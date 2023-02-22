Stories
With Eyes on Reuse, Relativity Plans Rapid Transition to Terran R Engines

posted by martyb on Wednesday February 23, @07:33AM
Relativity Space intends to use the small Aeon 1 engine it is developing to power its first rocket for only a few flights. Instead, the company plans to quickly perform a "block upgrade" for the Terran 1 rocket, which will serve as a bridge to the much larger, more capable Terran R rocket.

"We've always envisioned Terran 1 being a development platform," said Tim Ellis, the co-founder and chief executive of Relativity Space, in an interview with Ars.

The California-based company, which seeks to 3D-print the majority of its rocket parts, is continuing to work toward the first launch of Terran 1 this year. Powered by nine Aeon 1 rocket engines, this small rocket has a lift capacity of 1.25 metric tons to low Earth orbit. This first Terran 1 mission will not carry any customer payloads in order to focus on the rocket itself and is called "Good Luck, Have Fun." The name is a reference to what players say to one another before a video game begins, Ellis said.

The second flight of Terran 1 will carry a "Venture Class Launch Services" small satellite payload for NASA, awarded by the space agency in 2020 to support US-based small launch companies. The third Terran 1 mission also has a customer, but Relativity has not yet disclosed it.

Following these three demonstration flights, Relativity plans to upgrade the Terran 1 rocket by moving from a nine-engine configuration to just a single Aeon-R engine. This engine, nine of which will eventually power the reusable Terran R rocket, is projected to have about 300,000 pounds of thrust, or more than 10 times that of the Aeon-1 engine. This upgrade will provide Relativity with a more capable small launch vehicle, for less cost, with commonality on the Terran R rocket, Ellis said. It also satisfies the company's goal of reducing part counts. For example, instead of nine engines and 18 turbopumps, the upgraded Terran 1 would use one engine and two turbopumps.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @12:26PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @12:26PM (#1224134)

    They haven't launched a rocket yet and we're supposed to be excited that it's already obsoleted by more vaporware?

    • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday February 23, @02:54PM

      by Freeman (732) on Wednesday February 23, @02:54PM (#1224144) Journal

      Seems about par for the course. I mean, you're super excited for SLS, right? Just think of all that pork flying or maybe exploding on the launch pad! There'd be a whole lot of sizzling going on then.

      Forced Microsoft Account for Windows Login → Switch to Linux.

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 23, @03:27PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday February 23, @03:27PM (#1224151) Homepage Journal

      "Vaporware" seems such a harsh word. Doesn't vapor contribute to global warming? You don't want to trigger the youngsters.

      Biden Misery Index reaches 11.5% Jan 2022!

  • (Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday February 23, @04:50PM

    by crafoo (6639) on Wednesday February 23, @04:50PM (#1224180)

    I couldn't find many technical details on the engine. Is it closed-cycle or not? I read it burns oxygen and methane. At some point I remember reading that they wanted to make the rocket engine as simple as possible, at the cost of efficiency, but I have no link for that.

    I did find that they have over 1 billion dollars in the bank.

    the first company to 3D print an entire rocket and build the largest metal 3D printers in the world, today announced it closed a $650 million Series E equity funding round. The round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC with participation from investors including Baillie Gifford, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Centricus, Coatue, K5 Global, Soroban Capital, Tiger Global, Tribe Capital, XN, Brad Buss, Mark Cuban, Jared Leto, and Spencer Rascoff

    That kind of money should buy an impressive 3D printer. One article did mention, "Software Driven Manufacturing", which made me a little queasy.

