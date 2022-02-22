Centuries-old capture documents now online:
Centuries-old documents related to the capture of ships by the British are accessible online from today, for the use of international researchers. The "Prize Papers" Project of the Academy of Sciences and Humanities Göttingen is, as a first stage, making available online via the website www.prizepapers.de documents from court processes linked to approximately 1,500 ship captures between 1793 and 1815. The act of capturing ships, as so-called prize, was once a common practice during the conduct of war by legitimate means. Since 2018, the research project has had as its long-term objectives the cataloguing and digitisation of the "Prize Papers" in their entirety, which were originally drawn up for or during court processes related to ship captures by the English or British between 1652 and 1817. This project, which is situated at the University of Oldenburg, as well as at The National Archives, UK (TNA), is being funded by the Academies Programme of the Union of the German Academies of Sciences and Humanities which in turn is, in equal parts, financed by the Federal Government of Germany and the state of Lower Saxony. The project co-operates closely with the German Historical Institute London, as well as the VZG, the Head Office of the Common Library Network in Göttingen (VZG) in Göttingen, who provide their IT expertise.
In total, The National Archives' collection of Prize Papers comprises documents from 14 naval wars which England or Great Britain participated in and that resulted in more than 35,000 ships being captured. By 2037, the anglophone Open-Access portal will be gradually extended to ultimately grant access to the entire archival "Prize Papers" collection as approximately 3.5 million digital copies in 19 different languages. "In addition to the trial records, the body of evidence, which consists of confiscated ships papers as well as a wide range of items, promises unique discoveries for the international research", says the director of the project, historian Prof. Dr Dagmar Freist.
The digital copies that are now accessible via the research portal include 55 so-called case books. These comprise printed copies of documents from appeal cases that were held between 1793 and 1815 and are related to the prize appeals and evidence of approximately 1,500 captures, originally heard at the High Court of Admiralty in London or the assigned Vice-Admiralty Courts in the colonies, including those in the Caribbean and the Northwest Atlantic. Two-thirds of all appeals in this time came from the United States. The more than 57,000 photographed pages are linked to trials that were held during the French Revolutionary War or the Napoleonic Wars. "The case books serve as an excellent point of entry into the historical period, as well as the global systematic capturing of merchant ships", says Dr Amanda Bevan, head of The National Archives' Prize Papers team located in London.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @12:26AM (5 children)
What's the best way to preserve the knowledge of this civilization for 1500 years? The records must survive EMP and must not require electricity.
(No electricity unless you go all clockpunk and come up with some kind of mechanism involving heavy boulders driving generators as they gradually fall over 2k years.)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday February 23, @12:45AM (3 children)
Please do tell us more about the end of the world that is happening in just three years time. Is that when the president will push the big red button? Did Q tell you? Also what is happening in 1500 years? Is that when Neo reboots the Matrix?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @01:16AM (2 children)
WW3 only ends one way, and it's starting now. Scientists have been warning us about this for decades. The official doomsday clock [wikipedia.org] is at 100 seconds to midnight, but I think they should bump it to 36 seconds.
The important part is that we need to think about how to preserve a good chunk of knowledge for 1.5k-2k years, until the next renaissance. I think this is especially important given how vulnerable to EMP current data storage is. For example, probably everyone will know that wikipedia existed, and maybe there will be the odd printout of different articles that survive, but wouldn't it be amazing if an archaeologist one day dug up a still intact and complete copy that was made only a few years before that civilization collapsed?
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday February 23, @01:48AM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5D_optical_data_storage [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arch_Mission_Foundation [wikipedia.org]
"5D" Laser-Based Polarization Vortex Storage Could Hold Hundreds of Terabytes for Billions of Years [soylentnews.org]
Arch Foundation Plans "Lunar Library" on a Tiny Sheet of Metal [soylentnews.org]
Thirty-Million-Page Backup of Humanity Headed to Moon Aboard Israeli Lander [soylentnews.org] (in a million pieces)
The best options appear to be glass-based optical/holographic. Store it in a protective metal casing. If it can store 100 terabytes and is relatively cheap, tens of thousands of them could be distributed all over the place (including the Moon and Mars), each one holding a signficant amount of text, images, and some low-res video to fill up the rest. Instructions on how to read it could be etched onto the surface, giving extra detail as you observe with naked eye, magnifying glass, and finally a microscope.
I would hope this technology could scale to thousands of terabytes (petabytes), and become (relatively) cheaply available to consumers (think blank BDXL [wikipedia.org] or M-Disc [wikipedia.org]). Bonus points for having some degree of rewritability. The outlook doesn't look too good though (most of those happening, and all before a collapse).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Wednesday February 23, @02:25AM
When I say "all over the place", I'm talking:
But it would be helpful if these discs were not just a "write once, deposit somewhere to never be seen again" project by organizations like the Arch Mission Foundation. If a great new storage medium is placed in the hands of everyday people, they will start backing things up without being told to. Just look at r/DataHoarder [reddit.com].
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @01:59AM
》What's the best way to preserve the knowledge of this civilization for 1500 years?
