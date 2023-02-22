Unearthed photos show John Glenn's orbit of Earth on 60th anniversary:
Sunday marks 60 years since NASA astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit Earth.
On Feb. 20, 1962, the "Mercury Seven" member set out on the agency's three-orbit Mercury-Atlas 6 mission aboard the spacecraft he named Friendship 7.
New images released to Fox News show the mission – and Glenn – in remarkable detail.
The pictures, created by "Apollo Remastered" author Andy Saunders, were made using source footage provided by Stephen Slater, who headed up the archive research and production for "Apollo 11."
Saunders, who has previously shared remastered images of the Apollo 15 moon landing, regularly posts new images on Twitter and Instagram.
To produce each new image, Saunders told Fox News he stacked hundreds of frames of the film on top of each other in several areas of the film — "averaging out" the image noise — and "stitched" the frames together, with each image containing more than 1,000 image samples. The output was then constructed using digital processing techniques.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @05:12AM
No matter where you go, everyone is connected.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bradley13 on Wednesday February 23, @07:47AM (3 children)
I remember watching this stuff - especially the first moon landing - as a kid. What I still find shocking, is that it's 60 years later, and we are just now getting re-usable rockets, just now seeing the possibility of easy access to space.
Jerry Pournelle often wrote that NASA "ate the dream". Specifically, the NASA bureaucracy together with all the pork and politics from Congress, prevented progress. The shuttle was nice, while it lasted, but painfully expensive. Otherwise, we've seen an equally painfully expensive robotic mission every few years. Only now, 60 years later, is SpaceX showing what can be done - over the screams of their entrenched competition.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @08:06AM (2 children)
That PayPal and eBay were such good value and better than the competition (real banks with real RED TAPE laws) ...until they got the monopoly.
With 'everyone' then helplessly dependent on them, then the real billions came in.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday February 23, @03:24PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @05:04PM
In space, you won't need knees!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday February 23, @10:21AM (3 children)
Why is this only available through Fox and The Fucking New York Post? And if there are other sources, why would Soylent News use Fox and the New York Pist? Tragic.
(Score: 4, Touché) by janrinok on Wednesday February 23, @11:07AM
What source did your submission use?
Why is it those fighting for their 'free speech' want to achieve it by taking that same right away from others?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @12:31PM
This story is a little bit like a 'Pride in America' piece. There aren't very many news sources that have pride in America. When CNN does a story about 'Isn't it great to be American!' maybe I'll submit it.
(Score: 1) by crunchy_one on Wednesday February 23, @04:09PM
https://www.eetimes.com/john-glenns-historic-flight-seen-as-never-before/ [eetimes.com]