Magpies have outwitted scientists by helping each other remove tracking devices - ABC News:
When we attached tiny, backpack-like tracking devices to five Australian magpies for a pilot study, we didn't expect to discover an entirely new social behaviour rarely seen in birds.
Our goal was to learn more about the movement and social dynamics of these highly intelligent birds, and to test these new, durable and reusable devices. Instead, the birds outsmarted us.
As our new research paper explains, the magpies began showing evidence of cooperative "rescue" behaviour to help each other remove the tracker.
While we're familiar with magpies being intelligent and social creatures, this was the first instance we knew of that showed this type of seemingly altruistic behaviour: helping another member of the group without getting an immediate, tangible reward.
As academic scientists, we're accustomed to experiments going awry in one way or another. Expired substances, failing equipment, contaminated samples, an unplanned power outage — these can all set back months (or even years) of carefully planned research.
For those of us who study animals, and especially behaviour, unpredictability is part of the job description. This is the reason we often require pilot studies.
Our pilot study was one of the first of its kind — most trackers are too big to fit on medium to small birds, and those that do tend to have very limited capacity for data storage or battery life. They also tend to be single-use only.
[...] Within hours, most of the other trackers had been removed. By day three, even the dominant male of the group had its tracker successfully dismantled.
We don't know if it was the same individual helping each other or if they shared duties, but we had never read about any other bird cooperating in this way to remove tracking devices.
The birds needed to problem solve, possibly testing at pulling and snipping at different sections of the harness with their bill. They also needed to willingly help other individuals, and accept help.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @08:26PM (7 children)
Birds are evil.
(Score: 4, Funny) by captain normal on Tuesday February 22, @08:33PM (1 child)
Naw...they're just smarter than the average AC.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @09:25PM
But lo! It will avail them not! For FatPhil will still know which magpies are posting as AC.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Kell on Wednesday February 23, @12:17AM
Yep - Soylent News is a simmering cauldron of revolutionary fervor, filled with skilled and dangerous people itching to topple governments. It is well-known that every three- and four-letter government agency in the world is itching for the smallest nugget of information to attempt to unmask the god-tier techno-geniuses who dwell here, none of whom would ever make the rookie mistake of using a smartphone, owning property or filing tax returns. Logging IPs through Soylent is their last hope to track us, contain us, and neutralise us. We must, as a matter of urgent self-preservation, dispense with IPs and communicate only by carrier pigeons specially trained in interpretive dance deployed from unmarked station wagons.
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Mykl on Wednesday February 23, @12:34AM (2 children)
Sounds like it's no longer safe to post here. You should probably avoid posting.
No, really. Please stop posting.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 22, @08:40PM (2 children)

until the bird brains outsmart us
until the bird brains outsmart us
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @09:43PM (1 child)
Runaway's just jealous. At least he has the ability to recognize superior intelligence, at some level.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @06:50AM
That's a very difficult task for almost everyone. You can gauge another person's intelligence only so long as you are smarter than them. It's a big part of Dunning-Kruger, the unintelligent are unable to conceive of an intelligence greater than theirs and thus think they are the smartest in the room.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Tuesday February 22, @08:51PM (5 children)
Those birds get rid of tracking devices. Humans willingly carry tracking devices.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 22, @08:57PM (2 children)
They'd probably read about the recent Airtags breaches.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @09:15PM (1 child)
Or maybe magpies have some built-in RF receiver capability?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @02:24AM
Who's been vaccinating them against COVID to give them the 5G?!
(Score: 3, Funny) by stretch611 on Wednesday February 23, @04:15AM (1 child)
Just create social media apps for birds.
Then they will accept tracking as long as they can like/dislike each other's posts.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday February 23, @05:26PM
Wait, you say Twitter isn't for birds?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @09:17PM (3 children)
i, for one, welcome our new magpie overlords!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @09:35PM
Damn birds have already pecked off the comment counters on the front page! Can our eyes be far behind? I never thought SN would end like this, in a Hitchcock movie, with birds.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Tuesday February 22, @11:59PM (1 child)
Then you should move to Australia. Here our magpie overlords will attack us if we walk past their territory with offending clothes - no joke. They typically dislike meat bags in colorful spandex on 2 wheeled vehicular paddles. Occasionally they also peck on kids in offensive colors.
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Wednesday February 23, @06:54AM
They can recognize people. If you have to regularly pass some territorial magpies take a handful of food with you and feed them once or twice. You'll become a friend and won't be swooped on anymore. Dry catfood is good.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday February 22, @09:34PM (8 children)
Perhaps the tiny little backpack device was not as unintrusive as the researchers hoped. Just not small enough, so they learned something for future design aspects. That or magpies might have a better sense of self and didnt like their new "free" scientific upgrades.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @09:36PM (4 children)
The scientists should have got a magpie influencer onside first.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Tuesday February 22, @09:51PM (3 children)
If it was the dominant male how come it took days to get it off while others had their removed within hours? The big alfa male is a bit on the slow side? Clearly they should have tried for the hot female next time.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 22, @10:04PM
If you were a Mongol shaman, would you really want to be the one to treat Genghis Khan when he has some great pain? Screw up and you're dead, right?
Those rank & file magpies aren't in any hurry to get up close and friendly with the boss.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hendrikboom on Tuesday February 22, @10:48PM (1 child)
Maybe the dominant male was the one removing the others' trackers?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @05:38AM
My dom is always clamping things on me, not taking them off.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 22, @10:49PM (1 child)
Just watch any birds. When they aren't flying, mating, eating, or sleeping, they are preening. Each and every feather has to be *just so*. No matter how tiny, any backpack-like attachment is going to interfere with that preening. Someone simply didn't think things through.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Joe Desertrat on Wednesday February 23, @12:52AM
Birds, even small ones, seem to thrive for years with bands around their legs. Obviously the trackers they attempted to use in this experiment were too big and/or in the wrong place. Anything touching the feathers will be detected by feel, if not sight. To expand on your "just so", the ordinary fluffing of feathers to warm up or express emotion or flattening them for flight or shedding rain (I'm guessing there) would cause an object placed on or among the feathers (even if they bared that section of skin) to be felt and cause a reaction.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday February 23, @06:06AM
I saw a video of a black bird (crow I think) using a small plastic donut to slide down a snowy, metal roof. Then it would pick it back up in it's beak, walk back up to the top, and slide down again. It was having a good time, I think. I don't know birds, but I think magpies are in the same family as a crow, and found in western and maybe central parts of north america. They can recognize faces, and communicate with each other about "bad" people to avoid or even drive off. Pretty cool animals.