With eyes on reuse, Relativity plans rapid transition to Terran R engines:
Relativity Space intends to use the small Aeon 1 engine it is developing to power its first rocket for only a few flights. Instead, the company plans to quickly perform a "block upgrade" for the Terran 1 rocket, which will serve as a bridge to the much larger, more capable Terran R rocket.
"We've always envisioned Terran 1 being a development platform," said Tim Ellis, the co-founder and chief executive of Relativity Space, in an interview with Ars.
The California-based company, which seeks to 3D-print the majority of its rocket parts, is continuing to work toward the first launch of Terran 1 this year. Powered by nine Aeon 1 rocket engines, this small rocket has a lift capacity of 1.25 metric tons to low Earth orbit. This first Terran 1 mission will not carry any customer payloads in order to focus on the rocket itself and is called "Good Luck, Have Fun." The name is a reference to what players say to one another before a video game begins, Ellis said.
The second flight of Terran 1 will carry a "Venture Class Launch Services" small satellite payload for NASA, awarded by the space agency in 2020 to support US-based small launch companies. The third Terran 1 mission also has a customer, but Relativity has not yet disclosed it.
Following these three demonstration flights, Relativity plans to upgrade the Terran 1 rocket by moving from a nine-engine configuration to just a single Aeon-R engine. This engine, nine of which will eventually power the reusable Terran R rocket, is projected to have about 300,000 pounds of thrust, or more than 10 times that of the Aeon-1 engine. This upgrade will provide Relativity with a more capable small launch vehicle, for less cost, with commonality on the Terran R rocket, Ellis said. It also satisfies the company's goal of reducing part counts. For example, instead of nine engines and 18 turbopumps, the upgraded Terran 1 would use one engine and two turbopumps.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @12:26PM (2 children)
They haven't launched a rocket yet and we're supposed to be excited that it's already obsoleted by more vaporware?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday February 23, @02:54PM
Seems about par for the course. I mean, you're super excited for SLS, right? Just think of all that pork flying or maybe exploding on the launch pad! There'd be a whole lot of sizzling going on then.
Forced Microsoft Account for Windows Login → Switch to Linux.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 23, @03:27PM
"Vaporware" seems such a harsh word. Doesn't vapor contribute to global warming? You don't want to trigger the youngsters.
Biden Misery Index reaches 11.5% Jan 2022!
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday February 23, @04:50PM
I couldn't find many technical details on the engine. Is it closed-cycle or not? I read it burns oxygen and methane. At some point I remember reading that they wanted to make the rocket engine as simple as possible, at the cost of efficiency, but I have no link for that.
I did find that they have over 1 billion dollars in the bank.
That kind of money should buy an impressive 3D printer. One article did mention, "Software Driven Manufacturing", which made me a little queasy.