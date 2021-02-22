from the that's-a-nice-patent-you've-got-there dept.
EU Challenges China Over Telecom Patents:
The European Union has filed suit against China to protect companies' telecom technology patents, according to a report.
The European Commission alleged that companies from the EU's member countries were being discouraged from protecting certain patents in foreign courts. The legal challenges allege Chinese courts have been threatening these companies with heavy fines if they persist, as Reuters reported. In one case, the fines were 130,000 euros (more than $147,000) per day.
The EU says that since August 2020, Chinese courts have been handing European companies' "anti-suit injunctions" to prevent them from going to non-Chinese courts to legally protect the companies' patents, and threatening fines if they do.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @04:31PM
After everything else they have copied, now it looks like the Chinese are copying our IP lawyers.
I'd prefer if they just took our lawyers completely, instead of copying them...
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @04:48PM (3 children)
So Western countries are finally finding out that China is a dictatorial state that only looks after China? Sure took them a long time to learn. I don't know why they ever thought that dealing with a communist dictatorship would be any different. I guess the West had a religious faith in capitalism such that they thought communism would just melt away in front of the obvious superiority of the Western system. That's arrogant.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @05:01PM (1 child)
Nothing so fancy or idealistic, it was really about the roots of capitalism. The Chinese were (at one point), the lowest cost supplier for many items, thus the capital went there.
This is no longer true in many cases and supply chains are being revised accordingly. I hear that even the Chinese are starting to outsource some things to Africa(?) If the Chinese want to preserve their manufacturing base (which is currently huge!), they better get a consumer economy going so they can buy their own stuff...because once there is a cheaper source, no one else will.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @05:03PM
Oh, I know the core of the initial attraction: cheap producer prices plus the potential to access a vast, underdeveloped market. What I don't know is why companies still try to do major business with China unless they've already had huge success at this point.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday February 23, @06:11AM
To be fair, that melting away has been going on since about 1990. I think the problem really is that just because communism melted away, doesn't mean that the various proven legal infrastructure of capitalist/democratic societies didn't melt in. After all, those various Western societies have all kinds of problems keeping it themselves!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @04:52PM
... steal theirs. It'll create an infinite loop and their lawyers will end up suing themselves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @04:59PM
Like they are going to subject to any court, and even if they say they do, they will continue doing it anyway. As a last resort, they will punish foreign companies some other way.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 22, @05:00PM (10 children)
It's been an open secret that the Chinese government lays claim to any and all 'Imaginary Property' they get their hands on. IP is not the property of the inventor, the engineer, the corporation. It is the property of the communist party. Sorry, only idiots have exposed their IP to the Chinese, and expected to retain the rights to that IP. If you're one of those idiots, then sux2bu.
To be clear, I'm speaking to every MBA, every CEO, every board member who has ever approved of moving some or all of their operations to China. You're an idiot! And, people like Mitt Romney are idiots cubed.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @05:05PM
It's not just Imaginary Property that belongs to the Chinese govt. Real Property does too. They can just take it away without due process. Just like Canada now.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @05:05PM (3 children)
Mitt Romney may be an idiot, but he's laughing all the way to the bank. My guess is that his net worth is larger than all the Soylentils combined.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @05:32PM (2 children)
If "laughing all the way to the bank" is your measure of success, then you are part of the problem. You have justified all of the excesses of Big Tech, along with every criminal insider trade deal in government, along with every successful money laundering deal.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @06:16PM
Sorry, my point wasn't well stated. Mitt Romney isn't an idiot. He is a crook and probably a traitor too.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 22, @06:23PM
And not caring in the least that you're part of the problem because well, it's not your problem. Welcome to conflict of interest 101.
What I find silly about this hubbub is the poor quality of the crap that was phased out. US manufacture might have been awesome in the 1950s or so, but it was going downhill long before China became a factor. Things went stale fast. Even some sort of protectionist scheme to protect US industry wouldn't have fixed that. Just look at what's left now of the old industry: Boeing, a couple rusting car companies, GE, etc. They're basically pension funds that make stuff.
By the time someone like Romney got to a business, it was already dead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @07:21PM (3 children)
Patents do not work like that though.
If you patent something anywhere, it will become public, but the patent only limits the distribution in that country/treaty areas.
So patenting something in only in the US of A makes the invention public and unpatentable elsewhere (public knowledge can't be patented).
There is no world wide patent. So those that have the money to do it, will have to patent it everywhere they want the patent protection (e.g. USA, EU, China, Russia, Australia). So if you want the protection in China, you will have to apply for a patent in China. Chinese companies can't bring US patent protected items to USA (unless licensed obviously) and i guess there could be political sanctions, if you use a US patents in a product and still sell it outside of US, but the patent itself won't protect using the invention outside the jurisdiction.
So patents and taking your manufacturing and skills and unpatented knowledge to China are different things. I'm not disagreeing with you in that it's dumb to take the production to China. It fucked us all collectively.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday February 23, @06:42AM (2 children)
If you patent something anywhere, it will become public, but the patent only limits the
distributionusage in that country/treaty areas.
There. Fixed that for you. Patents are a time limited monopoly on usage, not distribution. It does not matter where you got the product only what it does.
That aside, the articles and the official press release are so vague and full of empty buzzwords that it looks impossible to know what either side is trying to pull. This is almost certainly another case where there is no "good side", but perhaps one side might be slightly less bad. Does anyone have a list of the patents in question? They're not in the summary, article, or press release.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @08:08AM (1 child)
I'm not sure usage is the right word here. If you build a patented device yourself, you can use it, but you can't sell it.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday February 23, @12:17PM
That'd be copyright not patents. You'd still be in violation of the patent regardless of who built the device. The problem with patents is about what the tool actually does, not where it comes from.
Take the case in the US of the infamous patent on printing out an e-mail. It didn't matter how the e-mail got to the printer or who was or wasn't involved in writing the programs and hooking them together. At the end of the day, the activity of printing the e-mail was under a limited monopoly. That's one of the less ridiculous software patents the USPTO has rubber stamped and example of one of several reasons why software patents have been holding back the US.
The longer the US gets held back by software patents, the further it will continue to fall behind. Notice the boom in 3-D printing a few years ago? That was because some of the patents encumbering the technology finally expired [techcrunch.com] and the market could ratchet a step forward. What we're seeing now is that patents are slowing down the development cycle by 20 years.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @11:24PM
And I am sure that they are all listening quite hard, Runaway! (Boy's starting to get delusions of grandeur, to go along with the early onset.)