls the transistors at the heart of chip circuitry and the way power is delivered to them.
Intel is trying to dramatically accelerate manufacturing progress to meet a 2025 goal of reclaiming the chip performance lead it lost to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Samsung. If it succeeds, it'll mean PC chips progress faster after a half decade of lackluster performance improvements. And it could mean Intel becomes more relevant to your digital life by building chips inside your car, phone and gaming PC graphics card.
At the heart of the effort is moving through five new manufacturing processes in four years: Intel 7 in 2021 with the Alder Lake chips now powering PCs, Intel 4 in 2022, Intel 3 in 2023, Intel 20A in early 2024 and Intel 18A in late 2024 -- though the lag between manufacturing availability and product delivery means 18A chips won't arrive until 2025. Showing the wafer is a "proof point" that Intel is on track, Gelsinger said.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @11:03AM (2 children)
So after 5 years failing at one process we are supposed to believe they can do 5 processes in 4 years? Gelsinger is starting to sound a little insane.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 22, @11:45AM (1 child)
It's believable if they have EUV and later high-NA EUV machines, which had been delayed by years.
(Score: 3, Informative) by richtopia on Tuesday February 22, @03:30PM
Furthermore, the Intel7 (previously 10nm, being sold today as Alder Lake) node was developed without EUV. TSMC was able to get 7nm chips out the door without EUV but later adopted EUV into 7nm designs. Samsung used EUV to enable risk production of 7nm chips, but ultimately revamped their 10nm node into "8nm" without EUV for high volume manufacturing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @11:24AM
At this point who can trust this company?
Can't imagine what backdoors will be ingrained in the chips this time with Micro$oft embedded fully up their asses.
The design is sure to game benchmarks instead of providing intelligent and innovative engineering.
Intel’s historical ethical problems just make this announcement about as exciting as taking my morning shit.
Never going to buy an Intel product ever again...no matter what they come out with.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday February 22, @12:11PM (1 child)
...very ambition indeed. From behind to ahead in 5 years - and the competition isn't going to be standing still during that time.
What I find sad, is the continuous begging for government handouts. I could wish that the federal and state governments would tell them to get lost, but it probably won't happen. They dug themselves this hole, and they have enough money to dig themselves out of it. Or not - in which case, other companies will happily fill the gap.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday February 22, @01:08PM
They don't have to beg anymore. Geopolitics has opened the money spigot. And state governments and cities have been willing to throw hundreds of millions or billions in incentives to attract business.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @12:23PM (4 children)
And it could mean Intel becomes more relevant to your digital life by inserting their spying engine inside your car, phone and gaming PC graphics card.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @12:49PM (3 children)
IME? No, Intel's going IBM-style pay-for-speed subscription upgrades.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday February 22, @01:31PM
Should get interesting when the self-driving car's processor speed subscription expires while the car is at full physical speed.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 22, @04:40PM (1 child)
Hey Intel! Pssssst! Intel! Here's something you should have a look at . . .
See the book: BIG BLUE: IBM's Use and Abuse of Power
Microsoft has followed many of the lessons of this book in building and maintaining their monopoly. I'm sure Intel has done the same.
Here is something about paying for speed that Intel should pay attention to. (Sorry don't remember what chapter it is in, and the book is at home somewhere on a bookshelf.)
IBM had a certain model printer. You could get the standard model or an upgraded faster model. The most bestest and goodest thing of all was that the standard model could be field upgraded to the faster model.
When the IBM field tech visited, he opened up the printer. Did a bunch of stuff to look busy. And moved a belt from one pulley to another one. (yes, really) He cleaned things up and left. The customer now paid the higher monthly rate for the faster printer. They were happy. IBM was happy. What's not to like?
The problem many people will see here is that the customer could have simply flipped up the printer's lid and moved that belt themselves. This is way long before them intarweb tubes were a twinkle in Al Gore's eye. So IBM wouldn't know. (C'mon McFly, the Jitz'll never find out!)
So is it okay if customers were to spread the word that they could do this "upgrade" themselves? Nevermind, that is a separate Usenet debate.
Should Intel do something similar, would it be fair for customers to spread the world far and wide that anyone could field upgrade their processor to higher speed without paying Intel a higher monthly fee?
(Score: 3, Informative) by hendrikboom on Tuesday February 22, @11:07PM
If I recall correctly, that was a printer with a huge plugboard to control its processing.
We had one of these at the University of Manitoba.
When we finally got a computer centre director (instead of just a technician who had other jobs too) the first thing he did was to remove a relay from inside the beast.
That relay's function was to cause the machine to skip every other cycle.
The printer was, instantly, twice as fast.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by crafoo on Tuesday February 22, @02:07PM (3 children)
It would be a mistake to believe I will ever buy an Intel product again, or that I would like to see them succeed. I won't and I don't. I believe many people who follow what they have done also feel the same way. Watching them lose out in the market has been very satisfying.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by RedGreen on Tuesday February 22, @04:21PM (1 child)
"Watching them lose out in the market has been very satisfying."
Yes it has been. I know once my current couple year old machine is ready for the graveyard about the end of this decade it will not be Intel or AMD that get my money. It will be some nice little ARM machine perhaps one of the RISC-V if the design has come along well enough by then. Enough of the x86 garbage for me and the parasite corporations that infest its design and production, I want more open source in it from now on. It is getting to the point where it will be possible to go from top to bottom using it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @09:31PM
Will it though? There's nothing except Raspberry Pi and its knockoffs, phones, and Apple. None of those is much of an improvement. The Raspberry Pi is about as open as the PC but much less powerful, and Apple is much less open. Phones are a non starter. ARM is more open with its licensing than x86, but that only benefits Qualcomm, not you.
It would be nice if RISC-V grew into a PC-like platform, but that's many years away still.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 23, @04:34PM
Intel Alder Lake CPUs Push AMD Desktop DIY Market Share Back To Pre Ryzen 5000 Levels [wccftech.com]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 22, @02:44PM (1 child)
The technology that will power your PC in 2025 !
(Score: 2) by Rich on Wednesday February 23, @02:10AM
Binary compatible, available. Lovely PDIP-40 case. And it will have its 50th anniversary in 2026. :)