Zip drives.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @01:11AM (2 children)
https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=47877&page=1&cid=1224018#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
So far we have janrinok lying while confirming SN IP tracking is not a lie, and general mockery about such concerns or making the site's userbase aware that yes, SN does track you. Not as badly as other sites, but every comment since the site launched is tied to the original IP and they do not truly discard after two weeks. Yes they need to log IPs for some amount of time to filter spammers and the like, but for a "tech" site based on Fuck Beta they should be upfront about their logging. AC comments are tied to your username, and staff have nonproblem discussing which AC comments beling to which users.
Be aware, and don't be like those who strive to minimize such misdirections and lies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @01:28AM
Do you never tire arisockus?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday February 23, @08:14AM
Just about everything you have said there is simply wrong.
We don't store any IP addresses. We store hashes. It wouldn't matter if we used a unique id of any other kind - you still have to link relationships in a database. That unique ID would have to be identifiable to a username, even if that name is "Anonymous Coward".
You seem ever so concerned about IP addresses. Wouldn't they just point to your VPN or TOR exit node? How does that help me? Do you think we have software that can break through VPNs or TOR to track you back to your basement? As I keep saying - we don't care who you are in real life.
Any AC that wishes to remain anonymous can easily do so. Nobody here can identify AC posts to a specific user unless that user compromises him/herself. There is only 1 person that applies to at the moment - can you guess who it is? Throw away all you think you know about online security, and start again from scratch.
The reason that we are not telling you what you are doing wrong is to protect your own health. If we told you, you would spend a very long time kicking yourself and that could cause you serious physical harm.
Why is it those fighting for their 'free speech' want to achieve it by taking that same right away from others?
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @01:47AM (3 children)
America is trying to carry the load, but we not the superpower we used to be - trump was elected for fuck sake.
Help us help you! Get it together, the ruskies are at your backdoor. The worse comes the worst, America can hold out, protected by big oceans. You euros are not.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday February 23, @02:45AM (2 children)
Russia is not the big baddie the Soviet Union was. America may be hobbled by its incompetent leadership in DC, but the military remains pretty good at its job. America has been fighting active wars for the last two decades; that's lots of operational experience.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @02:55AM (1 child)
Putin is a Stalin wannabe. China has become a "superpower" now.
America can't fight two-side war against China and Russia.
If the euros won't/can't bother to defend themselves, America can only do so much.
And, btw, pheonix, you are a moron.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @04:48AM
Putin is a sideshow. Most of the attention should be on China, which is an actual superpower and innovative in the area of genocide.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday February 23, @01:50AM (3 children)
So I spent some time on the site just looking around, for fun. Piracy fantasies or whatever. The idea seems somewhat interesting. But the way it is now I guess it's mainly a research tool for the interested and not much more. It seems more like it's a metadata database then anything else. They have clearly scanned the books and turned them into images. But the images are not full, they are not of a suitable resolution for reading. Or is some of all my tools blocking the links to the proper images? I guess I could register an account with the National Archive and it might be better more high resolution images?
Otherwise it's more about finding the metadata for whatever you are interesting in, person, ship whatever. Then order proper copies from whatever archive holds the original. But I can't find any mention, or missed it, of why we can't have proper scans of the books in question. It's not like the digital images are going to fly off the harddrives are they? The people that find these sort of things interesting ought to be somewhat limited, or?
But if they have properly scanned why are they so poorly processed and shown here? So they want people to look but then to really look or read you need to order proper copies. It's a bit weird why they didn't just put the proper scans on the site or why there isn't a proper text copy, I guess the poor assistants have not gotten that far yet or they ran out of money.
But the images on the prize site now are just to blurry to be of much usage. You can read like headlines but beyond that it's very hard to make out what is said on the pages. So it's a bit weird as an archive if you ask me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @02:36AM (2 children)
I drilled down and got to an actual document scans, here's one,
https://portal.prizepapers.de/fullscreen/prizepapers_document_cb3898d2-12e2-438c-8d68-d1c273b7695f/1/ [prizepapers.de]
To zoom, use the slider at the top of the page. It's the capture of a merchant ship from Venice by the Black Mary, in the Caribbean! Real Arrr pirate stuff...
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday February 23, @02:42AM (1 child)
Neat. I guess they have not done that to all pages/documents yet. But at least the one you found is usable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @03:54AM
It's a weird front end to the scans (data), instead of a search box to start, they have it sorted by people, ships, and other categories. I found the page I linked above by starting at ships, then searching for "black" (just because it seemed like a good pirate word).
One page had a video that walked through their front end, but I didn't watch more than the first minute or so.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday February 23, @02:51AM
For those who are interested, the idea of capturing prizes is a key element of the Patrick O'Brian novels, which are set during the Napoleonic Wars and center on the exploits of Captain Jack Aubrey of the British Navy. (Master and Commander, the first book, was adapted to the screen a while back and some here may have seen it.)
The idea was that if you captured an enemy ship, everybody aboard who survived the fight got a share in the value of the captured ship. The captain's share was largest, of course, but everybody down to the lowly sailors could wind up with a good sum of money. To put it in today's terms, imagine capturing an aircraft carrier worth a billion dollars and then getting a share of that. Do that enough and you can retire a gentleman.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @08:44AM
Is there documentation of the capture of the good ship and true, the SoylentNews? I heard she used to sail these waters, until the Brits fomented a mutiny, and made aristarchus walk the cancel plank.