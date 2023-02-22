Sunday marks 60 years since NASA astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit Earth.

On Feb. 20, 1962, the "Mercury Seven" member set out on the agency's three-orbit Mercury-Atlas 6 mission aboard the spacecraft he named Friendship 7.

New images released to Fox News show the mission – and Glenn – in remarkable detail.

The pictures, created by "Apollo Remastered" author Andy Saunders, were made using source footage provided by Stephen Slater, who headed up the archive research and production for "Apollo 11."

Saunders, who has previously shared remastered images of the Apollo 15 moon landing, regularly posts new images on Twitter and Instagram.

To produce each new image, Saunders told Fox News he stacked hundreds of frames of the film on top of each other in several areas of the film — "averaging out" the image noise — and "stitched" the frames together, with each image containing more than 1,000 image samples. The output was then constructed using digital processing techniques.