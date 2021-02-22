The European Union has filed suit against China to protect companies' telecom technology patents, according to a report.

The European Commission alleged that companies from the EU's member countries were being discouraged from protecting certain patents in foreign courts. The legal challenges allege Chinese courts have been threatening these companies with heavy fines if they persist, as Reuters reported. In one case, the fines were 130,000 euros (more than $147,000) per day.

The EU says that since August 2020, Chinese courts have been handing European companies' "anti-suit injunctions" to prevent them from going to non-Chinese courts to legally protect the companies' patents, and threatening fines if they do.